- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesWidth（取得メソッド）
曲線をプロットする線の幅を取得します。
|
int LinesWidth()
戻り値
線の幅
LinesWidth（設定メソッド）
曲線をプロットする線の幅を設定します。
|
void LinesWidth(
パラメータ
幅
[in] 曲線をプロットする線の幅
例:
線幅は次のコードを使用して変更されました。
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+