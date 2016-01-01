- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesWidth（获得方法）
获得使用线型绘制曲线时的线型宽度。
|
int LinesWidth()
返回值
线型宽度。
LinesWidth（设置方法）
设置使用线型绘制曲线时的线型宽度。
|
void LinesWidth(
参数
width
[in] 使用线型绘制曲线时的线型宽度。
示例：
通过以下代码改变线型宽度：
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+