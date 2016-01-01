文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CCurveLinesWidth 

LinesWidth（获得方法）

获得使用线型绘制曲线时的线型宽度。

int  LinesWidth()

返回值

线型宽度。

LinesWidth（设置方法）

设置使用线型绘制曲线时的线型宽度。

void  LinesWidth(
   const int  width      //线型宽度
   )

参数

width

[in]  使用线型绘制曲线时的线型宽度。

示例：

graphics_width

通过以下代码改变线型宽度：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                CandleGraphic.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   double x[]= { -100,-40,-10,20,30,40,50,60,70,80,120 };
   double y[]= { -5,4,-10,23,17,18,-9,13,17,4,9 };
//--- 创建图形
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"ThickLineGraphic",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"ThickLineGraphic");
     }
//--- 创建曲线
   CCurve *curve=graphic.CurveAdd(x,y,CURVE_LINES);
//--- 设置曲线属性
   curve.LinesSmooth(true);
   curve.LinesStyle(STYLE_DASH);
   curve.LinesEndStyle(LINE_END_ROUND);
   curve.LinesWidth(10);
//--- 绘制 
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }