- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesWidth (Get method)
선을 사용하여 곡선을 표시할 때 선 너비 가져오기.
|
int LinesWidth()
값 반환
선 너비.
LinesWidth (Set method)
선을 사용하여 곡선을 표시할 때 선 너비를 설정.
|
void LinesWidth(
매개변수
width
[in] 선을 사용하여 곡선을 표시할 때의 선 너비.
예시:
다음 코드를 사용하여 선 너비가 변경되었습니다:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+