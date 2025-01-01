ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveLinesSmoothStep 

LinesSmoothStep （Getメソッド）

線でプロットするときのスムージングの近似線の長さを返します。

double  LinesSmoothStep()

戻り値

ピクセル単位での近似線の長さ。  

LinesSmoothStep （Setメソッド）

線でプロットするときのスムージングの近似線の長さを設定します。

void  LinesSmoothStep(
  const double  step      // 線の長さ
  )

パラメータ

step

[in]  近似線の長さ。