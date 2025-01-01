MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveLinesSmoothStep
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesSmoothStep （Getメソッド）
線でプロットするときのスムージングの近似線の長さを返します。
|
double LinesSmoothStep()
戻り値
ピクセル単位での近似線の長さ。
LinesSmoothStep （Setメソッド）
線でプロットするときのスムージングの近似線の長さを設定します。
|
void LinesSmoothStep(
パラメータ
step
[in] 近似線の長さ。