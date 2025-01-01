- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesSmoothStep（获得方法）
返回通过线性绘制时近似平滑线的长度。
|
double LinesSmoothStep()
返回值
以像素为单位的近似直线的长度。
LinesSmoothStep（设置方法）
设置通过线性绘制时近似平滑线的长度。
|
void LinesSmoothStep(
参数
step
[in] 近似直线的长度