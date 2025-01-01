文档部分
LinesSmoothStep（获得方法）

返回通过线性绘制时近似平滑线的长度。

double  LinesSmoothStep()

返回值

以像素为单位的近似直线的长度。  

LinesSmoothStep（设置方法）

设置通过线性绘制时近似平滑线的长度。

void  LinesSmoothStep(
   const double  step      // 线性长度
   )

参数

step

[in] 近似直线的长度