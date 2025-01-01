MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCCurveLinesSmoothStep
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesSmoothStep (Metodo Get)
Restituisce la lunghezza delle linee approssimanti per la smussatura durante il disegno per linee.
double LinesSmoothStep()
Valore di ritorno
Lunghezza di approssimazione linee in pixel.
LinesSmoothStep (Metodo Set)
Imposta la lunghezza delle linee approssimanti per la smussatura durante il disegno per linee.
void LinesSmoothStep(
Parametri
step
[in] Lunghezza delle linee approssimanti