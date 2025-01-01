DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCCurveLinesSmoothStep 

LinesSmoothStep (Metodo Get)

Restituisce la lunghezza delle linee approssimanti per la smussatura durante il disegno per linee.

double  LinesSmoothStep()

Valore di ritorno

Lunghezza di approssimazione linee in pixel.  

LinesSmoothStep (Metodo Set)

Imposta la lunghezza delle linee approssimanti per la smussatura durante il disegno per linee.

void  LinesSmoothStep(
   const double  step      // lunghezza linea
   )

Parametri

step

[in] Lunghezza delle linee approssimanti