MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCCurveLinesSmoothStep 

LinesSmoothStep (Get method)

Returns the length of the approximating lines for smoothing when plotting by lines.

double  LinesSmoothStep()

Return Value

Length of approximating lines in pixels.  

LinesSmoothStep (Set method)

Sets the length of the approximating lines for smoothing when plotting by lines.

void  LinesSmoothStep(
   const double  step      // line length
   )

Parameters

step

[in]  Length of approximating lines