LinesSmoothStep (Get method)
Returns the length of the approximating lines for smoothing when plotting by lines.
|
double LinesSmoothStep()
Return Value
Length of approximating lines in pixels.
LinesSmoothStep (Set method)
Sets the length of the approximating lines for smoothing when plotting by lines.
|
void LinesSmoothStep(
Parameters
step
[in] Length of approximating lines