LinesSmoothStep (Get method)

Returns the length of the approximating lines for smoothing when plotting by lines.

double LinesSmoothStep()

Return Value

Length of approximating lines in pixels.

LinesSmoothStep (Set method)

Sets the length of the approximating lines for smoothing when plotting by lines.

void LinesSmoothStep(

const double step

)

Parameters

step

[in] Length of approximating lines