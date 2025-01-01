- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesWidth
- LinesEndStyle
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesSmoothStep (méthode Get)
Retourne la longueur des lignes d'approximation du lissage lors du dessin par des lignes.
|
double LinesSmoothStep()
Valeur de Retour
La longueur des lignes d'approximation en pixels.
LinesSmoothStep (méthode Set)
Définit la longueur des lignes d'approximation du lissage lors du dessin par des lignes.
|
void LinesSmoothStep(
Paramètres
step
[in] Longueur des lignes d'approximation