LinesSmoothStep (méthode Get)

Retourne la longueur des lignes d'approximation du lissage lors du dessin par des lignes.

double  LinesSmoothStep()

Valeur de Retour

La longueur des lignes d'approximation en pixels.  

LinesSmoothStep (méthode Set)

Définit la longueur des lignes d'approximation du lissage lors du dessin par des lignes.

void  LinesSmoothStep(
   const double  step      // longueur des lignes
   )

Paramètres

step

[in]  Longueur des lignes d'approximation