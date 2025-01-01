MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveLinesSmoothStep
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesSmoothStep (Get method)
선별로 표시할 때 평활화할 근사 선의 길이를 반환.
|
double LinesSmoothStep()
값 반환
근사선의 길이(픽셀).
LinesSmoothStep (Set method)
선별로 표시할 때 평활화할 근사 선의 길이를 설정.
|
void LinesSmoothStep(
매개변수
step
[in] 근사선의 길이