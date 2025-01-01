문서화섹션
LinesSmoothStep (Get method)

선별로 표시할 때 평활화할 근사 선의 길이를 반환.

double  LinesSmoothStep()

값 반환

근사선의 길이(픽셀).  

LinesSmoothStep (Set method)

선별로 표시할 때 평활화할 근사 선의 길이를 설정.

void  LinesSmoothStep(
   const double  step      // 선 길이
  \)

매개변수

step

[in]  근사선의 길이