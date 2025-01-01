- BasePrice
InitIndicators
Inicializa todos os indicadores e séries temporais.
|
virtual bool InitIndicators(
Parâmetros
indicators
[in] Ponteiro para coleção de indicadores e timeseries.
Valor de retorno
verdadeiro se obteve êxito, caso contrário falso.
Observação
As timeseries são inicializadas somente se o objeto usa o símbolo ou timeframe diferente do que foi definido na inicialização.