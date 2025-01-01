DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoMódulos de estratégiasClasses Base para Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalInitIndicators 

InitIndicators

Inicializa todos os indicadores e séries temporais.

virtual bool  InitIndicators(
   CIndicators*  indicators    // pointer
   )

Parâmetros

indicators

[in]  Ponteiro para coleção de indicadores e timeseries.

Valor de retorno

verdadeiro se obteve êxito, caso contrário falso.

Observação

As timeseries são inicializadas somente se o objeto usa o símbolo ou timeframe diferente do que foi definido na inicialização.