InitIndicators

필요한 모든 지표 및 시계열을 초기화합니다.

virtual bool  InitIndicators(
   CIndicators*  indicators    // 포인터
   )

Parameters

indicators

[in]  지표 및 시계열 모음에 대한 포인터.

반환 값

성공적으로 완료되면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.

참고

개체가 초기화할 때 정의된 것과 다른 심볼 또는 시계열을 사용하는 경우에만 필요한 타임프레임이 초기화됩니다.