- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
InitIndicators
필요한 모든 지표 및 시계열을 초기화합니다.
|
virtual bool InitIndicators(
Parameters
indicators
[in] 지표 및 시계열 모음에 대한 포인터.
반환 값
성공적으로 완료되면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.
참고
개체가 초기화할 때 정의된 것과 다른 심볼 또는 시계열을 사용하는 경우에만 필요한 타임프레임이 초기화됩니다.