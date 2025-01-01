ドキュメントセクション
InitIndicators

全ての指標と時系列を初期化解除します。

virtual bool  InitIndicators(
  CIndicators*  indicators    // ポインタ
  ）

パラメータ

指標

[in]  指標と時系列の集合へのポインタ

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false

注意事項

時系列は、オブジェクトが、初期化時に定義されたのとは異なるシンボルまたは時間軸を使用する場合にのみ初期化されます。