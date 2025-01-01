文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertSignalInitIndicators 

InitIndicators

初始化所有指标和时间序列。

virtual bool  InitIndicators(
   CIndicators*  indicators    // 指针
   )

参数

indicators

[输入]  指标和时间序列集合的指针。

返回值

true 如果成功, 否则 false。

注释

如果对象使用了品名或时间帧则时间序列被初始化, 与初始化时定义的品名或时间帧不同。