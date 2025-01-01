MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertSignalInitIndicators
- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
InitIndicators
初始化所有指标和时间序列。
|
virtual bool InitIndicators(
参数
indicators
[输入] 指标和时间序列集合的指针。
返回值
true 如果成功, 否则 false。
注释
如果对象使用了品名或时间帧则时间序列被初始化, 与初始化时定义的品名或时间帧不同。