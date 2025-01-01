- initialize
- login
- shutdown
- version
- last_error
- account_info
- terminal_info
- symbols_total
- symbols_get
- symbol_info
- symbol_info_tick
- symbol_select
- market_book_add
- market_book_get
- market_book_release
- copy_rates_from
- copy_rates_from_pos
- copy_rates_range
- copy_ticks_from
- copy_ticks_range
- orders_total
- orders_get
- order_calc_margin
- order_calc_profit
- order_check
- order_send
- positions_total
- positions_get
- history_orders_total
- history_orders_get
- history_deals_total
- history_deals_get
last_error
Retorna informações sobre o último erro.
|
last_error()
Valor retornado
Retorna o código do último erro e sua descrição na forma de uma tupla.
Observação
last_error() permite que obter o código de erro em caso de execução mal sucedida de qualquer função da biblioteca MetaTrader 5. É semelhante a GetLastError(), mas são usados seus próprios códigos de erro. Valores possíveis:
|
Constante
|
Valor
|
Descrição
|
RES_S_OK
|
1
|
generic success
|
RES_E_FAIL
|
-1
|
generic fail
|
RES_E_INVALID_PARAMS
|
-2
|
invalid arguments/parameters
|
RES_E_NO_MEMORY
|
-3
|
no memory condition
|
RES_E_NOT_FOUND
|
-4
|
no history
|
RES_E_INVALID_VERSION
|
-5
|
invalid version
|
RES_E_AUTH_FAILED
|
-6
|
authorization failed
|
RES_E_UNSUPPORTED
|
-7
|
unsupported method
|
RES_E_AUTO_TRADING_DISABLED
|
-8
|
auto-trading disabled
|
RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL
|
-10000
|
internal IPC general error
|
RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_SEND
|
-10001
|
internal IPC send failed
|
RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_RECEIVE
|
-10002
|
internal IPC recv failed
|
RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_INIT
|
-10003
|
internal IPC initialization fail
|
RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_CONNECT
|
-10003
|
internal IPC no ipc
|
RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_TIMEOUT
|
-10005
|
internal timeout
Exemplo:
|
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
