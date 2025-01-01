import MetaTrader5 as mt5

# exibimos dados sobre o pacote MetaTrader5

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# estabelecemos a conexão ao MetaTrader 5

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# concluímos a conexão ao terminal MetaTrader 5

mt5.shutdown()