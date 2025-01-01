DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5MetaTrader para Pythonlast_error 

last_error

Retorna la información sobre el último error.

last_error()

Valor retornado

Retorna el código del último error y su descripción en forma de tupla.

Observación

last_error() permite obtener el código de error en el caso de que no se ejecute con éxito alguna función de la biblioteca MetaTrader 5. Es un análogo de GetLastError(), pero se usan códigos de error propios. Posibles valores:

Constante

Valor

Descripción

RES_S_OK

1

generic success

RES_E_FAIL

-1

generic fail

RES_E_INVALID_PARAMS

-2

invalid arguments/parameters

RES_E_NO_MEMORY

-3

no memory condition

RES_E_NOT_FOUND

-4

no history

RES_E_INVALID_VERSION

-5

invalid version

RES_E_AUTH_FAILED

-6

authorization failed

RES_E_UNSUPPORTED

-7

unsupported method

RES_E_AUTO_TRADING_DISABLED

-8

auto-trading disabled

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL

-10000

internal IPC general error

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_SEND

-10001

internal IPC send failed

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_RECEIVE

-10002

internal IPC recv failed

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_INIT

-10003

internal IPC initialization fail

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_CONNECT

-10003

internal IPC no ipc

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_TIMEOUT

-10005

internal timeout

Ejemplo:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
# mostramos los datos sobre el paquete MetaTrader5
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
 
# establecemos la conexión con el terminal MetaTrader 5
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
 
# finalizamos la conexión con el terminal MetaTrader 5
mt5.shutdown()

Ver también

version, GetLastError