last_error

마지막 오류에 대한 데이터를 반환합니다.

last_error()

반환 값

마지막 오류 코드와 설명을 튜플로 반환합니다.

참고

last_error()를 사용하면 MetaTrader 5 라이브러리 기능의 실행에 실패한 경우 오류 코드를 얻을 수 있습니다. 이것은 GetLastError()와 유사합니다. 그러나 자체 오류 코드가 적용됩니다. 가능한 값:

Constant

Value

Description

RES_S_OK

1

대체로 성공

RES_E_FAIL

-1

대체로 실패

RES_E_INVALID_PARAMS

-2

잘못된 인수/매개 변수

RES_E_NO_MEMORY

-3

no memory condition

RES_E_NOT_FOUND

-4

내역 없음

RES_E_INVALID_VERSION

-5

잘못된 버전

RES_E_AUTH_FAILED

-6

인증 실패

RES_E_UNSUPPORTED

-7

지원되지 않는 방법

RES_E_AUTO_TRADING_DISABLED

-8

자동거래 비활성화

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL

-10000

내부 IPC 일반 오류

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_SEND

-10001

내부 IPC 전송 실패

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_RECEIVE

-10002

내부 IPC recv 실패

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_INIT

-10003

내부 IPC 초기화 실패

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_CONNECT

-10003

내부 IPC no ipc

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_TIMEOUT

-10005

내부 시간초과

예:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
# MetaTrader 5 패키지에 데이터 표시
print("MetaTrader5 패키지 작성자: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 패키지 버전: ",mt5.__version__)
 
# MetaTrader 5 터미널과의 연결 설정
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() 실패, 오류 코드 =",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
 
# MetaTrader 5 터미널 연결 종료
mt5.shutdown()

