import MetaTrader5 as mt5

# MetaTrader 5 패키지에 데이터 표시

print("MetaTrader5 패키지 작성자: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 패키지 버전: ",mt5.__version__)



# MetaTrader 5 터미널과의 연결 설정

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() 실패, 오류 코드 =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# MetaTrader 5 터미널 연결 종료

mt5.shutdown()