last_error
마지막 오류에 대한 데이터를 반환합니다.
|
last_error()
반환 값
마지막 오류 코드와 설명을 튜플로 반환합니다.
참고
last_error()를 사용하면 MetaTrader 5 라이브러리 기능의 실행에 실패한 경우 오류 코드를 얻을 수 있습니다. 이것은 GetLastError()와 유사합니다. 그러나 자체 오류 코드가 적용됩니다. 가능한 값:
|
Constant
|
Value
|
Description
|
RES_S_OK
|
1
|
대체로 성공
|
RES_E_FAIL
|
-1
|
대체로 실패
|
RES_E_INVALID_PARAMS
|
-2
|
잘못된 인수/매개 변수
|
RES_E_NO_MEMORY
|
-3
|
no memory condition
|
RES_E_NOT_FOUND
|
-4
|
내역 없음
|
RES_E_INVALID_VERSION
|
-5
|
잘못된 버전
|
RES_E_AUTH_FAILED
|
-6
|
인증 실패
|
RES_E_UNSUPPORTED
|
-7
|
지원되지 않는 방법
|
RES_E_AUTO_TRADING_DISABLED
|
-8
|
자동거래 비활성화
|
RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL
|
-10000
|
내부 IPC 일반 오류
|
RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_SEND
|
-10001
|
내부 IPC 전송 실패
|
RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_RECEIVE
|
-10002
|
내부 IPC recv 실패
|
RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_INIT
|
-10003
|
내부 IPC 초기화 실패
|
RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_CONNECT
|
-10003
|
내부 IPC no ipc
|
RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_TIMEOUT
|
-10005
|
내부 시간초과
예:
|
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
