DoEasy 函数库中的时间序列（第三十八部分）：时间序列集合 - 实时更新以及从程序访问数据

之前，有关创建任意品种和图表周期时间序列的文章里，我们曾创建过一个完整的时间序列集合类，其中包含程序中用到的所有品种，并为了快速搜索和排序，学习如何运用历史数据填充时间序列。

如此工具将令我们能够按各种组合搜索和比较历史价格数据。 但我们还要考虑刷新当前数据，针对每个所用品种，应在每次新的即时报价来临时完成。

即使是最简单的版本，也能够令我们在程序的 OnTimer() 毫秒处理程序中刷新所有时间序列。 然而，这会引发一个问题，即是否应该始终依据计时器的计数器来精准刷新时间序列数据。 毕竟，新的即时报价到达后，程序中的数据就会变化。 不管新的即时报价到达，简单地更新数据都是错误的 — 就性能而言，这不合理。

虽然我们总是知道，在当前品种图表上的 EA OnTick() 应对程序、或指标的 OnCalculate() 中有新的即时报价到达，但对于程序里用到的其他品种，若没有启动 EA 或指标，则无法跟踪这些品种的价格变化。 此任务需要在 EA 中或在指标中跟踪必要的事件。

在此，满足当前函数库需求的最简单方法是将之前的即时报价时间与当前即时报价时间进行比较。 如果先前的即时报价时间与当前时间不同，则认为程序跟踪的品种有新的即时报价已经到达，但这并非“原生”（该程序是在另一个品种的图表上启动）。

改善时间序列类

首先， Datas.mqh 文件接收函数库的新消息索引：

MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRST_SET_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE , MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_UNKNOWN_TIMEFRAME,

以及与新添加的索引相对应的消息文本：

{ "Сначала нужно установить символ при помощи SetSymbol()" , "First you need to set Symbol using SetSymbol()" }, { "Таймсерия не используется. Нужно установить флаг использования при помощи SetAvailable()" , "Timeseries not used. Need to set usage flag using SetAvailable()" } , { "Неизвестный таймфрейм" , "Unknown timeframe" },

所有函数库对象的基准对象 CBaseObj 类含有两个变量：

class CBaseObj : public CObject { protected : ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; bool m_first_start; bool m_use_sound; bool m_available; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id_main; long m_chart_id; string m_name; string m_folder_name; string m_sound_name; int m_type; public :

m_chart_id_main 变量存储控制程序图表 ID — 这是启动程序的品种图表。 该图表将获取所有在函数库集合和对象中注册的事件。

m_chart_id 存储从 CBaseObj 类派生的对象所关联的图表 ID。 此属性尚未在任何地方使用。 至于时间就要等到以后了。

由于我们在 m_chart_id 之后添加了 m_chart_id_main 变量，故所有消息都将发送到 m_chart_id 变量中设置的图表 ID。 我已经修复了这一点。 现在，所有当前图表 ID 都在 m_chart_id_main 变量中设置。 从函数库向控制程序图表发送消息的所有类均已修改 — 所有 “m_chart_id” 均已替换为 “m_chart_id_main”。

来自 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\ 文件夹中的所有事件类，以及 AccountsCollection.mqh，EventsCollection.mqh 和 SymbolsCollection.mqh 集合类，这些文件均已修改。

若要显示来自时间序列集合中指定的柱线条数据，在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh 里给 CBar 类的柱线参数添加文本描述。

在包含对象属性描述的代码模块中，声明创建柱线参数文本描述的方法：

string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); string BodyTypeDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual string Header( void ); string ParameterDescription( void ); };

在类主体之外，实现创建柱线参数文本描述的方法，并修改在日志中显示柱线简要描述的方法实现：

string CBar::ParameterDescription( void ) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( :: TimeToString ( this .Time(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ ", " + "O: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Open(),dg)+ ", " + "H: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .High(),dg)+ ", " + "L: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Low(),dg)+ ", " + "C: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Close(),dg)+ ", " + "V: " +( string ) this .VolumeTick()+ ", " + ( this .VolumeReal()> 0 ? "R: " +( string ) this .VolumeReal()+ ", " : "" )+ this .BodyTypeDescription() ); } void CBar::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .Header() , ": " , this .ParameterDescription() ); }

为了更新“非本名”时间序列（不是程序启动时的时间序列），我们决定创建“新即时报价”类，并仅在 “ New tick” 事件到来时为程序中用到的每个品种刷新数据 。



"新即时报价"类和数据更新

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\ 里，创建 Ticks\ 文件夹，其内文件 NewTickObj.mqh 包含派生自所有 CBaseObj 函数库基准对象的 CNewTickObj 类（其文件包含在类文件中），并填充必要的数据：

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CNewTickObj : public CBaseObj { private : MqlTick m_tick; MqlTick m_tick_prev; string m_symbol; bool m_new_tick; public : void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } bool IsNewTick( void ); void Refresh( void ) { this .m_new_tick= this .IsNewTick(); } CNewTickObj( void ){;} CNewTickObj( const string symbol); };

m_tick 变量存储最后到达的即时报价数据。

m_tick_prev 变量存储前一次即时报价的数据。

m_symbol 变量存储需要跟踪其新即时报价的品种。

新即时报价标志保存在 m_new_tick 变量，稍后会用到。

对于当前的函数库需求，品种产生的 “New tick” 事件由 IsNewTick() 方法来定义：

bool CNewTickObj::IsNewTick( void ) { if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) return false ; if ( this .m_first_start) { this .m_tick_prev= this .m_tick; this .m_first_start= false ; return false ; } if ( this .m_tick.time_msc!= this .m_tick_prev.time_msc) { this .m_tick_prev= this .m_tick; return true ; } return false ; }

该类含有两个已定义的构造函数：

默认没有参数的构造函数可在另一个类中定义“新即时报价”对象。 在这种情况下，利用 SetSymbol() 类方法为 CNewTickObj 类对象设置品种，并为其定义“新即时报价”事件。

CNewTickObj::CNewTickObj( const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick_prev); if (:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_tick_prev= this .m_tick; this .m_first_start= false ; } }

这是新即时报价对象的整个类。 该思路很简单：在即时报价结构里设置价格，比较新到达即时报价与前一个的时间。

如果这些时间不相等，则新的即时报价已到来。

在 EA 中可能会忽略即时报价，但在此这并不重要。 我们能够在计时器中的“非本名”品种上跟踪新的即时报价，从而仅在新即时报价到达时才刷新数据，而不是由计时器不断地进行更新。

如果一个指标可以跟踪所有批量到达的即时报价，则应在 OnCalculate() 应对程序中完成指标所在品种当前时间序列数据的刷新。 在计时器中跟踪“非本名”品种的新即时报价（在 OnOnCalculate() 中无法接收“非本名”品种的新即时报价事件），因此，仅跟踪“非本名”品种的新旧即时报价之间的时间差就足够了，从而能够及时刷新时间序列数据。



在 Defines.mqh 清单文件的末尾，添加新的枚举，以及可能的时间序列对象事件的列表：

enum ENUM_SERIES_EVENT { SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT = SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, }; #define SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR+ 1 )

在此，我们只有两个时间序列事件状态：“无事件”和“新柱线”事件。 我们需要这些枚举常量，从而能够按指定属性搜索柱线集合列表（CSeries 时间序列）中的柱线对象。



鉴于时间序列对象是在函数库计时器里刷新的，因此将刷新时间序列对象集合的定时器参数，与时间序列集合列表 ID 一起添加到 Defines.mqh 清单文件中：

#define COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE ( 300 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID ( 5 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE ( 32 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 6 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F )

在创建 CEngine 函数库基准对象时，我们已研究过集合计时器参数，而在重新编排函数库结构时，已讲述过集合 ID 的作用。

因为时间序列对象是一个列表，其内包含指向属于该列表的柱线对象指针，故应立即将时间序列集合 ID 分配给柱线对象。

再次打开 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh，然后将对象类型添加到两个构造函数当中：

现在，我们来改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Series.mqh 里的 CSeries 时间序列对象类。

在类的公开部分中，声明将事件发送到控制程序图表的新方法：

int Create( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); void SendEvent( void ); string Header( void ); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( void ); CSeries( void ); CSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); };

在类清单的末尾，实现声明的方法：

void CSeries::SendEvent( void ) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main , SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR , this .Time( 0 ) , this .Timeframe() , this . Symbol () ); }

在此，我们创建并将事件发送到控制程序图表。 该事件包括:

事件接收者的图表 ID,

事件 ID (新柱线),

发送新柱线的创立时间，作为一个 long 型的事件参数,

将发生事件图表的时间帧作为 double 型事件参数发送，且

发送品种名称（发生事件的时间序列）作为 string 型参数。

在时间序列数据同步方法中添加校验代表程序中使用时间序列的标志：

bool CSeries::SyncData( const uint required, const uint rates_total) { if (! this .m_available) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE)); return false ; }

换句话说，如果未设置程序中时间序列使用情况的标志，则无需对其进行同步。 在未设置使用标志的情况下，当我们需要时间序列时，也可能会出现这种情况。 因此，发送相应的消息到日志。

在时间序列创建方法里实现相同的检查：

int CSeries::Create( const uint required= 0 ) { if (! this .m_available) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE)); return 0 ; }

该类中修改了按时间序列索引返回柱线对象的方法。 以前，该方法如下所示：

CBar *CSeries::GetBarBySeriesIndex( const uint index) { CArrayObj *list = this .GetList(BAR_PROP_INDEX,index); return (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ? NULL : list.At( 0 )); }

换句话说，已创建含有必要柱线副本的新列表，且该副本已返回。 如果我们只想接收所请求的柱线数据，这就足够了，但是如果我们需要更改柱线属性，则此方法不起作用，因为所有修改只针对柱线副本的属性，而非原始对象的属性。

由于我们希望当前柱线在新的即时报价达时实时刷新，故此我修改方法，返回柱线集合列表中原始柱线对象的位置指针，而非列表副本中的柱线对象：

CBar *CSeries::GetBarBySeriesIndex( const uint index ) { CBar *tmp= new CBar ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe , index ); if (tmp== NULL ) return NULL ; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX); int idx= this .m_list_series.Search(tmp); delete tmp; CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(idx); return (bar!= NULL ? bar : NULL ); }

在此，我们利用当前时间序列对象图表的品种和周期，和传递给方法的柱线索引创建临时柱线对象。 在已按柱线索引排序的时间序列列表中搜索同一对象，图表时间序列中的柱线索引是必不可少的。 搜索相同时间序列索引的柱线时，我们获取其在列表中的索引（该索引用于获取指向列表中柱线对象的指针），并将指针返回。

现在改进了 CTimeSeries 时间序列对象类，可在定义此类事件时跟踪新的即时报价并刷新数据。 类对象是单个品种所有用到的图表周期的时间序列集合。 这意味着该对象是“新即时报价”类对象的最佳位置，因为按照 CTimeSeries 时间序列对象品种获取新的即时报价会启动该对象所有周期的 CSeries 时间序列对象进行数据刷新。



将“新即时报价”对象类文件包含到时间序列对象类文件之中。 在类的私密部分，定义“新即时报价”类对象。

在类的公开部分中，添加返回当前时间序列对象品种上新即时报价标志的方法：



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Series.mqh" #include "..\Ticks\NewTickObj.mqh" class CTimeSeries : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; CNewTickObj m_new_tick; CArrayObj m_list_series; datetime m_server_firstdate; datetime m_terminal_firstdate; char IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return IndexEnumTimeframe(timeframe)- 1 ; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeframeByIndex( const uchar index) const { return TimeframeByEnumIndex( uchar (index+ 1 )); } void SetTerminalServerDate( void ) { this .m_server_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE ); this .m_terminal_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); } public : CTimeSeries *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListSeries( void ) { return & this .m_list_series; } CSeries *GetSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); } CSeries *GetSeriesByIndex( const uchar index) { return this .m_list_series.At(index); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } bool SetRequiredUsedData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SetRequiredAllUsedData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncAllData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); datetime ServerFirstDate( void ) const { return this .m_server_firstdate; } datetime TerminalFirstDate( void ) const { return this .m_terminal_firstdate; } bool IsNewTick( void ) { return this .m_new_tick.IsNewTick(); } bool Create( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); bool CreateAll( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); void RefreshAll( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeries( void ){;} CTimeSeries( const string symbol); };

IsNewTick() 方法返回来自 m_new_tick “新即时报价”对象的新即时报价请求数据的结果。

CTimeSeries::CTimeSeries( const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol) { this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= this .TimeframeByIndex(( uchar )i); CSeries *series_obj= new CSeries( this .m_symbol,timeframe); this .m_list_series.Add(series_obj); } this .SetTerminalServerDate(); this .m_new_tick.SetSymbol( this .m_symbol); this .m_new_tick.Refresh(); }

我们现在去检查返回数据同步标志的方法中时间序列的使用标志。 如果该标志未选中，则程序里将不会用到该时间序列，且不会处理它：

bool CTimeSeries::SyncData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ) { if ( this .m_symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRST_SET_SYMBOL)); return false ; } CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_FAILED_GET_SERIES_OBJ), this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe)); return false ; } if (!series_obj.IsAvailable()) return false ; return series_obj.SyncData(required,rates_total); } bool CTimeSeries::SyncAllData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ) { if ( this .m_symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRST_SET_SYMBOL)); return false ; } bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || !series_obj.IsAvailable() ) continue ; res &=series_obj.SyncData(required,rates_total); } return res; }

在时间序列创建方法中强制设置时间序列使用标志：

bool CTimeSeries::Create( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_FAILED_GET_SERIES_OBJ), this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe)); return false ; } if (series_obj.RequiredUsedData()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return false ; } series_obj.SetAvailable( true ); return (series_obj.Create(required)> 0 ); } bool CTimeSeries::CreateAll( const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.RequiredUsedData()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.SetAvailable( true ); res &=(series_obj.Create(required)> 0 ); } return res; }

在时间序列刷新方法中添加代码（如果在其中检测到“新柱线”事件），利用上面研究的 CSeries 时间序列对象的 SendEvent() 方法向控制程序图表发送有关该事件的消息：

我们来改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh 中的 CTimeSeriesCollection 时间序列集合类。

将时间序列集合列表类型设置为 CLassObj 类类型。

为此，包含 CListObj 类文件，然后将集合列表类型从 CArrayObj 更改为 CListObj ：

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\TimeSeries.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CObject { private : CListObj m_list; int IndexTimeSeries( const string symbol); public :

在该类的公开部分，声明按图表时间序列索引返回指定时间序列柱线的方法，返回指定时间序列创建新柱线标志的方法，和刷新不属于当前品种的时间序列方法：



bool SyncData( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); CBar *GetBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ); bool IsNewBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ); void RefreshOther( void ); void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeriesCollection(); };

在类构造函数中，为时间序列对象列表设置时间序列集合 ID：

CTimeSeriesCollection::CTimeSeriesCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_SERIES_ID); }

CBar *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ) { int idx= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (idx== WRONG_VALUE ) return NULL ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(idx); if (timeseries== NULL ) return NULL ; CSeries *series=timeseries.GetSeries(timeframe); if (series== NULL ) return NULL ; return (from_series ? series.GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : series.GetBarByListIndex(index)); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsNewBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ) { int index= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(index); if (timeseries== NULL ) return false ; CSeries *series=timeseries.GetSeries(timeframe); if (series== NULL ) return false ; return series.IsNewBar(time); }

实现更新除当前品种以外的所有时间序列的方法：

void CTimeSeriesCollection::RefreshOther( void ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (timeseries. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () || !timeseries.IsNewTick() ) continue ; timeseries.RefreshAll(); } }

循环遍历所有时间序列对象列表，获取下一个时间序列对象。 如果对象品种等于程序挂载的图表品种，则略过该时间序列对象。

此方法以及下面所述的时间序列刷新方法，拥有检查新即时报价标记的功能。 如果没有新的即时报价，则跳过该时间序列，且其数据不会更新：

打开位于 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh 里的类文件。

在类的私密部分，基于函数库声明存储程序类型的变量：

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_series; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; int m_last_symbol_event; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program;

在该类的公开部分，声明处理 NewTick EA 事件的方法：

void OnTimer ( void ); void OnTick ( void );

在同一公开部分中，声明按图表时间序列索引返回指定品种指定时间序列的柱线对象的方法，和返回指定品种指定时间序列创立新柱线标志的方法：



bool SeriesCreate( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(symbol,timeframe,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(timeframe,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(symbol,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(required); } CBar *SeriesGetBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ) { return this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index,from_series); } bool SeriesIsNewBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ) { return this .m_series.IsNewBar(symbol,timeframe,time); }

在同一个类中，声明依据指定品种、时间序列和其在图表时间序列的位置（柱线索引）返回标准柱线属性的方法：



double SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); datetime SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); int SeriesSpread( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index);

在类构造函数中，设置正在运行的程序类型，并为时间序列集合计时器创建计数器：



CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

在该函数库的 OnTimer() 应对程序中，添加操控时间序列集合计时器的功能（已删除过多的代码）：

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .m_series.RefreshOther(); } else this .m_series.RefreshOther(); } } }

在创建 CEngine 函数库主对象时已考虑到操控与集合计时器计数器及其自身的交互。 其他所有内容在代码注释中均有所讲述。

请记住，计时器仅处理品种与程序挂载图表品种不匹配的时间序列。

在计时器中，当为“非本名”品种注册“新即时报价”事件时，我们将刷新时间序列。 所以，这些就是我们在计时器中要检测的事件。

从 EA 的 OnTick() 应对程序中启动的 OnTick() 方法刷新当前品种时间序列：

void CEngine:: OnTick ( void ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; this .SeriesRefresh( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ); }

接收指定时间序列指定柱线的主要属性的方法实现：

double CEngine::SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Open() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.High() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Low() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Close() : 0 ); } datetime CEngine::SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Time() : 0 ); } long CEngine::SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeTick() : WRONG_VALUE ); } long CEngine::SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeReal() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::SeriesSpread( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const int index ) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar( symbol , timeframe , index ); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Spread() : INT_MIN ); }

这里的一切都很简单：按时间序列品种和时间帧从图表时间序列的指定索引接收柱线对象 （0-当前柱线），然后返回相应的柱线属性。



测试

我们按如下方式执行测试：

为三个品种创建当前时间帧的三个时间序列，从时间序列集合对象（CTimeSeriesCollection）获取零号索引的柱线对象（CBar 类），并利用返回柱线对象简称+说明的方法在图表注释中显示柱线数据。 第二行注释将包含零号柱线的相似格式数据。 在此情况下，利用 CEngine 函数库主对象的方法生成数据，该方法返回指定时间帧指定品种指定柱线的数据。

数据将在测试器中实时更新，并在启动 EA 的图表上更新。

为了执行测试，我们将利用上一篇文章中的 EA，将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part38\ 之下，命名为 TestDoEasyPart38.mq5 。

按以下方式检查 EA 的 OnTick() 应对程序：

void OnTick () { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } engine. OnTick (); if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ); if (bar== NULL ) return ; string parameters= (TextByLanguage( "Бар \"" , "Bar \"" )+ Symbol ()+ "\" " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ())+ "[0]: " + TimeToString (bar.Time(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ ", O: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesOpen( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", H: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesHigh( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", L: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesLow( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", C: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesClose( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", V: " +( string )engine.SeriesTickVolume( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 )+ ", Real: " +( string )engine.SeriesRealVolume( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 )+ ", Spread: " +( string )engine.SeriesSpread( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ) ); Comment ( bar.Header(), ": " ,bar.ParameterDescription() , "

" , parameters ); }

这一切都很简单：代码块是操控 DoEasy 函数库时的标准模板。 当前的实现在每次即时报价上调用函数库的 NewTick 事件应对程序（当前，它为所创建时间序列执行刷新）。 跳过所有缺失的时间序列（已声明但未由 Create() 方法创建的时间序列）（未经函数库更新）。 将来，将需要从 EA 的 OnTick() 应对程序中调用此方法来刷新当前时间序列数据。

接下来，我们从当前品种和周期时间序列中接收柱线对象，创建一个含有所获柱线数据描述的字符串，并在注释中显示两行：

利用柱线对象方法显示第一行，

第二行包含由函数库主对象方法获取并返回的数据。



#ifdef __MQL5__ if (InpModeUsedTFs!=TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT) ArrayPrint (array_used_periods); #endif CArrayObj *list_timeseries=engine.GetListTimeSeries(); if (list_timeseries!= NULL ) { int total=list_timeseries.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries=list_timeseries.At(i); int total_periods= ArraySize (array_used_periods); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_periods;j++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription(array_used_periods[j]); timeseries.SyncData(timeframe); timeseries.Create(timeframe); } } } engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( true );

在这里，我们获取所有时间序列的列表，并循环遍历时间序列列表，按循环索引获取下一个时间序列对象。 然后按所用时间帧数量循环，在同步时间序列和历史数据后创建所需时间序列列表。



在应对函数库事件的 OnDoEasyEvent() 函数中，添加处理时间序列事件的代码块（冗余代码已被删除）：

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 +msc; else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Новый бар на " , "New Bar on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam), ": " , TimeToString (lparam)); } } }

编译 EA，并按以下方式设置其参数：



设置 Mode of used symbols list 以便使用指定的品种列表，

以便使用指定的品种列表， 在 List of used symbols (comma - separator) , 只留下三个品种，其中之一是 EURUSD 和

在图表上启动 EA。 一段时间后，日志将显示当前品种图表所用品种“新柱线”事件消息：

New bar on EURUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 12 : 55 New bar on EURAUD M5: 2020.03 . 11 12 : 55 New bar on AUDUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 12 : 55 New bar on EURUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 13 : 00 New bar on AUDUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 13 : 00 New bar on EURAUD M5: 2020.03 . 11 13 : 00

如我们所见，两行包含以不同方式获得的数据，接收相同的零号柱线属性值，且在每次即时报价上实时更新。



下一步是什么？

