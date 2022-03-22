Gráficos na biblioteca do DoEasy (Parte 92): classe de memória de objetos gráficos padrão. Histórico de mudanças de propriedades do objeto

Sumário

Ideia

Nós já tínhamos testado o registro do histórico de renomeação nas propriedades do objeto gráfico. Em essência, a funcionalidade criada no último artigo permite conhecer toda a sequência de renomeação do objeto gráfico. Não posso antever quão útil será tal recurso, mas, às vezes pode ser útil saber quais objetos estavam anteriormente no gráfico, quando o objeto antigo é removido e criado um novo com um nome diferente. E se considerarmos a possibilidade de armazenar todo o histórico de mudanças em um objeto, qualquer objeto gráfico terá todos os seus estados registrados, incluindo seus nomes anteriores. Desta forma, com o objeto atual, podemos conhecer qualquer um de seus nomes anteriores e, combinando o nome desejado com suas propriedades armazenadas, podemos simplesmente restaurar esse objeto no gráfico.



Não sei onde ou como isso poderia ser útil, mas seria uma ferramenta adicional para realizar análises técnicas. Por exemplo, com o nome do objeto podemos assinalar o dia, semana, mês ou outro período de tempo em que o objeto gráfico é construído. Quando aparece um novo período de tempo, o objeto antigo é renomeado para que corresponda ao novo período de tempo, e o objeto é rearranjado no gráfico. Assim, todas as suas propriedades serão armazenadas em sua memória (faremos tal funcionalidade hoje), incluindo seu histórico de renomeação. Se marcarmos algo no gráfico todos os dias com um objeto gráfico e o reorganizarmos todos os dias, podemos também renomeá-lo para corresponder à nova data. Em seguida, ao rolar o gráfico manualmente, podemos descobrir o tempo da barra visível e simplesmente "puxar" seu estado da memória do objeto gráfico atual, estado esse que corresponde ao tempo das barras no gráfico rolante e aplicar suas propriedades ao objeto atual. Desta forma, podemos criar um objeto inteligente que mudará seu estado dependendo do tempo das barras visíveis no gráfico.

Em outras palavras, o exemplo acima nos permitirá ajustar as propriedades do objeto gráfico conforme o estado atual do mercado diariamente, durante a semana de negociação, e em seguida, ao final da semana, simplesmente nos deixará rolar o gráfico de volta manualmente, e nosso objeto gráfico será exibido a cada dia de negociação prévio na parte visível do gráfico — afinal, este objeto tem sua própria memória, e cada vez que as propriedades do objeto eram alteradas, ele armazenava todas as mudanças em sua memória. E se, além disso, no gráfico estiver rodando um Expert Advisor sob controle da biblioteca que está programado para que o objeto gráfico tire um "instantâneo" (corresponde ao dia visível no gráfico) de seu estado a partir do histórico e aplique esses parâmetros a si mesmo, a rolagem do gráfico será um pré-requisito para alterar as propriedades do objeto gráfico, e ele mesmo nos mostrará todas as modificações que foram feitas nele durante a semana de negociação.

Novamente, qual é o propósito disto? Eu acho isso útil, para fazer uma análise da minha última semana de negociação. Devo dizer que este é apenas um exemplo que me veio imediatamente à mente e me pareceu útil.



Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

Na lista de propriedades de objeto gráfico padrão, temos a propriedade Grupo, e esta propriedade é usada atualmente para especificar o grupo ao qual o objeto gráfico pertence:





Mas se nos lembrarmos que outros objetos de biblioteca também têm seus próprios grupos, e estes grupos são usados para agrupar objetos de acordo com certas propriedades, colocaremos tudo na mesma ordem nos objetos gráficos. A propriedade "Grupo" atual será renomeada para a propriedade "Tipo", e a nova propriedade "Grupo" será usada para agrupar objetos por algumas de suas propriedades. Para testar a funcionalidade que estamos criando hoje, estaremos atribuindo os objetos gráficos que criamos no gráfico ao grupo nº 1, e todos os objetos desse grupo registrarão seus estados em sua memória quando forem modificados.



No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh alteramos a enumeração "Grupo de objeto gráficos" :



enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, }; enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP { GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL, };

para a enumeração "Tipo de objeto gráfico":

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES { GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_LINES, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_CHANNELS, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GANN, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_FIBO, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ELLIOTT, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_SHAPES, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL, };

Na enumeração das propriedades inteiras de objeto gráfico padrão alteramos a propriedade Grupo

GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,

para a propriedade Tipo e escrevemos mais dois parâmetros — sinalizador de armazenamento do histórico de mudanças e o grupo de objetos:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,

Todos os objetos gráficos não irão, por padrão, armazenar o histórico de mudanças em suas propriedades. Por isso, foi introduzida uma propriedade que armazena um sinalizador que indica se o objeto gráfico registra ou não seu histórico de mudanças. Como mencionado acima, renomeamos a propriedade "Grupo" para a propriedade "Tipo" e criamos uma nova propriedade "Grupo" para armazenar o número de objetos do grupo agrupados por uma determinada propriedade.



Como adicionamos duas novas propriedades à lista de propriedades inteiras do objeto gráfico, indicaremos seu novo número (ao invés de 52, o número de propriedades inteiras é agora 54):

#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 54 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Adicionamos estas novas propriedades à lista de possíveis critérios de classificação de objetos gráficos:

#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE_HISTORY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, };





No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh inserimos os índices das novas mensagens e corrigimos os nomes das constantes de enumerações:



MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_SUCCESS_CREATE_SNAPSHOT,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_MEMORY, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_LINES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_CHANNELS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GANN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_FIBO, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ELLIOTT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_SHAPES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ARROWS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_TOP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_BOTTOM,

...

MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_NEW_HIST_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_HIST_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_HIST_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE,

e as mensagens de textocorrespondentes aos índices recém-adicionados:

{ "Не удалось создать объект класса для графического объекта " , "Failed to create class object for graphic object" }, { "Не удалось создать графический объект " , "Failed to create graphic object " }, { "Не удалось найти подокно графика" , "Could not find chart subwindow" }, { "Не удалось создать снимок истории изменений графического объекта" , "Failed to create a snapshot of the change history of a graphic object" }, { "Создан снимок истории изменений графического объекта" , "A snapshot of the history of changes to a graphical object has been created" },

...

{ "Идентификатор объекта" , "Object ID" }, { "Тип объекта" , "Object type" }, { "Тип графического элемента" , "Graphic element type" }, { "Принадлежность объекта" , "Object belongs to" }, { "Идентификатор графика объекта" , "Object chart ID" }, { "Номер подокна графика" , "Chart subwindow number" }, { "История изменений" , "Change history" }, { "Время создания" , "Time of creation" }, { "Видимость объекта на таймфреймах" , "Visibility of an object at timeframes" },

...

{ "Вид графического объекта" , "Graphic object species" }, { "Линии" , "Lines" }, { "Каналы" , "Channels" }, { "Ганн" , "Gann" }, { "Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci" }, { "Эллиотт" , "Elliott" }, { "Фигуры" , "Shapes" }, { "Стрелки" , "Arrows" }, { "Графические объекты" , "Graphical" }, { "Группа объектов" , "Object group" },

...

{ "Переданное свойство находится за пределами диапазона свойств объекта" , "The passed property is outside the range of the object's properties" }, { "Не удалось создать объект истории изменений графического объекта" , "Failed to create a graphical object change history object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект истории изменений в список" , "Failed to add change history object to the list" }, { "Не удалось получить объект истории изменений" , "Failed to get change history object" }, { "Не удалось увеличить размер массива" , "Failed to increase array size" },





Fazemos algumas alterações em todos os objetos-herdeiros do objeto gráfico padrão abstrato localizado na pasta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\ (a título de exemplo, GStdArrowBuyObj.mqh).

Na lista de inicialização do construtor da classe, ajustamos o nome da constante de enumeração que indica o tipo de objeto gráfico:



CGStdArrowBuyObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS ,chart_id, 1 ,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 , ANCHOR_TOP ); }

Em outros arquivos, estes serão diferentes tipos de objetos gráficos, mas em todos os lugares será necessário substituir "_GROUP_" por "_SPECIES_".

E adicionamos a propriedade "Sinalizador para registrar o histórico de mudanças do objeto" aos métodos que devolvem o sinalizador para manter as propriedades inteiras do objeto:

bool CGStdArrowBuyObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY: case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Como todas essas mudanças já foram feitas em todos os arquivos da pasta acima e são idênticas às discutidas acima, não as descreveremos - elas podem ser encontradas nos arquivos anexos ao artigo.

No arquivo básico do objeto gráfico de todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh escrevemos variáveis para armazenar o tipo e grupos de objetos gráficos:

class CGBaseObj : public CObject { protected : CArrayObj m_list_events; ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES m_species; string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; long m_object_id; long m_zorder; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; int m_timeframes_visible; int m_digits; int m_group; bool m_visible; bool m_back; bool m_selected; bool m_selectable; bool m_hidden; datetime m_create_time;

e métodos de definição e de retorno de valores de estas variáveis:

public : void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type; } void SetSpecies( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this .m_species=species; } void SetGroup( const int group ) { this .m_group= group ; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }

...

ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return this .m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES Species( void ) const { return this .m_species; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject( void ) const { return this .m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_create_time; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } int Group( void ) const { return this .m_group; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; }

Renomeamos o método que anteriormente retornava a descrição do grupo de objeto gráfico para o método que retorna a descrição de tipo de objeto gráfico:

string TypeGraphObjectDescription( void ); string TypeElementDescription( void ); string BelongDescription( void ); string SpeciesDescription( void );

e corrigimos sua implementação de acordo com os novos nomes das constantes de enumeração de tipo de objeto:

string CGBaseObj::SpeciesDescription( void ) { return ( this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_LINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_LINES) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_CHANNELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_CHANNELS) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GANN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GANN) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_FIBO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_FIBO) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ELLIOTT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ELLIOTT) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_SHAPES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_SHAPES) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ARROWS) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL) : "Unknown" ); }

No construtor da classe definimos o grupo padrão para o objeto como 0, o que corresponde à sua ausência:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_group= 0 ; this .m_name_prefix= "" ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }





Classe de memória de objetos gráficos padrão

A classe de memória do objeto gráfico será uma lista de objetos na qual serão armazenadas todas as propriedades do objeto gráfico — inteiras, reais e de string, no momento de mudança de qualquer uma delas. Por que não apenas uma propriedade modificada? Basicamente, partindo do fato de que não só precisamos saber qual propriedade foi alterada, mas também definir todas as propriedades para o objeto e obter assim seu estado, vamos salvar um instantâneo completo de suas propriedades, e então poderemos simplesmente copiar todas essas propriedades da memória do objeto para suas propriedades reais, sem ter que calcular que propriedade tirar da memória e qual de seu estado atual.



Para implementar uma classe-instantâneo de propriedades de objetos modificados, vamos usar a classe de propriedades do objeto CDataPropObj. Mas como precisaremos conhecer e considerar alguns parâmetros adicionais (hora da mudança, símbolo e seu Digits), nossa classe de instantâneo de propriedades alteradas do objeto será herdada da classe do objeto de propriedades do objeto gráfico.

A classe de memória de objeto gráfico conterá uma lista de objetos-instantâneos de propriedades alteradas e dará acesso ao trabalho com esta lista e os objetos que ela contém.

Colocamos essas duas classes no arquivo de classe de propriedades do objeto que já temos \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Properties.mqh.

Anexamos o arquivo de funções do serviço de biblioteca a ele:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "DELib.mqh" #include "XDimArray.mqh"

Na seção pública da classe de propriedades do objeto inserimos os métodos que retornam o número de propriedades inteiras, reais e de string do objeto:

int TotalLong( void ) const { return this .m_total_int; } int TotalDouble( void ) const { return this .m_total_dbl; } int TotalString( void ) const { return this .m_total_str; }

Precisaremos desses métodos para definir o número de propriedades dos objetos da classe de histórico de mudanças.

Logo após a classe de propriedades do objeto, escrevemis uma classe de instantâneo de propriedades do objeto modificado:

class CChangedProps : public CDataPropObj { private : long m_time_change; string m_symbol; int m_digits; public : void SetTimeChanged( const long time) { this .m_time_change=time; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } void SetDigits( const int digits) { this .m_digits=digits; } long TimeChanged( void ) const { return this .m_time_change; } string TimeChangedToString( void ) const { return TimeMSCtoString( this .m_time_change);} string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } CChangedProps ( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string, const long time_changed) : CDataPropObj(prop_total_integer,prop_total_double,prop_total_string) { this .m_time_change=time_changed;} ~CChangedProps ( void ){;} };

Como se pode ver, a classe é herdeira da classe do objeto-propriedade de objeto gráfico. Assim, ela tem todas as propriedades de seu pai, mais as propriedades adicionais prescritas nesta classe. E aqui temos apenas o tempo de modificação do objeto em milissegundos, o símbolo gráfico onde o objeto gráfico foi modificado e o valor Digits do símbolo — para indicar corretamente o número de casas decimais na propriedade de preço do objeto.

Passamos o número de propriedades inteiras, reais e de strings e seu tempo de mudança em milissegundos ao construtor da classe.

Desta forma, podemos sempre criar uma cópia dos parâmetros do objeto gráfico e colocá-la na lista do objeto da classe de histórico de parâmetros. Escreveremos esta classe no mesmo arquivo - logo abaixo da classe de instantâneo das propriedades do objeto modificado:

class CChangeHistory { private : CArrayObj m_list_changes; public : CChangedProps *GetChangedPropsObj( const string source, const int index) { CChangedProps *props= this .m_list_changes.At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (props== NULL ) CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_HIST_OBJ); return props; } int TotalChanges( void ) { return this .m_list_changes.Total(); } bool CreateNewElement(CDataPropObj *element, const long time_change) { CChangedProps *obj= new CChangedProps(element.TotalLong(),element.TotalDouble(),element.TotalString(),time_change); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_NEW_HIST_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_changes.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_HIST_LIST); delete obj; return false ; } long chart_id=element.GetLong(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ); obj.SetSymbol(:: ChartSymbol (chart_id)); obj.SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (obj. Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); for ( int i= 0 ;i<element.TotalLong();i++) { int total=element.Long().Size(i); if (obj.SetSizeRange(i,total)) { for ( int r= 0 ;r<total;r++) obj.Long().Set(i,r,element.Long().Get(i,r)); } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<element.TotalDouble();i++) { int total=element.Double().Size(i); if (obj.Double().SetSizeRange(i,total)) { for ( int r= 0 ;r<total;r++) obj.Double().Set(i,r,element.Double().Get(i,r)); } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<element.TotalString();i++) { int total=element.String().Size(i); if (obj.String().SetSizeRange(i,total)) { for ( int r= 0 ;r<total;r++) obj.String().Set(i,r,element.String().Get(i,r)); } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE); } return true ; } long GetLong( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const int index) { CChangedProps *properties= this .GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index); if (properties== NULL ) return 0 ; return properties.GetLong(prop,index); } double GetDouble( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const int index) { CChangedProps *properties= this .GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index); if (properties== NULL ) return 0 ; return properties.GetDouble(prop,index); } string GetString( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const int index) { CChangedProps *properties= this .GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index); if (properties== NULL ) return "" ; return properties.GetString(prop,index); } CChangeHistory( void ){;} ~CChangeHistory( void ){;} };

A classe também é simples. Ela possui uma lista na qual serão registradas todas as mudanças do objeto gráfico, representadas pelos objetos da classe de instantâneo das propriedades alteradas do objeto gráfico.

O método para criar um novo instantâneo das propriedades modificadas recebe as propriedades atuais do objeto gráfico (já modificado) e o tempo de modificação em milissegundos, um novo objeto-instantâneo de propriedades é criado e adicionado à lista. Em seguida, os parâmetros adicionais são definidos para o objeto, e então todas as propriedades do objeto gráfico modificado passadas para o método de objeto são copiadas para o objeto criado em três loops.

Desta forma, sempre que um objeto gráfico é modificado, uma cópia de suas propriedades é criada e inserida na lista. Assim, podemos recuperar um ponteiro para qualquer objeto de propriedade armazenado a partir desta lista e usá-lo para as necessidades do programa.

Todos os métodos da classe são idênticos entre si, sua lógica é bastante transparente: recuperamos o objeto de propriedades desejado da lista e devolvemos a propriedade solicitada da mesma.

Você pode colocar quaisquer perguntas sobre como esses métodos funcionam na discussão do artigo — penso que não adianta descrevê-las aqui, porque a lógica de tais métodos já foi discutida muitas vezes em artigos anteriores, e não vamos repetí-la para não ocupar espaço com sua descrição.



Agora na classe de dados de propriedades atuais e anteriores, no mesmo arquivo, adicionamos um ponteiro para o objeto do histórico de mudanças, método que retorna o número de mudanças no objeto gráfico, construímos um novo objeto de histórico de mudanças no construtor da classe, e o eliminamos no destruidor:

class CProperties : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list; public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; CChangeHistory *History; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } int TotalChanges( void ) { return this .History.TotalChanges(); } CProperties( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .m_list.Add( this .Curr); this .m_list.Add( this .Prev); this .History= new CChangeHistory(); } ~CProperties() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Shutdown(); if ( this .History!= NULL ) delete this .History; } };

Uma lista de mudanças destas propriedades será agora armazenada nas propriedades de cada objeto gráfico.

Para poder interagir com o histórico de mudança de objeto gráfico, no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh da classe de objeto gráfico padrão abstrato nós precisamos adicionar o método que retorna um ponteiro para a lista do histórico de mudanças, localizado nas propriedades do objeto:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Curr.SetLong(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Prop.Curr.SetDouble(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .Prop.Curr.SetString(property,index, value ); } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr.GetLong(property,index); } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr.GetDouble(property,index); } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr.GetString(property,index); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Prev.SetLong(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ){ this .Prop.Prev.SetDouble(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ){ this .Prop.Prev.SetString(property,index, value ); } long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev.GetLong(property,index); } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev.GetDouble(property,index); } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev.GetString(property,index); } CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CProperties *Properties( void ) { return this .Prop; } CChangeHistory *History( void ) { return this .Prop.History;}

No construtor padrão da classe modificamos a indicação do grupo do objeto para a indicação de tipo, e também passamos o tipo de objeto a um construtor paramétrico fechado, em vez de um grupo, como antes:



CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; this .m_species= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name);

Escrevemos os métodos para definição e retorno do sinalizador de armazenamento de histórico de alterações do objeto e os grupos de objetos gráficos no bloco de métodos de acesso simplificado e de definição de propriedades de objeto gráfico:

public : int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 ); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 ,number); } bool AllowChangeHistory( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 ); } void SetAllowChangeMemory( const bool flag){ this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 ,flag); } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ); } void SetObjectID( const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,obj_id); this .SetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,obj_id); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType( void ) const { return (ENUM_OBJECT) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ); } void SetGraphObjectType( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ,obj_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 );} void SetGraphElementType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 ,elm_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ); } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong) { CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ,belong); } int Group( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 ); } void SetGroup( const int group ) { CGBaseObj::SetGroup( group ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , group ); }

Cada objeto gráfico no gráfico não registrará seu histórico de mudanças por padrão. Para que comece a fazer isso, é usado o método de definição do sinalizador que permite o registro do histórico de mudanças. Bem, um grupo de objetos gráficos é diferentes objetos gráficos em um gráfico, que combinamos em um grupo geral, pelo qual podemos selecioná-los e manuseá-los como quisermos.



Inserimos os métodos para lidar com o histórico de mudanças do objeto:

void PropertiesRefresh( void ); void PropertiesCheckChanged( void ); void PropertiesCopyToPrevData( void ); int HistoryChangesTotal( void ) { return this .History().TotalChanges(); } CChangedProps *GetHistoryChangedProps( const string source, const int index) { return this .History().GetChangedPropsObj(source,index); } CChangedProps *GetHistoryChangedPropsLast( const string source) { return this .History().GetChangedPropsObj(source, this .HistoryChangesTotal()- 1 ); } CChangedProps *GetHistoryChangedPropsFirst( const string source) { return this .History().GetChangedPropsObj(source, 0 ); } long HistoryChangedObjGetLong( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const int prop_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetLong(prop,prop_index) : 0 ); } double HistoryChangedObjGetDouble( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const int prop_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetDouble(prop,prop_index) : 0 ); } string HistoryChangedObjGetString( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const int prop_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetString(prop,prop_index) : "ERROR" ); } string HistoryChangedObjSymbol( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj. Symbol () : "ERROR" ); } int HistoryChangedObjDigits( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj. Digits () : 0 ); } long HistoryChangedObjTimeChanged( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.TimeChanged() : 0 ); } string HistoryChangedObjTimeChangedToString( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.TimeChangedToString() : "ERROR" ); } bool SetPropertiesFromHistory( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetLong(prop,j)) this .SetHistoryINT(prop,obj.GetLong(prop,j),j); } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetDouble(prop,j)) this .SetHistoryDBL(prop,obj.GetDouble(prop,j),j); } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetString(prop,j)) this .SetHistorySTR(prop,obj.GetString(prop,j),j); } return true ; }

Quase todos os métodos retornam o resultado da chamada de métodos homônimos da classe de histórico de mudanças do objeto gráfico.

O método que define as propriedades do objeto gráfico a partir de um determinado instantâneo de histórico recupera esse objeto por índice, e então em três loops define todas as propriedades do objeto-instantâneo de histórico em um objeto gráfico por meio dos métodos SetHistoryINT(), SetHistoryDBL() e SetHistorySTR() que veremos a seguir.



E adicionamos os métodos à seção privada da classe:

private : void GetAndSaveINT( void ); void GetAndSaveDBL( void ); void GetAndSaveSTR( void ); bool CreateNewChangeHistoryObj( const bool first) { bool res= true ; if (first) res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Prev, this .GetMarketWatchTime()); res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Curr, this .GetMarketWatchTime()); if (!res) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT); return res; } void SetHistoryINT( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value, const int modifier); void SetHistoryDBL( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value, const int modifier); void SetHistorySTR( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value, const int modifier); long GetSymbolTime( const string symbol) { MqlTick tick; return (:: SymbolInfoTick (symbol,tick) ? tick.time_msc : 0 ); } long GetMarketWatchTime( void ) { long res= 0 ; for ( int i=:: SymbolsTotal ( true )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { const long time= this .GetSymbolTime(:: SymbolName (i, true )); if (time>res) res=time; } return res; } };

O método que cria o novo objeto do histórico de alterações do objeto gráfico recebe o sinalizador da primeira alteração do objeto gráfico.

Caso o sinalizador estiver definido, esta é a primeira alteração, e primeiro devemos salvar o estado anterior do objeto gráfico no histórico (estado esse que era antes da mudança de propriedades). E em seguida registramos o estado atual do objeto no histórico. Caso o sinalizador não esteja definido, salvamos imediatamente o estado atual do objeto em seu histórico de mudanças:



bool CreateNewChangeHistoryObj( const bool first ) { bool res= true ; if (first) res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Prev , this .GetMarketWatchTime()); res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Curr , this .GetMarketWatchTime()); if (!res) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT); return res; }

O resultado dos métodos invocados é adicionado ao valor da variável resultante res, e terá valor false somente se algum dos métodos chamados tiver retornado false. Como resultado, devolvemos o valor desta variável.



O método que retorna o tempo do último tick da Observação do mercado percorrerá todos os símbolo na janela Observação do mercado, lerá seu tempo atual em milissegundos e comparando o tempo de cada símbolo devolve o mais recente:

long GetMarketWatchTime( void ) { long res= 0 ; for ( int i=:: SymbolsTotal ( true )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { const long time= this .GetSymbolTime(:: SymbolName (i, true )); if (time>res) res=time; } return res; }

Ao construtor paramétrico protegido passamos o tipo de objeto gráfico (anteriormente passávamos ao grupo) e definimos todas as novas propriedades do objeto:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperties(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL); this .m_pivots=pivots; int levels=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 2 ); this .m_type=obj_type; this .SetName(name); CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSpecies(species); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, 0 ,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Belong()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Species()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 , false ); this .PropertiesRefresh(); this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }





Ao método que retorna uma descrição de uma propriedade inteira de um objeto adicionar uma descrição das propriedades do novo objeto:

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::SpeciesDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +(CGBaseObj::Group()> 0 ? ( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_MEMORY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .VisibleOnTimeframeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + "

" + this .TimesDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsColorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsStyleDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsWidthDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignModeDescription(( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +GannDirectDescription(( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BaseCornerDescription(( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BorderTypeDescription(( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : "" ); }

No método que verifica as mudanças das propriedades do objeto inserimos um bloco de código que cria um novo objeto de histórico de modificações de um objeto gráfico desde que o sinalizador de permissão de gravação do histórico de mudanças esteja definida:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { CGBaseObj::ClearEventsList(); bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j) && prop!=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } if (changed) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_events.Total();i++) { CGBaseEvent *event= this .m_list_events.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; :: EventChartCustom (:: ChartID (),event.ID(),event.Lparam(),event.Dparam(),event.Sparam()); } if ( this .AllowChangeHistory()) { int total=HistoryChangesTotal(); if ( this .CreateNewChangeHistoryObj( total< 1 )) :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_SUCCESS_CREATE_SNAPSHOT), " #" ,( total== 0 ? "0-1" : ( string )total), ": " , this .HistoryChangedObjTimeChangedToString(total- 1 ) ); } this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } }

Aqui: obtemos o número de mudanças do objeto gráfico e o passamos para o método de criação de novo objeto-instantâneo de propriedades de objeto como um sinalizador bool (se total for menor que 1, o valor passado será true, o que significa que esta é a primeira mudança do objeto gráfico). Se o objeto foi criado e adicionado à lista de modificações com sucesso, no log é exibida uma mensagem com o número da modificação. Caso esta seja a primeira mudança, a mensagem indica "0-1"., o que significa que dois objetos foram criados de uma só vez (0 — estado de um objeto gráfico antes de suas propriedades serem alteradas, 1 — seu estado atual).



Métodos que definem os valores das propriedades inteiras, reais e de string do objeto gráfico por meio do histórico de modificações:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistoryINT( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value , const int modifier) { switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : this .SetVisibleOnTimeframes(( int ) value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : this .SetFlagBack( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : this .SetZorder( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : this .SetFlagHidden( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : this .SetFlagSelected( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : this .SetFlagSelectable( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : this .SetTime( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : this .SetColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : this .SetStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : this .SetWidth(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : this .SetFlagFill( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY : this .SetFlagReadOnly( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : this .SetLevels(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : this .SetLevelColor((color) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : this .SetLevelStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : this .SetLevelWidth(( int ) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN : this .SetAlign((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE : this .SetFontSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : this .SetFlagRayLeft( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : this .SetFlagRayRight( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY : this .SetFlagRay( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE : this .SetFlagEllipse( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : this .SetArrowCode((uchar) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : this .SetAnchor(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : this .SetXDistance(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : this .SetYDistance(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION : this .SetDirection((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE : this .SetDegree((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES : this .SetFlagDrawLines( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE : this .SetFlagState( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID : this .SetChartObjChartID( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD : this .SetChartObjPeriod((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE : this .SetChartObjChartScale(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE : this .SetFlagChartObjPriceScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE : this .SetFlagChartObjDateScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : this .SetXSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : this .SetYSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET : this .SetXOffset(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET : this .SetYOffset(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR : this .SetBGColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : this .SetCorner((ENUM_BASE_CORNER) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE : this .SetBorderType((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR : this .SetBorderColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : default : break ; } } void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistoryDBL( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value , const int modifier) { switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : this .SetPrice( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : this .SetLevelValue( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : this .SetScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : this .SetAngle( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION : this .SetDeviation( value ); break ; default : break ; } } void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistorySTR( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value , const int modifier) { switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : this .SetText( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : this .SetTooltip( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : this .SetLevelText( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT : this .SetFont( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE : this .SetBMPFile( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL : this .SetChartObjSymbol( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : default : break ; } }

Aqui: dependendo da propriedade passada para o método, no operador-alternador switch é escolhido o método apropriado que define o valor para esta propriedade tanto no objeto-classe como no objeto gráfico. Como as propriedades, que não precisam ser definidas para o objeto do histórico de mudança de propriedades, não possuem seu próprio manipulador case, a execução do código atinge o rótulo default, onde termina com o operador break.



No arquivo da classe-coleção de elementos gráficos \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh inserimos o método que retorna uma lista de objetos por ID do gráfico e grupo:

CGStdGraphObj *GetLastDeletedGraphObj( void ) const { return this .m_list_deleted_obj.At( this .m_list_deleted_obj.Total()- 1 ); } int GetSizeProperty( const string name, const long chart_id, const int prop) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id); return (obj!=NULL ? obj.Properties().CurrSize(prop) : 0 ); } CArrayObj *GetListStdGraphObjByGroup( const long chart_id, const int group ) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , group ,EQUAL); }

O método não apenas recebe a lista que contém a lista de todos os objetos gráficos pelo identificador do gráfico, senão que também retorna a lista de objetos de valor especificado por meio da lista obtida.

Em nossos programas, com este método podemos obter a lista de objetos gráficos à qual é atribuído um grupo, para que se possam tomar as ações necessárias sobre esses objetos.

Para recuperar todos os dados do histórico de mudanças de objetos gráficos em programas sob controle da biblioteca, precisamos fazer mudanças no objeto principal da biblioteca CEngine no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.

Inserimos o método que retorna a lista de objetos gráficos existentes e o método que retorna o ponteiro para a classe do objeto gráfico padrão pelo nome e o identificador do gráfico:

CGraphElementsCollection *GetGraphicObjCollection( void ) { return & this .m_graph_objects; } CArrayObj *GetListStdGraphObj( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListGraphObj(); } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListDeletedObj(); } int TotalDeletedGraphObjects( void ) { return this .GetListDeletedObj().Total(); } int GraphGetSizeProperty( const string name, const long chart_id, const int prop) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetSizeProperty(name,chart_id,prop); } CGStdGraphObj *GraphGetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id); }

Os métodos retornam o resultado da chamada dos métodos homônimos da classe-coleção de elementos gráficos.



Estas são todas as mudanças e ajustes para as classes da biblioteca necessários para testar a operação do histórico de mudança de objetos gráficos.







Teste

Para o teste, usaremos o Expert Advisor do último artigo e o salvaremos na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part92\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart92.mq5.

Como vamos testar? Para cada objeto gráfico recém-criado no gráfico definimos um sinalizador que permita salvar seu histórico de mudanças e definimos o grupo número 1. Desse modo, todos os objetos gráficos a serem adicionados serão incluídos no mesmo grupo e poderão registrar seu histórico de mudanças. Em seguida, alteramos cada objeto gráfico - todas as mudanças serão gravadas na memória de cada um deles.

Para controlar a visualização do histórico de mudanças, definimos teclas.

A tecla ">" ("." sem Shift) irá mover o índice na lista de mudança de objeto em 1 para cima,

A tecla "<" ("," sem Shift) irá mover o índice na lista de mudança de objeto em 1 para baixo,

A tecla "/" irá mover o índice na lista de mudança de objeto para o início — nesse local será armazenado o objeto de propriedades do objeto gráfico com seus valores originais, isto é, com aqueles antes de ser modificado pela primeira vez.

Ao pressionar estas teclas, veremos o objeto gráfico obter todas as propriedades que ele tinha cada vez que era alterado.

Para os botões especificados, definimos as substituições de macros:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; CArrayObj list_forms; color array_clr[];

Adicionamos o bloco de código que processa o pressionamento de tecla ao o manipulador de eventos; adicionamos a definição de sinalizador que permite salvar o histórico de mudanças ao bloco de processamento do evento de criação do objeto gráfico; e o grupo nº1:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { static int index= 0 ; CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListStdGraphObj(); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , 1 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; if (lparam==KEY_ORIGIN) { index= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index); } } if (lparam==KEY_RIGHT) { int change_max= 0 , changes_total= 0 ; index++; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; changes_total=obj.HistoryChangesTotal(); if (changes_total>change_max) change_max=changes_total; obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index>obj.HistoryChangesTotal()- 1 ? obj.HistoryChangesTotal()- 1 : index); } if (index>change_max- 1 ) index=change_max- 1 ; } if (lparam==KEY_LEFT) { index--; if (index< 0 ) index= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index); } } ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { long array[]; engine.GraphGetArrayChartsID(array); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (array);i++) engine.CreateLineVertical(array[i], "LineVertical" , 0 ,time); } } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; if (idx>GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { CChartObjectsControl *chart_ctrl= NULL ; int end= 0 ; string evn= "" ; switch (idx) { case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE), ":" ); obj=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); obj.SetAllowChangeMemory( true ); obj.SetGroup( 1 ); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); if (dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)dparam); else if (dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)dparam); else evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)dparam); Print (DFUN,evn); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME)); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { Print (DFUN,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,obj.Properties().CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)- 1 ), " >>> " ,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 )); obj.PrintRenameHistory(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdDelGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART), ": #" ,lparam, ", " ,sparam, ":" ); end=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()-( int )dparam; if (end< 0 ) end= 0 ; for ( int i=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()- 1 ;i>=end;i--) { obj=engine.GetListDeletedObj().At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.PrintShort(); } break ; default : break ; } } }

Toda a lógica do manuseio de teclas é explicada nos comentários ao código.

Vamos compilar o Expert Advisor e executá-lo no gráfico. Adicionamos objetos gráficos, modificamos suas propriedades, e, em seguida, pressionamos a tecla "/" — os objetos assumem os valores que eles tinham antes de serem modificados pela primeira vez. Então pressionamos as teclas "." e "," — os objetos assumem propriedades e visuais correspondentes à lista do histórico de propriedades:









O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, vamos começar a desenvolver objetos gráficos compostos.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e o arquivo do EA de teste, bem como o indicador de controle de eventos de gráficos para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo por conta própria. Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode expressá-los nos comentários ao artigo.

Complementos

*Artigos desta série:



Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 89): programando objetos gráficos padrão. Funcionalidade básica

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 90): eventos de objetos gráficos padrão. Funcionalidade básica

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 91): eventos de objetos gráficos padrão no programa. Histórico de alterações de nome do objeto

