DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第92部): 標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのメモリクラスオブジェクトプロパティの変更履歴

グラフィカルオブジェクトの名前変更履歴のプロパティへの実装はすでにテストしました。実際、前の記事で作成した機能を使用すると、グラフィカルオブジェクトの名前変更のシーケンス全体を定義できますが、それがどれほど有用であるかを予測するのは難しいです。ただし、名前変更中に前のオブジェクトが削除され、別の名前の新しいオブジェクトが作成されることを考慮すると、過去にチャートに存在していたオブジェクトについて知ることが役立つ場合があります。オブジェクトの変更履歴全体を保存する可能性を考慮に入れた場合、あらゆるグラフィカルオブジェクトで以前の名前を含むすべての状態を取得できるようになるので、オブジェクトの以前の名前を知ることができます。必要な名前とメモリに保存されているそのプロパティを照合することで、チャート上のオブジェクトを簡単に復元できます。



どこでどのように役立つかについては触れませんが、これがテクニカル分析を行うための追加のツールであることは確かです。たとえば、オブジェクト名を使用して、グラフィカルオブジェクトが構築されている日、週、月、またはその他の期間を指定することができます。新しい時間間隔が到達すると、古いオブジェクトの名前が新しい時間間隔と一致するように変更され、オブジェクトがチャート上に再構築されます。したがって、名前変更の履歴を含め、すべてのプロパティがメモリに保存されます(本稿ではこのような機能を実装します)。グラフィカルオブジェクトを使用してチャート上に何かをマークし、そのオブジェクトを毎日再構築する場合、名前は新しい日付に一致するように変更できます。チャートを手動でスクロールすると、表示されているバーの時刻を確認してそのメモリからグラフィックオブジェクトのステータスを「取得」できます。ステータスは、スクロールされたチャートのバーの時間に対応し、そのプロパティが現在のオブジェクトに適用されます。したがって、チャートに表示されているバーの時間に応じて、ステータスを自動的に変更するスマートなオブジェクトを作成できます。

上記の例では、取引週内で毎日、グラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティを現在の市場の状態に調整することができます。週の終わりには、チャートをスクロールして戻すだけで、グラフィカルオブジェクトはチャートの表示部分に過去の各取引日を表示します。オブジェクトには独自のメモリがあるため、オブジェクトのプロパティが変更されるたびにすべての変更が保存されます。特定のグラフィックオブジェクトがチャートに表示されている日に対応するステータスの「スナップショット」を取得してこれらのパラメータをそれ自体に適用することを必要にするようなライブラリ制御のEAがチャートにある場合、チャートのスクロールは、グラフィックオブジェクトのプロパティを変更する条件として使用され、取引週の間に行われたすべての変更が表示されます。

これは何故必要なのでしょうか。この機能は、取引週の分析に便利だと思います。それにこれは一例にすぎません。すぐに頭に浮かび、役に立つように思われたのです。



ライブラリクラスの改善

標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティの列挙にはGroupプロパティがあって、現在、グラフィカルオブジェクトが属するグループを指定するために使用されています。





ただし、他のライブラリオブジェクトにもグループがあり、特定のプロパティに従ってオブジェクトを並べ替えるために使用されることを考えると、グラフィカルオブジェクトにも同じものを設定するのが妥当です。現在のGroupプロパティの名前はSpeciesに変更され、新しいGroupプロパティは、一部のプロパティでオブジェクトを並べ替えるために使用されます。ここで作成している機能をテストするために、チャート上に作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトにグループ＃1を割り当てます。グループのすべてのオブジェクトで、変更されたときにステータスを保存します。



\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhで、グラフィカルオブジェクトグループの列挙



enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, }; enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP { GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL, };

をグラフィックオブジェクトのspeciesの列挙で置き換えます。

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES { GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_LINES, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_CHANNELS, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GANN, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_FIBO, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ELLIOTT, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_SHAPES, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL, };

標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトの整数プロパティの列挙で、Groupプロパティ

GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,

をSpeciesプロパティで置き換え、変更履歴保存フラグとオブジェクトグループの2つの新しいパラメータを追加します。

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,

デフォルトでは、プロパティの変更履歴はどのグラフィカルオブジェクトにも保存されません。そのため、グラフィカルオブジェクトが変更履歴を記録するかどうかを示すフラグを格納するプロパティを実装しました。上記のように、Groupプロパティの名前をSpeciesに変更し、特定のプロパティで並べ替えられたオブジェクトのグループのインデックスを格納するための新しいGroupプロパティを作成しました。



整数のグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティの列挙に2つの新しいプロパティを追加したので、それらの新しい数を指定します(52ではなく54)。

#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 54 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

並べ替えを可能なグラフィカルオブジェクトの並べ替え基準のリストに新しいプロパティを追加します。

#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE_HISTORY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, };





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhで、新しいメッセージインデックスを追加し、列挙定数の名前を修正します。



MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_SUCCESS_CREATE_SNAPSHOT,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_MEMORY, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_LINES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_CHANNELS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GANN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_FIBO, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ELLIOTT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_SHAPES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ARROWS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_TOP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_BOTTOM,

...

MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_NEW_HIST_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_HIST_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_HIST_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE,

また、新しく追加されたインデックスに対応するテキストメッセージも追加します。

{ "Не удалось создать объект класса для графического объекта " , "Failed to create class object for graphic object" }, { "Не удалось создать графический объект " , "Failed to create graphic object " }, { "Не удалось найти подокно графика" , "Could not find chart subwindow" }, { "Не удалось создать снимок истории изменений графического объекта" , "Failed to create a snapshot of the change history of a graphic object" }, { "Создан снимок истории изменений графического объекта" , "A snapshot of the history of changes to a graphical object has been created" },

...

{ "Идентификатор объекта" , "Object ID" }, { "Тип объекта" , "Object type" }, { "Тип графического элемента" , "Graphic element type" }, { "Принадлежность объекта" , "Object belongs to" }, { "Идентификатор графика объекта" , "Object chart ID" }, { "Номер подокна графика" , "Chart subwindow number" }, { "История изменений" , "Change history" }, { "Время создания" , "Time of creation" }, { "Видимость объекта на таймфреймах" , "Visibility of an object at timeframes" },

...

{ "Вид графического объекта" , "Graphic object species" }, { "Линии" , "Lines" }, { "Каналы" , "Channels" }, { "Ганн" , "Gann" }, { "Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci" }, { "Эллиотт" , "Elliott" }, { "Фигуры" , "Shapes" }, { "Стрелки" , "Arrows" }, { "Графические объекты" , "Graphical" }, { "Группа объектов" , "Object group" },

...

{ "Переданное свойство находится за пределами диапазона свойств объекта" , "The passed property is outside the range of the object's properties" }, { "Не удалось создать объект истории изменений графического объекта" , "Failed to create a graphical object change history object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект истории изменений в список" , "Failed to add change history object to the list" }, { "Не удалось получить объект истории изменений" , "Failed to get change history object" }, { "Не удалось увеличить размер массива" , "Failed to increase array size" },





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\の抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトから派生したすべてのオブジェクトに変更を実装する必要があります(例としてGStdArrowBuyObj.mqhが使用されています)。

クラスコンストラクタの初期化リストで、列挙定数の名前を修正して、グラフィカルオブジェクトのspeciesを示します。



CGStdArrowBuyObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS ,chart_id, 1 ,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 , ANCHOR_TOP ); }

他のファイルには、他の種類のグラフィックオブジェクトがありますが、_GROUP_を_SPECIES_にすべて置き換える必要があります。

オブジェクトによって整数プロパティをサポートするフラグを返すメソッドで、「オブジェクト変更履歴の保存のフラグ」プロパティを追加します。

bool CGStdArrowBuyObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY: case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

指定されたフォルダですべての変更がすでに行われています。それらは考慮されたものと同一であるため、それらについては説明しません。以下の添付ファイルでご覧ください。

すべてのライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトの基本グラフィカルオブジェクトファイル(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh)に、グラフィカルオブジェクトのspeciesとグループを格納するための変数を追加します。

class CGBaseObj : public CObject { protected : CArrayObj m_list_events; ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES m_species; string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; long m_object_id; long m_zorder; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; int m_timeframes_visible; int m_digits; int m_group; bool m_visible; bool m_back; bool m_selected; bool m_selectable; bool m_hidden; datetime m_create_time;

これらの変数を設定するメソッドと値を返すメソッドも追加します。

public : void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type; } void SetSpecies( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this .m_species=species; } void SetGroup( const int group ) { this .m_group= group ; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }

...

ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return this .m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES Species( void ) const { return this .m_species; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject( void ) const { return this .m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_create_time; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } int Group( void ) const { return this .m_group; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; }

以前にグラフィカルオブジェクトの説明を返していたメソッドをグラフィカルオブジェクトのspeciesの説明を返すメソッドに名前変更します。

string TypeGraphObjectDescription( void ); string TypeElementDescription( void ); string BelongDescription( void ); string SpeciesDescription( void );

オブジェクトspecies列挙定数の新しい名前に従って、その実装を修正します。

string CGBaseObj::SpeciesDescription( void ) { return ( this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_LINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_LINES) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_CHANNELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_CHANNELS) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GANN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GANN) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_FIBO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_FIBO) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ELLIOTT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ELLIOTT) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_SHAPES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_SHAPES) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ARROWS) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL) : "Unknown" ); }

クラスコンストラクタで、デフォルトのオブジェクトグループを0に設定します。これは、グループがないことに対応します。

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_group= 0 ; this .m_name_prefix= "" ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }





標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのメモリクラス

グラフィカルオブジェクトメモリクラスは、いずれかが変更された時点でのすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティ(整数、実数、文字列のプロパティ)を備えたオブジェクトのリストです。変更されたプロパティだけではないのはなぜでしょうか。どのプロパティが変更されたかを知るだけでは不十分です。すべてのプロパティをオブジェクトに設定して、そのステータスを取得できるようにする必要があります。したがって、そのプロパティの完全なスナップショットを保存します。その場合、メモリから取得するプロパティと現在のステータスから取得するプロパティを計算することなく、これらすべてのプロパティをオブジェクトメモリから実際のプロパティにコピーできます。



変更されたオブジェクトプロパティスナップショットクラスを実装するためにCDataPropObjオブジェクトプロパティクラスを使用します。ただし、いくつかの追加パラメータ(変更時間、銘柄と桁数)を把握して考慮する必要があるため、変更されたオブジェクトプロパティスナップショットクラスは、グラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティオブジェクトクラスから継承されます。

グラフィカルオブジェクトメモリクラスには、変更されたプロパティスナップショットオブジェクトのリストが含まれ、これらのリストとそれに含まれるオブジェクトを処理するためのアクセスが提供されます。

これらのクラスは両方とも、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Properties.mqhオブジェクトプロパティクラスファイルに配置されます。

ライブラリサービス関数のファイルをそれにインクルードします。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "DELib.mqh" #include "XDimArray.mqh"

オブジェクトプロパティクラスのpublicセクションに、整数、実数、文字列のオブジェクトプロパティの数を返すメソッドを追加します。

int TotalLong( void ) const { return this .m_total_int; } int TotalDouble( void ) const { return this .m_total_dbl; } int TotalString( void ) const { return this .m_total_str; }

これらのメソッドは、変更履歴クラスのオブジェクトのプロパティ数を設定するのに役立ちます。

オブジェクトプロパティクラスの後には、オブジェクト変更プロパティスナップショットクラスが続きます。

class CChangedProps : public CDataPropObj { private : long m_time_change; string m_symbol; int m_digits; public : void SetTimeChanged( const long time) { this .m_time_change=time; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } void SetDigits( const int digits) { this .m_digits=digits; } long TimeChanged( void ) const { return this .m_time_change; } string TimeChangedToString( void ) const { return TimeMSCtoString( this .m_time_change);} string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } CChangedProps ( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string, const long time_changed) : CDataPropObj(prop_total_integer,prop_total_double,prop_total_string) { this .m_time_change=time_changed;} ~CChangedProps ( void ){;} };

ご覧のとおり、このクラスはグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティオブジェクトクラスから派生しています 。したがって、親のすべてのプロパティと、クラスに設定された追加のプロパティがあります。ここでは、オブジェクトの変更時間(ミリ秒)、グラフィカルオブジェクトが変更されたチャートの銘柄、オブジェクトの価格プロパティの小数点以下の桁数を正しく表示するための数字のみが表示されます。

クラスコンストラクタで、整数、実数、文字列のプロパティの数とそれらの変更時間(ミリ秒単位)を渡します。

グラフィカルオブジェクトパラメータのコピーを作成し、それをパラメータ変更履歴クラスオブジェクトのリストに配置することができます。クラスは同じファイルでオブジェクト変更プロパティスナップショットのクラスのすぐ下に書き込まれます。

class CChangeHistory { private : CArrayObj m_list_changes; public : CChangedProps *GetChangedPropsObj( const string source, const int index) { CChangedProps *props= this .m_list_changes.At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (props== NULL ) CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_HIST_OBJ); return props; } int TotalChanges( void ) { return this .m_list_changes.Total(); } bool CreateNewElement(CDataPropObj *element, const long time_change) { CChangedProps *obj= new CChangedProps(element.TotalLong(),element.TotalDouble(),element.TotalString(),time_change); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_NEW_HIST_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_changes.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_HIST_LIST); delete obj; return false ; } long chart_id=element.GetLong(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ); obj.SetSymbol(:: ChartSymbol (chart_id)); obj.SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (obj. Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); for ( int i= 0 ;i<element.TotalLong();i++) { int total=element.Long().Size(i); if (obj.SetSizeRange(i,total)) { for ( int r= 0 ;r<total;r++) obj.Long().Set(i,r,element.Long().Get(i,r)); } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<element.TotalDouble();i++) { int total=element.Double().Size(i); if (obj.Double().SetSizeRange(i,total)) { for ( int r= 0 ;r<total;r++) obj.Double().Set(i,r,element.Double().Get(i,r)); } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<element.TotalString();i++) { int total=element.String().Size(i); if (obj.String().SetSizeRange(i,total)) { for ( int r= 0 ;r<total;r++) obj.String().Set(i,r,element.String().Get(i,r)); } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE); } return true ; } long GetLong( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const int index) { CChangedProps *properties= this .GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index); if (properties== NULL ) return 0 ; return properties.GetLong(prop,index); } double GetDouble( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const int index) { CChangedProps *properties= this .GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index); if (properties== NULL ) return 0 ; return properties.GetDouble(prop,index); } string GetString( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const int index) { CChangedProps *properties= this .GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index); if (properties== NULL ) return "" ; return properties.GetString(prop,index); } CChangeHistory( void ){;} ~CChangeHistory( void ){;} };

クラスもシンプルです。ここには、グラフィカルオブジェクト変更プロパティスナップショットクラスのオブジェクトによって表されるすべのグラフィカルオブジェクトの変更を含むリストがあります。

変更されたプロパティの新しいスナップショットを作成するメソッドは、現在の(すでに変更されている)グラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティと変更時間をミリ秒単位で受け取ります。新しいプロパティスナップショットオブジェクトが作成され、リストに追加されます。さらに、オブジェクトに追加のパラメータが設定されます。次に、メソッドに渡された変更済みグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティオブジェクトのすべてのプロパティが、3つのループで作成されたオブジェクトにコピーされます。

各グラフィックオブジェクトを変更すると、そのプロパティのコピーが作成されてリストに追加されるので、保存されたプロパティオブジェクトへのポインタを取得し、それをプログラムに使用できますようになります。

すべてのクラスメソッドは同じです。それらのロジックは非常に透過的です。リストから必要なプロパティオブジェクトを取得し、そこから要求されたプロパティを返るということです。

メソッドに関する質問がありましたら、下のコメント欄にお願いします。ここで説明しても意味がないと思います。このようなメソッドの論理は、以前の記事で繰り返し検討されています。



現在および以前のプロパティデータのクラスは、変更履歴オブジェクトへのポインタとグラフィカルオブジェクトの変更数を返すメソッドを受け取ります。クラスコンストラクタで、新しい変更履歴を作成してデストラクタで削除します。

class CProperties : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list; public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; CChangeHistory *History; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } int TotalChanges( void ) { return this .History.TotalChanges(); } CProperties( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .m_list.Add( this .Curr); this .m_list.Add( this .Prev); this .History= new CChangeHistory(); } ~CProperties() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Shutdown(); if ( this .History!= NULL ) delete this .History; } };

これで、各グラフィカルオブジェクトは、プロパティの変更のリストをそのプロパティに保存します。

グラフィカルオブジェクトの変更履歴を操作するには、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqhファイル(つまり、抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトクラス)に次のようにオブジェクトプロパティの変更履歴のリストへのポインタを返すメソッドを追加します。

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Curr.SetLong(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Prop.Curr.SetDouble(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .Prop.Curr.SetString(property,index, value ); } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr.GetLong(property,index); } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr.GetDouble(property,index); } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr.GetString(property,index); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Prev.SetLong(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ){ this .Prop.Prev.SetDouble(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ){ this .Prop.Prev.SetString(property,index, value ); } long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev.GetLong(property,index); } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev.GetDouble(property,index); } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev.GetString(property,index); } CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CProperties *Properties( void ) { return this .Prop; } CChangeHistory *History( void ) { return this .Prop.History;}

クラスのデフォルトコンストラクタで、オブジェクトグループの表示を種の表示に置き換えます。閉じたパラメトリックコンストラクタで、グループではなくオブジェクトの種類を渡します。



CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; this .m_species= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name);

簡略化されたアクセスとグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティの設定のためのメソッドのブロックで、変更履歴を保存するフラグを設定および返すためのメソッドとグラフィカルオブジェクトのグループを追加します。

public : int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 ); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 ,number); } bool AllowChangeHistory( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 ); } void SetAllowChangeMemory( const bool flag){ this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 ,flag); } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ); } void SetObjectID( const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,obj_id); this .SetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,obj_id); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType( void ) const { return (ENUM_OBJECT) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ); } void SetGraphObjectType( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ,obj_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 );} void SetGraphElementType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 ,elm_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ); } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong) { CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ,belong); } int Group( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 ); } void SetGroup( const int group ) { CGBaseObj::SetGroup( group ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , group ); }

デフォルトでは、グラフの各グラフィックオブジェクトはその変更履歴を記録しません。これを開始するには、変更履歴の記録を許可するフラグを設定するメソッドを使用します。グラフィックオブジェクトのグループには、チャート上のさまざまなグラフィックオブジェクトが含まれ、それらを選択して必要なアクションを実行するために使用されるグループに結合されます。



オブジェクト変更履歴を操作するためのメソッドを追加します。

void PropertiesRefresh( void ); void PropertiesCheckChanged( void ); void PropertiesCopyToPrevData( void ); int HistoryChangesTotal( void ) { return this .History().TotalChanges(); } CChangedProps *GetHistoryChangedProps( const string source, const int index) { return this .History().GetChangedPropsObj(source,index); } CChangedProps *GetHistoryChangedPropsLast( const string source) { return this .History().GetChangedPropsObj(source, this .HistoryChangesTotal()- 1 ); } CChangedProps *GetHistoryChangedPropsFirst( const string source) { return this .History().GetChangedPropsObj(source, 0 ); } long HistoryChangedObjGetLong( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const int prop_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetLong(prop,prop_index) : 0 ); } double HistoryChangedObjGetDouble( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const int prop_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetDouble(prop,prop_index) : 0 ); } string HistoryChangedObjGetString( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const int prop_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetString(prop,prop_index) : "ERROR" ); } string HistoryChangedObjSymbol( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj. Symbol () : "ERROR" ); } int HistoryChangedObjDigits( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj. Digits () : 0 ); } long HistoryChangedObjTimeChanged( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.TimeChanged() : 0 ); } string HistoryChangedObjTimeChangedToString( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.TimeChangedToString() : "ERROR" ); } bool SetPropertiesFromHistory( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetLong(prop,j)) this .SetHistoryINT(prop,obj.GetLong(prop,j),j); } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetDouble(prop,j)) this .SetHistoryDBL(prop,obj.GetDouble(prop,j),j); } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetString(prop,j)) this .SetHistorySTR(prop,obj.GetString(prop,j),j); } return true ; }

ほとんどすべてのメソッドは、グラフィカルオブジェクト変更履歴クラスの同じ名前のメソッドを呼び出した結果を返します。

指定された履歴スナップショットからグラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティを設定するメソッドは、3つのループで、インデックスによってオブジェクトを受け取り、SetHistoryINT()、SetHistoryDBL()、およびSetHistorySTR()メソッド(以下で検討)を使用して、履歴スナップショットオブジェクトからグラフィカルオブジェクトにすべてのプロパティを設定します。



クラスのprivateセクションにメソッドを追加します。

private : void GetAndSaveINT( void ); void GetAndSaveDBL( void ); void GetAndSaveSTR( void ); bool CreateNewChangeHistoryObj( const bool first) { bool res= true ; if (first) res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Prev, this .GetMarketWatchTime()); res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Curr, this .GetMarketWatchTime()); if (!res) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT); return res; } void SetHistoryINT( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value, const int modifier); void SetHistoryDBL( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value, const int modifier); void SetHistorySTR( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value, const int modifier); long GetSymbolTime( const string symbol) { MqlTick tick; return (:: SymbolInfoTick (symbol,tick) ? tick.time_msc : 0 ); } long GetMarketWatchTime( void ) { long res= 0 ; for ( int i=:: SymbolsTotal ( true )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { const long time= this .GetSymbolTime(:: SymbolName (i, true )); if (time>res) res=time; } return res; } };

グラフィカルオブジェクトの変更履歴の新しいオブジェクトを作成するメソッドは、最初のグラフィカルオブジェクトの変更のフラグを渡します。

フラグが設定されている場合、これが最初の変更です。まず、以前のグラフィックオブジェクトのステータスを履歴に保存する必要があります(プロパティを変更する前に)。次に、現在のオブジェクトのステータスを履歴に書き込みます。フラグが設定されていない場合は、現在のオブジェクトのステータスを変更履歴に保存します。



bool CreateNewChangeHistoryObj( const bool first ) { bool res= true ; if (first) res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Prev , this .GetMarketWatchTime()); res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Curr , this .GetMarketWatchTime()); if (!res) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT); return res; }

呼び出されたメソッドの結果は、結果のres変数に追加され、呼び出されたメソッドのいずれかがfalseを返す場合にのみfalseと等しくなります。その結果、変数値を返します。



気配値表示での最後のティックの時刻を返すメソッドは、気配値表示ウィンドウ内のすべての銘柄を繰り返し処理して、現在の時刻をミリ秒単位で読み取り、各銘柄の時刻を比較して最も再送された時刻を返します。

long GetMarketWatchTime( void ) { long res= 0 ; for ( int i=:: SymbolsTotal ( true )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { const long time= this .GetSymbolTime(:: SymbolName (i, true )); if (time>res) res=time; } return res; }

protectedパラメトリックコンストラクタで、グラフィカルオブジェクトの種類(グループではなく)を渡し、すべての新しいプロパティをオブジェクトに設定します。

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperties(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL); this .m_pivots=pivots; int levels=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 2 ); this .m_type=obj_type; this .SetName(name); CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSpecies(species); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, 0 ,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Belong()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Species()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 , false ); this .PropertiesRefresh(); this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }





オブジェクト整数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドは新しいオブジェクトプロパティの説明を受け取ります。

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::SpeciesDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +(CGBaseObj::Group()> 0 ? ( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_MEMORY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .VisibleOnTimeframeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + "

" + this .TimesDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsColorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsStyleDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsWidthDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignModeDescription(( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +GannDirectDescription(( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BaseCornerDescription(( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BorderTypeDescription(( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : "" ); }

変更履歴の記録を許可するフラグが設定されている場合、オブジェクトのプロパティの変更を確認するメソッドに、グラフィカルオブジェクトの変更履歴の新しいオブジェクトを作成するコードブロックを追加します。

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { CGBaseObj::ClearEventsList(); bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j) && prop!=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } if (changed) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_events.Total();i++) { CGBaseEvent *event= this .m_list_events.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; :: EventChartCustom (:: ChartID (),event.ID(),event.Lparam(),event.Dparam(),event.Sparam()); } if ( this .AllowChangeHistory()) { int total=HistoryChangesTotal(); if ( this .CreateNewChangeHistoryObj( total< 1 )) :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_SUCCESS_CREATE_SNAPSHOT), " #" ,( total== 0 ? "0-1" : ( string )total), ": " , this .HistoryChangedObjTimeChangedToString(total- 1 ) ); } this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } }

ここで、グラフィカルオブジェクトの変更量を取得し、それらをboolフラグの形式でオブジェクトプロパティの新しいスナップショットオブジェクトを作成するメソッドに渡します( totalが1未満の場合、渡される値はtrueです。これは、これがグラフィカルオブジェクトの最初の変更であることを意味します。オブジェクトが作成されて変更リストに追加されると、適切なメッセージが変更インデックスとともに操作ログに表示されます。これが最初の変更である場合、メッセージには「0-1」が含まれます。これは、2つのオブジェクトが同時に作成されたことを意味します(0-プロパティを変更する前のグラフィカルオブジェクトステータス、1-オブジェクトの現在のステータス)。



以下は、グラフィックオブジェクトの変更履歴から整数、実数、文字列プロパティ値を設定するメソッドです。

void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistoryINT( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value , const int modifier) { switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : this .SetVisibleOnTimeframes(( int ) value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : this .SetFlagBack( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : this .SetZorder( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : this .SetFlagHidden( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : this .SetFlagSelected( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : this .SetFlagSelectable( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : this .SetTime( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : this .SetColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : this .SetStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : this .SetWidth(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : this .SetFlagFill( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY : this .SetFlagReadOnly( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : this .SetLevels(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : this .SetLevelColor((color) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : this .SetLevelStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : this .SetLevelWidth(( int ) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN : this .SetAlign((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE : this .SetFontSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : this .SetFlagRayLeft( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : this .SetFlagRayRight( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY : this .SetFlagRay( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE : this .SetFlagEllipse( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : this .SetArrowCode((uchar) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : this .SetAnchor(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : this .SetXDistance(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : this .SetYDistance(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION : this .SetDirection((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE : this .SetDegree((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES : this .SetFlagDrawLines( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE : this .SetFlagState( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID : this .SetChartObjChartID( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD : this .SetChartObjPeriod((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE : this .SetChartObjChartScale(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE : this .SetFlagChartObjPriceScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE : this .SetFlagChartObjDateScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : this .SetXSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : this .SetYSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET : this .SetXOffset(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET : this .SetYOffset(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR : this .SetBGColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : this .SetCorner((ENUM_BASE_CORNER) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE : this .SetBorderType((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR : this .SetBorderColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : default : break ; } } void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistoryDBL( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value , const int modifier) { switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : this .SetPrice( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : this .SetLevelValue( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : this .SetScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : this .SetAngle( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION : this .SetDeviation( value ); break ; default : break ; } } void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistorySTR( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value , const int modifier) { switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : this .SetText( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : this .SetTooltip( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : this .SetLevelText( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT : this .SetFont( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE : this .SetBMPFile( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL : this .SetChartObjSymbol( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : default : break ; } }

ここではswitch演算子で、メソッドに渡されるプロパティに応じて、クラスオブジェクトとグラフィカルの両方でオブジェクトプロパティ値を設定するための適切なメソッド オブジェクトが選択されています。プロパティ変更履歴オブジェクトに必要のないプロパティにはcaseハンドラがないため、コードの実行はdefaultラベルに到達し、break演算子で終了します。



\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqhのグラフィカル要素コレクションクラスで、チャートIDとグループごとにオブジェクトのリストを返すメソッドを追加します。

CGStdGraphObj *GetLastDeletedGraphObj( void ) const { return this .m_list_deleted_obj.At( this .m_list_deleted_obj.Total()- 1 ); } int GetSizeProperty( const string name, const long chart_id, const int prop) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id); return (obj!=NULL ? obj.Properties().CurrSize(prop) : 0 ); } CArrayObj *GetListStdGraphObjByGroup( const long chart_id, const int group ) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , group ,EQUAL); }

メソッドはチャートIDですべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを受け取り、取得したリストから指定されたグループ値を持つオブジェクトのリストを返します。

プログラムでこのメソッドを使用すると、必要な方法でオブジェクトを処理するために、単一のグループが割り当てられたグラフィックオブジェクトのリストを取得できます。

ライブラリベースのプログラムで変更履歴データ全体を取得するには、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhのCEngineライブラリメインオブジェクトに変更を加える必要があります。

既存のグラフィックオブジェクトのリストを返すメソッドとチャート名とIDで標準グラフィックオブジェクトのオブジェクトのクラスへのポインタを返すメソッドを追加します。

CGraphElementsCollection *GetGraphicObjCollection( void ) { return & this .m_graph_objects; } CArrayObj *GetListStdGraphObj( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListGraphObj(); } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListDeletedObj(); } int TotalDeletedGraphObjects( void ) { return this .GetListDeletedObj().Total(); } int GraphGetSizeProperty( const string name, const long chart_id, const int prop) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetSizeProperty(name,chart_id,prop); } CGStdGraphObj *GraphGetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id); }

メソッドは、グラフィカル要素コレクションクラスの同じ名前のメソッドを呼び出した結果を返します。



グラフィカルオブジェクトの変更履歴の処理をテストするために必要なライブラリクラスの変更と改善はこれで全部です。







テスト

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part92\にTestDoEasyPart92.mq5として保存します。

チャート上に新しく作成されたグラフィックオブジェクトごとに変更履歴の保存を許可するフラグが設定され、グループ1が作成されます。したがって、チャートに追加されるすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトは、1つのグループに分類され、変更履歴を書き込むことができます。次に、各グラフィックオブジェクトを変更します。すべての変更はそのメモリに書き込まれます。

変更履歴を表示するためのキーを設定します。

「>」(Shiftなしの「.」)は、オブジェクト変更リストのインデックスをその増加方向に1ずつ移動します。

「<」(Shiftなしの「,」)は、オブジェクト変更リストのインデックスを減少方向に1ずつ移動します。

「/」は、オブジェクト変更リストのインデックスを最初に移動します—グラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティのオブジェクトは、最初の変更前に存在していた初期値とともにそこに格納されます。

キーを押すと、グラフィカルオブジェクトが変更されるたびに持っていたすべてのプロパティをどのように受け取るかがわかります。

指定されたボタンのマクロ置換を設定します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; CArrayObj list_forms; color array_clr[];

イベントハンドラで、キーストロークを処理するコードブロックを追加します。グラフィカルオブジェクト作成イベントを処理するブロックで、変更履歴の保存を許可するフラグを設定するようにします。グループ1 も追加します。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { static int index= 0 ; CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListStdGraphObj(); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , 1 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; if (lparam==KEY_ORIGIN) { index= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index); } } if (lparam==KEY_RIGHT) { int change_max= 0 , changes_total= 0 ; index++; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; changes_total=obj.HistoryChangesTotal(); if (changes_total>change_max) change_max=changes_total; obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index>obj.HistoryChangesTotal()- 1 ? obj.HistoryChangesTotal()- 1 : index); } if (index>change_max- 1 ) index=change_max- 1 ; } if (lparam==KEY_LEFT) { index--; if (index< 0 ) index= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index); } } ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { long array[]; engine.GraphGetArrayChartsID(array); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (array);i++) engine.CreateLineVertical(array[i], "LineVertical" , 0 ,time); } } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; if (idx>GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { CChartObjectsControl *chart_ctrl= NULL ; int end= 0 ; string evn= "" ; switch (idx) { case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE), ":" ); obj=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); obj.SetAllowChangeMemory( true ); obj.SetGroup( 1 ); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); if (dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)dparam); else if (dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)dparam); else evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)dparam); Print (DFUN,evn); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME)); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { Print (DFUN,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,obj.Properties().CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)- 1 ), " >>> " ,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 )); obj.PrintRenameHistory(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdDelGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART), ": #" ,lparam, ", " ,sparam, ":" ); end=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()-( int )dparam; if (end< 0 ) end= 0 ; for ( int i=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()- 1 ;i>=end;i--) { obj=engine.GetListDeletedObj().At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.PrintShort(); } break ; default : break ; } } }

キーストロークを処理するロジック全体は、コードへのコメントで説明されています。

EAをコンパイルし、チャート上で起動します。グラフィカルオブジェクトを追加し、それらのプロパティを変更して、「/」を押すと、オブジェクトは、最初の変更前の値を取ります。「.」と「,」を押すと、オブジェクトは、プロパティ変更履歴リストに対応するプロパティと外観を取ります。









次の段階

次の記事では、複合グラフィカルオブジェクトの開発を開始します。



現在のライブラリバージョン、テストEA、およびMQL5のチャートイベントコントロール指標のすべてのファイルが、テストおよびダウンロードできるように以下に添付されています。質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

