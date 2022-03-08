Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 92): Clase de memoria de objetos gráficos estándar Historia de cambio de propiedades del objeto

Contenido

Concepto

Ya hemos puesto a prueba la escritura en la historia de cambio de nombre en las propiedades del objeto gráfico. En esencia, la funcionalidad creada en el último artículo nos permite conocer la secuencia completa de cambio de nombre de un objeto gráfico. No podemos comprometernos a predecir cómo de útil resultará esta capacidad, pero, si nos basamos en el hecho de que al cambiar el nombre de un objeto antiguo se elimina y se crea un nuevo objeto con un nombre distinto, a veces puede resultar útil saber qué objetos se han usado anteriormente en el gráfico. Y si tenemos en cuenta la posibilidad de almacenar toda la historia de sus cambios en el objeto, entonces registraremos todos sus estados en cualquier objeto gráfico, incluidos sus nombres anteriores. Por consiguiente, podremos conocer cualquiera de los nombres anteriores del objeto actual y, al comparar el nombre necesario y sus propiedades almacenadas en la memoria, podremos simplemente restaurar este objeto en el gráfico.



Dónde y cómo puede resultar útil: no vamos a aventurar una respuesta, pero sí que será una herramienta adicional para realizar análisis técnicos. Por ejemplo, según el nombre del objeto, podemos marcar el día, la semana, el mes o algún otro periodo temporal en el que se construya el objeto gráfico. Cuando llega un nuevo segmento temporal, se cambia el nombre del objeto antiguo para que su nombre coincida con el nuevo intervalo de tiempo y el objeto se vuelve a generar en el gráfico. En consecuencia, todas sus propiedades se almacenarán en su memoria (hoy crearemos dicha funcionalidad), incluida la historia de su cambio de nombre. Si todos los días marcamos algo en el gráfico usando un objeto gráfico y todos los días lo reconstruimos, entonces podremos modificar su nombre para que coincida con la nueva fecha. Luego, al desplazar el gráfico manualmente, podemos averiguar la hora de la barra visible y simplemente "extraer" de la memoria del objeto gráfico actual su estado correspondiente a la hora de las barras en el gráfico desplazado, y luego aplicar sus propiedades al objeto actual. Así, podremos crear una especie de objeto inteligente que cambiará su propio estado dependiendo de la hora que tengan las barras visibles en el gráfico.

En otras palabras, el ejemplo anterior nos permitirá ajustar tranquilamente las propiedades del objeto gráfico al estado actual del mercado durante la semana comercial, y después, al final de la semana, simplemente desplazar el gráfico hacia atrás manualmente, y nuestro objeto gráfico mostrará cada día comercial pasado en la parte visible del gráfico; después de todo, este objeto tiene su propia memoria, y cada vez que se modifican las propiedades del objeto, guarda todos los cambios en la misma. Entre tanto, si un asesor experto ejecutado bajo el control de la biblioteca se inicia en el gráfico y establece que tal o cual objeto gráfico debe tomar una "instantánea" de su estado de su historia, correspondiente al día visible en el gráfico, y aplica estos parámetros a sí mismo, entonces el desplazamiento del gráfico supondrá una condición para cambiar las propiedades del objeto gráfico, y él mismo mostrará todas las modificaciones realizadas anteriormente durante la semana comercial.

Pero, aun así, ¿para qué sirve? Bueno, echemos un vistazo a nuestra última semana de comercio. Y este es solo un ejemplo útil que nos ha venido simplemente a la cabeza.



Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

En la enumeración de las propiedades del objeto gráfico estándar, tenemos la propiedad "Grupo", y actualmente usamos esta propiedad para indicar el grupo al que pertenece un objeto gráfico:





Pero si recordamos que otros objetos de la biblioteca también tienen sus propios grupos, y que estos grupos se usan para agrupar objetos según algunas de sus propiedades, entonces pondremos todo en el mismo orden en los objetos gráficos. La propiedad "Grupo" actual pasará a llamarse propiedad "Especie", y la nueva propiedad "Grupo" se usará para agrupar objetos según algunas de sus propiedades. Para poner a prueba la funcionalidad creada hoy, precisamente asignaremos el grupo 1 a los objetos gráficos creados en el gráfico, y todos los objetos de este grupo escribirán en su memoria su estado al modificarse este.



En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, cambiamos la enumeración "Grupo de objeto gráfico" :



enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, }; enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP { GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL, };

a la enumeración "Especie de objeto gráfico":

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES { GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_LINES, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_CHANNELS, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GANN, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_FIBO, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ELLIOTT, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_SHAPES, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL, };

En la enumeración de propiedades enteras del objeto gráfico estándar, sustituimos la propiedad "Grupo"

GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,

en la propiedad "Especie" y añadimos dos nuevos parámetros: la bandera de almacenamiento de la historia y el grupo de objetos:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,

Por defecto, ninguno de los objetos gráficos almacenará la historia de cambios en sus propiedades. Por consiguiente, hemos introducido una propiedad que se encargará de guardar la bandera que indica si un objeto gráfico registra su historia de cambios o no. Bueno, como hemos mencionado anteriormente, vamos a cambiar el nombre de la propiedad "Grupo" a la propiedad "Especie", y a crear una nueva propiedad "Grupo" para guardar el número de un grupo de objetos agrupados según una determinada propiedad.



Como hemos añadido dos nuevas propiedades a la enumeración de propiedades enteras del objeto gráfico, indicaremos su nuevo número (en lugar de 52, ahora el número de propiedades enteras será 54):

#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 54 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Asimismo, añadimos estas nuevas propiedades a la lista de posibles criterios para clasificar objetos gráficos:

#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE_HISTORY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, };





En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, escribimos los índices de los nuevos mensajes y corregimos los nombres de las constantes de enumeración:



MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_SUCCESS_CREATE_SNAPSHOT,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_MEMORY, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_LINES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_CHANNELS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GANN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_FIBO, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ELLIOTT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_SHAPES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ARROWS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_TOP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_BOTTOM,

...

MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_NEW_HIST_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_HIST_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_HIST_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE,

y los mensajes de texto que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:

{ "Не удалось создать объект класса для графического объекта " , "Failed to create class object for graphic object" }, { "Не удалось создать графический объект " , "Failed to create graphic object " }, { "Не удалось найти подокно графика" , "Could not find chart subwindow" }, { "Не удалось создать снимок истории изменений графического объекта" , "Failed to create a snapshot of the change history of a graphic object" }, { "Создан снимок истории изменений графического объекта" , "A snapshot of the history of changes to a graphical object has been created" },

...

{ "Идентификатор объекта" , "Object ID" }, { "Тип объекта" , "Object type" }, { "Тип графического элемента" , "Graphic element type" }, { "Принадлежность объекта" , "Object belongs to" }, { "Идентификатор графика объекта" , "Object chart ID" }, { "Номер подокна графика" , "Chart subwindow number" }, { "История изменений" , "Change history" }, { "Время создания" , "Time of creation" }, { "Видимость объекта на таймфреймах" , "Visibility of an object at timeframes" },

...

{ "Вид графического объекта" , "Graphic object species" }, { "Линии" , "Lines" }, { "Каналы" , "Channels" }, { "Ганн" , "Gann" }, { "Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci" }, { "Эллиотт" , "Elliott" }, { "Фигуры" , "Shapes" }, { "Стрелки" , "Arrows" }, { "Графические объекты" , "Graphical" }, { "Группа объектов" , "Object group" },

...

{ "Переданное свойство находится за пределами диапазона свойств объекта" , "The passed property is outside the range of the object's properties" }, { "Не удалось создать объект истории изменений графического объекта" , "Failed to create a graphical object change history object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект истории изменений в список" , "Failed to add change history object to the list" }, { "Не удалось получить объект истории изменений" , "Failed to get change history object" }, { "Не удалось увеличить размер массива" , "Failed to increase array size" },





Necesitamos hacer algunos cambios en todos los objetos herederos del objeto gráfico estándar abstracto ubicado en la carpeta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\ (por ejemplo, el archivo GStdArrowBuyObj.mqh).

En el constructor de clases, en su lista de inicialización, corregimos el nombre de la constante de enumeración, indicando la especie de objeto gráfico:



CGStdArrowBuyObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS ,chart_id, 1 ,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 , ANCHOR_TOP ); }

En otros archivos, estos serán otras especies de objetos gráficos, pero en todas partes deberemos reemplazar "_GROUP_" por "_SPECIES_".

Mientras tanto, en los métodos que retornan la bandera de soporte de propiedades enteras por parte del objeto, añadimos la propiedad "Bandera para registrar la historia de cambios en el objeto":

bool CGStdArrowBuyObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY: case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Todos estos cambios ya se han implementado en todos los archivos en la carpeta indicada anteriormente, y resultan idénticos a los analizados, por lo que no los describiremos todos: el lector podrá encontrarlos en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.

En el archivo del objeto gráfico básico de todos los objetos gráficos de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh, añadimos las variables necesarias para almacenar la especie y los grupos de objetos gráficos:

class CGBaseObj : public CObject { protected : CArrayObj m_list_events; ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES m_species; string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; long m_object_id; long m_zorder; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; int m_timeframes_visible; int m_digits; int m_group; bool m_visible; bool m_back; bool m_selected; bool m_selectable; bool m_hidden; datetime m_create_time;

y los métodos para establecer y retornar los valores de estas variables:

public : void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type; } void SetSpecies( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this .m_species=species; } void SetGroup( const int group ) { this .m_group= group ; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }

...

ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return this .m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES Species( void ) const { return this .m_species; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject( void ) const { return this .m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_create_time; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } int Group( void ) const { return this .m_group; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; }

Vamos a renombrar el método que anteriormente retornaba la descripción del grupo del objeto gráfico como el método que retorna la descripción de la especie del objeto gráfico:

string TypeGraphObjectDescription( void ); string TypeElementDescription( void ); string BelongDescription( void ); string SpeciesDescription( void );

y a corregir su implementación según los nuevos nombres de las constantes de enumeración de la especie del objeto:

string CGBaseObj::SpeciesDescription( void ) { return ( this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_LINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_LINES) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_CHANNELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_CHANNELS) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GANN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GANN) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_FIBO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_FIBO) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ELLIOTT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ELLIOTT) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_SHAPES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_SHAPES) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ARROWS) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL) : "Unknown" ); }

En el constructor de clases, establecemos el grupo por defecto para el objeto en 0, que se corresponde con su ausencia:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_group= 0 ; this .m_name_prefix= "" ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }





Clase de memoria de los objetos gráficos estándar

La clase de memoria de los objetos gráficos será una lista de objetos en la que se registrarán todas las propiedades del objeto gráfico (entero, real y string) en el momento en que cambie cualquiera de ellas. ¿Y por qué no solo la propiedad cambiada? Basándonos no solo en que necesitamos saber la propiedad que ha cambiado, sino también en que queremos tener la posibilidad de establecer todas las propiedades en el objeto, obteniendo así su estado, vamos a almacenar una instantánea completa de sus propiedades, de forma que podamos sencillamente copiar todas estas propiedades desde la memoria del objeto a sus propiedades reales, sin tener que calcular qué propiedad debemos tomar de la memoria y cuál de su estado actual.



Para implementar la clase de instantánea de las propiedades del objeto modificadas, usaremos la clase de propiedad del objeto CDataPropObj. Sin embargo, como necesitaremos conocer y considerar algunos parámetros adicionales (hora de cambio, el símbolo y sus dígitos), la clase de instantánea de las propiedades del objeto modificado se heredará de la clase de objeto de propiedades gráficas del objeto.

La clase de memoria del objeto gráfico contendrá una lista de objetos de instantáneas con las propiedades modificadas y posibilitará el trabajo con esta lista y los objetos contenidos en ella.

Vamos a colocar ambas clases en el archivo de clase de propiedades del objeto \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Properties.mqh, que ya tenemos.

A continuación, incluimos el archivo de funciones de servicio de la biblioteca:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "DELib.mqh" #include "XDimArray.mqh"

En la sección pública de la clase de propiedades del objeto, añadimos los métodos que retornan el número de propiedades enteras, reales y string del objeto:

int TotalLong( void ) const { return this .m_total_int; } int TotalDouble( void ) const { return this .m_total_dbl; } int TotalString( void ) const { return this .m_total_str; }

Estos métodos resultan útiles al establecer el número de propiedades de los objetos de la clase de historia de cambios.

Justo después de la clase de propiedades del objeto, escribimos la clase de instantánea de las propiedades modificadas del objeto:

class CChangedProps : public CDataPropObj { private : long m_time_change; string m_symbol; int m_digits; public : void SetTimeChanged( const long time) { this .m_time_change=time; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } void SetDigits( const int digits) { this .m_digits=digits; } long TimeChanged( void ) const { return this .m_time_change; } string TimeChangedToString( void ) const { return TimeMSCtoString( this .m_time_change);} string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } CChangedProps ( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string, const long time_changed) : CDataPropObj(prop_total_integer,prop_total_double,prop_total_string) { this .m_time_change=time_changed;} ~CChangedProps ( void ){;} };

Como podemos ver, la clase es heredera de la clase del objeto de propiedades de un objeto gráfico. Por consiguiente, dispone de todas las propiedades de su padre, además de las propiedades adicionales escritas en esta clase. Y aquí solo tenemos la hora de modificación del objeto en milisegundos, el símbolo del gráfico en el que se ha cambiado el objeto gráfico y el valor Digits del símbolo, para visualizar correctamente el número de decimales en la propiedad de precio del objeto.

Después transmitimos el número de propiedades enteras, reales y string y su hora de cambio en milisegundos al constructor de la clase.

Por consiguiente, siempre podemos crear una copia de los parámetros del objeto gráfico y colocarlo en la lista con los objetos de la clase de historia de cambio de los parámetros. A continuación, escribimos esta clase en el mismo archivo, justo debajo de la clase de instantánea de las propiedades modificadas del objeto:

class CChangeHistory { private : CArrayObj m_list_changes; public : CChangedProps *GetChangedPropsObj( const string source, const int index) { CChangedProps *props= this .m_list_changes.At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (props== NULL ) CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_HIST_OBJ); return props; } int TotalChanges( void ) { return this .m_list_changes.Total(); } bool CreateNewElement(CDataPropObj *element, const long time_change) { CChangedProps *obj= new CChangedProps(element.TotalLong(),element.TotalDouble(),element.TotalString(),time_change); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_NEW_HIST_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_changes.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_HIST_LIST); delete obj; return false ; } long chart_id=element.GetLong(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ); obj.SetSymbol(:: ChartSymbol (chart_id)); obj.SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (obj. Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); for ( int i= 0 ;i<element.TotalLong();i++) { int total=element.Long().Size(i); if (obj.SetSizeRange(i,total)) { for ( int r= 0 ;r<total;r++) obj.Long().Set(i,r,element.Long().Get(i,r)); } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<element.TotalDouble();i++) { int total=element.Double().Size(i); if (obj.Double().SetSizeRange(i,total)) { for ( int r= 0 ;r<total;r++) obj.Double().Set(i,r,element.Double().Get(i,r)); } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<element.TotalString();i++) { int total=element.String().Size(i); if (obj.String().SetSizeRange(i,total)) { for ( int r= 0 ;r<total;r++) obj.String().Set(i,r,element.String().Get(i,r)); } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE); } return true ; } long GetLong( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const int index) { CChangedProps *properties= this .GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index); if (properties== NULL ) return 0 ; return properties.GetLong(prop,index); } double GetDouble( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const int index) { CChangedProps *properties= this .GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index); if (properties== NULL ) return 0 ; return properties.GetDouble(prop,index); } string GetString( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const int index) { CChangedProps *properties= this .GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index); if (properties== NULL ) return "" ; return properties.GetString(prop,index); } CChangeHistory( void ){;} ~CChangeHistory( void ){;} };

La clase también es simple. Contiene una lista en la que se introducirán todos los futuros cambios en el objeto gráfico, representada por los objetos de clase de instantánea de las propiedades modificadas del objeto gráfico.

Ahora, transmitimos al método de creación de una nueva instantánea de las propiedades modificadas las propiedades actuales del objeto gráfico (ya modificado) y la hora de cambio en milisegundos; luego creamos un nuevo objeto de instantánea y lo añadimos a la lista. Más adelante, se establecen parámetros adicionales para el objeto. Todas las propiedades del objeto de propiedad del objeto gráfico modificado transmitido al método se copian al objeto creado en tres bucles.

De esta forma, cada vez que cambia un objeto gráfico, se crea una copia de sus propiedades y se añade a la lista. Además de esta lista, podemos obtener un puntero a cualquier objeto de propiedad guardado y usarlo según las necesidades del programa.

Todos los métodos de clase son idénticos entre sí, su lógica es bastante transparente: obtenemos el objeto de propiedad necesario de la lista y retornamos la propiedad solicitada.

Todas las preguntas sobre el funcionamiento de estos métodos se pueden formular en el hilo sobre el artículo, no tiene sentido describirlas aquí: la lógica de tales métodos se ha analizado repetidamente en artículos anteriores, así que no ocuparemos espacio con su descripción.



Ahora, en la clase de datos de las propiedades actuales y pasadas, en el mismo archivo, añadiremos un puntero al objeto de la historia de cambios y un método que retorna el número de cambios en el objeto gráfico. En el constructor de clases, crearemos un nuevo objeto de historia de cambios, y en el destructor, lo eliminaremos:

class CProperties : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list; public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; CChangeHistory *History; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } int TotalChanges( void ) { return this .History.TotalChanges(); } CProperties( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .m_list.Add( this .Curr); this .m_list.Add( this .Prev); this .History= new CChangeHistory(); } ~CProperties() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Shutdown(); if ( this .History!= NULL ) delete this .History; } };

Ahora, en las propiedades de cada objeto gráfico, se almacenará una lista con los cambios de dichas propiedades.

Para interactuar con la historia de cambios del objeto gráfico, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh, añadiremos (en la clase de objeto gráfico estándar abstracto) un método que retorna un puntero a la lista de historia de cambios en las propiedades del objeto:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Curr.SetLong(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Prop.Curr.SetDouble(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .Prop.Curr.SetString(property,index, value ); } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr.GetLong(property,index); } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr.GetDouble(property,index); } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr.GetString(property,index); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Prev.SetLong(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ){ this .Prop.Prev.SetDouble(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ){ this .Prop.Prev.SetString(property,index, value ); } long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev.GetLong(property,index); } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev.GetDouble(property,index); } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev.GetString(property,index); } CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CProperties *Properties( void ) { return this .Prop; } CChangeHistory *History( void ) { return this .Prop.History;}

En el constructor predeterminado de la clase, cambiaremos la indicación del grupo de objetos por la indicación de su especie, y en el constructor paramétrico privado también transmiteremos la especie del objeto, y no el grupo, como se hacía antes:



CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; this .m_species= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name);

En el bloque de métodos de acceso simplificado y configuración de las propiedades del objeto gráfico, escribiremos los métodos necesarios para configurar y retornar la bandera de almacenamiento de la historia de cambios del objeto y un grupo de objetos gráficos:

public : int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 ); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 ,number); } bool AllowChangeHistory( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 ); } void SetAllowChangeMemory( const bool flag){ this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 ,flag); } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ); } void SetObjectID( const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,obj_id); this .SetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,obj_id); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType( void ) const { return (ENUM_OBJECT) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ); } void SetGraphObjectType( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ,obj_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 );} void SetGraphElementType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 ,elm_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ); } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong) { CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ,belong); } int Group( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 ); } void SetGroup( const int group ) { CGBaseObj::SetGroup( group ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , group ); }

Por defecto, cada objeto gráfico en un gráfico no registrará la historia de sus cambios. Para que comience a hacerlo, se usará el método encargado de establecer la bandera de permiso de registro de la historia de cambios. El grupo de objetos gráficos incluye varios objetos gráficos en el gráfico combinados en un grupo que se usa para seleccionarlos y realizar las acciones necesarias.



Vamos a escribir los métodos necesarios para trabajar con la historia de cambios de los objetos:

void PropertiesRefresh( void ); void PropertiesCheckChanged( void ); void PropertiesCopyToPrevData( void ); int HistoryChangesTotal( void ) { return this .History().TotalChanges(); } CChangedProps *GetHistoryChangedProps( const string source, const int index) { return this .History().GetChangedPropsObj(source,index); } CChangedProps *GetHistoryChangedPropsLast( const string source) { return this .History().GetChangedPropsObj(source, this .HistoryChangesTotal()- 1 ); } CChangedProps *GetHistoryChangedPropsFirst( const string source) { return this .History().GetChangedPropsObj(source, 0 ); } long HistoryChangedObjGetLong( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const int prop_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetLong(prop,prop_index) : 0 ); } double HistoryChangedObjGetDouble( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const int prop_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetDouble(prop,prop_index) : 0 ); } string HistoryChangedObjGetString( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const int prop_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetString(prop,prop_index) : "ERROR" ); } string HistoryChangedObjSymbol( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj. Symbol () : "ERROR" ); } int HistoryChangedObjDigits( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj. Digits () : 0 ); } long HistoryChangedObjTimeChanged( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.TimeChanged() : 0 ); } string HistoryChangedObjTimeChangedToString( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.TimeChangedToString() : "ERROR" ); } bool SetPropertiesFromHistory( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetLong(prop,j)) this .SetHistoryINT(prop,obj.GetLong(prop,j),j); } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetDouble(prop,j)) this .SetHistoryDBL(prop,obj.GetDouble(prop,j),j); } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetString(prop,j)) this .SetHistorySTR(prop,obj.GetString(prop,j),j); } return true ; }

Casi todos los métodos retornan el resultado de la llamada a los métodos homónimos en la clase de historia de cambios del objeto gráfico.

El método que establece las propiedades del objeto gráfico a partir de la instantánea de la historia especificada obtiene un objeto según el índice, y a continuación, en tres ciclos, establece todas las propiedades del objeto de instantánea de la historia en el objeto gráfico usando los métodos SetHistoryINT(), SetHistoryDBL() y SetHistorySTR(), analizados a continuación.



Después, añadimos los métodos a la sección privada de la clase:

private : void GetAndSaveINT( void ); void GetAndSaveDBL( void ); void GetAndSaveSTR( void ); bool CreateNewChangeHistoryObj( const bool first) { bool res= true ; if (first) res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Prev, this .GetMarketWatchTime()); res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Curr, this .GetMarketWatchTime()); if (!res) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT); return res; } void SetHistoryINT( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value, const int modifier); void SetHistoryDBL( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value, const int modifier); void SetHistorySTR( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value, const int modifier); long GetSymbolTime( const string symbol) { MqlTick tick; return (:: SymbolInfoTick (symbol,tick) ? tick.time_msc : 0 ); } long GetMarketWatchTime( void ) { long res= 0 ; for ( int i=:: SymbolsTotal ( true )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { const long time= this .GetSymbolTime(:: SymbolName (i, true )); if (time>res) res=time; } return res; } };

A continuación, transmitimos al método que crea un nuevo objeto de historia de cambios del objeto gráfico la bandera del primer cambio del objeto gráfico.

Si la bandera ha sido establecida, este será el primer cambio, y en primer lugar deberemos almacenar el estado anterior del objeto gráfico (el que había antes de producirse los cambios en las propiedades) en la historia. A continuación, registramos el estado actual del objeto en la historia. Si la bandera no está configurada, guardamos inmediatamente el estado actual del objeto en la historia con sus cambios:



bool CreateNewChangeHistoryObj( const bool first ) { bool res= true ; if (first) res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Prev , this .GetMarketWatchTime()); res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Curr , this .GetMarketWatchTime()); if (!res) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT); return res; }

El resultado de los métodos llamados se sumará al valor de la variable res resultante, y tendrá el valor false solo si alguno de los métodos llamados retorna false. Como resultado, retornaremos el valor de esta variable.



El método que retorna la hora del último tick de la Observación de Mercado itera sobre todos los símbolos en la ventana de Observación de Mercado, lee su hora actual en milisegundos y, tras comparar la hora en de cada símbolo, retorna la hora más reciente:

long GetMarketWatchTime( void ) { long res= 0 ; for ( int i=:: SymbolsTotal ( true )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { const long time= this .GetSymbolTime(:: SymbolName (i, true )); if (time>res) res=time; } return res; }

En el constructor paramétrico protegido, transmitimos la especie del objeto gráfico (previamente transmitido el grupo) y establecemos todas las nuevas propiedades para el objeto:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperties(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL); this .m_pivots=pivots; int levels=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 2 ); this .m_type=obj_type; this .SetName(name); CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSpecies(species); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, 0 ,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Belong()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Species()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 , false ); this .PropertiesRefresh(); this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }





A continuación, añadimos al método que retorna la descripción de la propiedad entera del objeto la descripción de las nuevas propiedades del objeto:

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::SpeciesDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +(CGBaseObj::Group()> 0 ? ( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_MEMORY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .VisibleOnTimeframeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + "

" + this .TimesDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsColorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsStyleDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsWidthDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignModeDescription(( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +GannDirectDescription(( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BaseCornerDescription(( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BorderTypeDescription(( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : "" ); }

En el método que verifica los cambios en las propiedades del objeto, introducimos un bloque de código que crea un nuevo objeto de historia de cambios del objeto gráfico, con la condición de que la bandera de permiso de registro de la historia de cambios está configurada:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { CGBaseObj::ClearEventsList(); bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j) && prop!=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } if (changed) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_events.Total();i++) { CGBaseEvent *event= this .m_list_events.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; :: EventChartCustom (:: ChartID (),event.ID(),event.Lparam(),event.Dparam(),event.Sparam()); } if ( this .AllowChangeHistory()) { int total=HistoryChangesTotal(); if ( this .CreateNewChangeHistoryObj( total< 1 )) :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_SUCCESS_CREATE_SNAPSHOT), " #" ,( total== 0 ? "0-1" : ( string )total), ": " , this .HistoryChangedObjTimeChangedToString(total- 1 ) ); } this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } }

Aquí, obtenemos el número de cambios en el objeto gráfico y los transmitimos al método que crea una nueva instantánea con las propiedades del objeto en forma de bandera bool (si el total es inferior a 1, el valor transmitido será true, lo cual significará que este es el primer cambio en el objeto gráfico). Si el objeto se ha creado correctamente y se ha añadido con éxito a la lista de cambios, se mostrará un mensaje en el diario, con la indicación correspondiente del número de cambio. Si este es el primer cambio, entonces se indicará "0-1" en el mensaje, lo cual significará que se han creado dos objetos al mismo tiempo (0 es el estado del objeto gráfico antes de cambiar sus propiedades, 1 es su estado actual).



Métodos que asignan al objeto gráfico los valores de las propiedades enteras, reales y string a partir de la historia de cambios:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistoryINT( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value , const int modifier) { switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : this .SetVisibleOnTimeframes(( int ) value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : this .SetFlagBack( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : this .SetZorder( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : this .SetFlagHidden( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : this .SetFlagSelected( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : this .SetFlagSelectable( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : this .SetTime( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : this .SetColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : this .SetStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : this .SetWidth(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : this .SetFlagFill( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY : this .SetFlagReadOnly( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : this .SetLevels(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : this .SetLevelColor((color) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : this .SetLevelStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : this .SetLevelWidth(( int ) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN : this .SetAlign((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE : this .SetFontSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : this .SetFlagRayLeft( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : this .SetFlagRayRight( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY : this .SetFlagRay( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE : this .SetFlagEllipse( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : this .SetArrowCode((uchar) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : this .SetAnchor(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : this .SetXDistance(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : this .SetYDistance(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION : this .SetDirection((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE : this .SetDegree((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES : this .SetFlagDrawLines( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE : this .SetFlagState( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID : this .SetChartObjChartID( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD : this .SetChartObjPeriod((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE : this .SetChartObjChartScale(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE : this .SetFlagChartObjPriceScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE : this .SetFlagChartObjDateScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : this .SetXSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : this .SetYSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET : this .SetXOffset(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET : this .SetYOffset(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR : this .SetBGColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : this .SetCorner((ENUM_BASE_CORNER) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE : this .SetBorderType((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR : this .SetBorderColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : default : break ; } } void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistoryDBL( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value , const int modifier) { switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : this .SetPrice( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : this .SetLevelValue( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : this .SetScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : this .SetAngle( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION : this .SetDeviation( value ); break ; default : break ; } } void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistorySTR( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value , const int modifier) { switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : this .SetText( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : this .SetTooltip( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : this .SetLevelText( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT : this .SetFont( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE : this .SetBMPFile( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL : this .SetChartObjSymbol( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : default : break ; } }

Aquí, dependiendo de la propiedad transmitida al método, se selecciona en el operador switch el método apropiado que establece el valor para la propiedad de este objeto tanto en el objeto de clase como en el objeto gráfico. Aquellas propiedades que no necesitan establecerse para el objeto de historia de cambio de propiedades, no tienen su propio manejador case, por lo que la ejecución del código llega a la etiqueta default, donde termina con el operador break.



En la clase de colección de elementos gráficos, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh, añadimos el método encargado de retornar una lista de objetos según el ID del gráfico y el grupo:

CGStdGraphObj *GetLastDeletedGraphObj( void ) const { return this .m_list_deleted_obj.At( this .m_list_deleted_obj.Total()- 1 ); } int GetSizeProperty( const string name, const long chart_id, const int prop) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id); return (obj!=NULL ? obj.Properties().CurrSize(prop) : 0 ); } CArrayObj *GetListStdGraphObjByGroup( const long chart_id, const int group ) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , group ,EQUAL); }

El método obtiene una lista de todos los objetos gráficos según el ID del gráfico, y de la lista resultante retorna la lista de objetos con el valor de grupo especificado.

Usando este método, podremos obtener en nuestros programas la lista de objetos gráficos a los que se asigna un grupo, para poder realizar las acciones necesarias con estos objetos.

Para obtener todos los datos de la historia de cambios en los objetos gráficos en los programas que se ejecutan bajo el control de la biblioteca, deberemos introducir algunos cambios en el objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh

Vamos a escribir el método que retorna la lista de objetos gráficos existentes y el método que retorna un puntero a la clase de objeto de un objeto gráfico estándar según el nombre y el identificador del gráfico:

CGraphElementsCollection *GetGraphicObjCollection( void ) { return & this .m_graph_objects; } CArrayObj *GetListStdGraphObj( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListGraphObj(); } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListDeletedObj(); } int TotalDeletedGraphObjects( void ) { return this .GetListDeletedObj().Total(); } int GraphGetSizeProperty( const string name, const long chart_id, const int prop) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetSizeProperty(name,chart_id,prop); } CGStdGraphObj *GraphGetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id); }

Los métodos retornan el resultado de la llamada a los métodos homónimos en la clase de colección de elementos gráficos.



Estos son todos los cambios y mejoras introducidos en las clases de la biblioteca necesarias para poner a prueba el trabajo con la historia de cambios en los objetos gráficos.







Simulación

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior y a guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part92\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart92.mq5.

¿Cómo realizaremos la prueba? Para cada objeto gráfico recién creado en el gráfico, estableceremos la bandera de permiso para guardar la historia de sus cambios y crearemos el grupo con el número 1. Por consiguiente, todos los objetos gráficos que añadiremos al gráfico se incluirán en un mismo grupo y se les permitirá registrar la historia de sus cambios. Luego cambiaremos cada objeto gráfico: todos los cambios se escribirán en su memoria.

Para controlar la visualización de la historia de cambios, configuraremos las teclas.

La tecla ">" ("." sin Shift) moverá el índice en la lista de cambios del objeto en 1 en la dirección de su aumento,

La tecla "<" ("." sin Shift) moverá el índice en la lista de cambios del objeto en 1 en la dirección de su disminución,

La tecla "/" moverá el índice en la lista de cambios del objeto al principio: ahí se guardará el objeto de propiedades del objeto gráfico con los valores iniciales que había antes de su primer cambio.

Pulsando estas teclas veremos como los objetos gráficos recuperan todas las propiedades que tenían con cada cambio.

Vamos a establecer las macrosustituciones para los botones especificados:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; CArrayObj list_forms; color array_clr[];

En el manejador de eventos, añadimos un bloque de código que procesará las pulsaciones de las teclas en el teclado, mientras que en el bloque para procesar el evento de creación de un objeto gráfico, añadiremos el establecimiento de la bandera que permite guardar la historia de cambios, y el grupo nº 1:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { static int index= 0 ; CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListStdGraphObj(); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , 1 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; if (lparam==KEY_ORIGIN) { index= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index); } } if (lparam==KEY_RIGHT) { int change_max= 0 , changes_total= 0 ; index++; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; changes_total=obj.HistoryChangesTotal(); if (changes_total>change_max) change_max=changes_total; obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index>obj.HistoryChangesTotal()- 1 ? obj.HistoryChangesTotal()- 1 : index); } if (index>change_max- 1 ) index=change_max- 1 ; } if (lparam==KEY_LEFT) { index--; if (index< 0 ) index= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index); } } ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { long array[]; engine.GraphGetArrayChartsID(array); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (array);i++) engine.CreateLineVertical(array[i], "LineVertical" , 0 ,time); } } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; if (idx>GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { CChartObjectsControl *chart_ctrl= NULL ; int end= 0 ; string evn= "" ; switch (idx) { case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE), ":" ); obj=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); obj.SetAllowChangeMemory( true ); obj.SetGroup( 1 ); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); if (dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)dparam); else if (dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)dparam); else evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)dparam); Print (DFUN,evn); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME)); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { Print (DFUN,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,obj.Properties().CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)- 1 ), " >>> " ,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 )); obj.PrintRenameHistory(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdDelGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART), ": #" ,lparam, ", " ,sparam, ":" ); end=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()-( int )dparam; if (end< 0 ) end= 0 ; for ( int i=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()- 1 ;i>=end;i--) { obj=engine.GetListDeletedObj().At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.PrintShort(); } break ; default : break ; } } }

La lógica de procesamiento completa de las pulsaciones de las teclas se describe en los comentarios al código.

Compilamos el asesor y lo ejecutamos en el gráfico. Añadimos los objetos gráficos, modificamos sus propiedades y luego presionamos la tecla "/": los objetos tomarán los valores que tenían antes de su primera modificación. Luego presionamos las teclas "." y ",": los objetos adoptarán las propiedades y el aspecto correspondientes a la lista de la historia de cambio de propiedades:









¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, comenzaremos a desarrollar objetos gráficos compuestos.



Más abajo, se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca, así como los archivos del asesor de prueba y el indicador de control de eventos de gráficos para MQL5. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo. Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

