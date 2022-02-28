MetaTrader 5 / Beispiele
English Русский 中文 Español 日本語 Português
Grafiken in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 92): Speicherklasse der grafischen Standardobjekte. Änderungsverlauf der Objekteigenschaften

Grafiken in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 92): Speicherklasse der grafischen Standardobjekte. Änderungsverlauf der Objekteigenschaften

MetaTrader 5Beispiele |
267 1
Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

Inhalt


Konzept

Wir haben bereits die Implementierung der Historie der Umbenennung grafischer Objekte in ihre Eigenschaften getestet. Die im vorigen Artikel beschriebene Funktionsweise ermöglicht es uns, die gesamte Abfolge der Umbenennung von grafischen Objekten zu definieren. Es ist schwer vorherzusagen, wie nützlich sie sich erweisen wird. Es kann jedoch nützlich sein, zu wissen, welche Objekte in der Vergangenheit im Chart vorhanden waren, da bei einer Umbenennung ein vorheriges Objekt entfernt und ein neues mit einem anderen Namen erstellt wird. Wenn wir die Möglichkeit in Betracht ziehen, die gesamte Geschichte der Änderungen im Objekt zu speichern, dann haben wir alle Zustände einschließlich der früheren Namen in jedem grafischen Objekt. Das Objekt erlaubt uns also, jeden seiner früheren Namen zu kennen. Durch den Abgleich des gewünschten Namens mit den im Speicher abgelegten Eigenschaften können wir das Objekt auf dem Chart leicht wiederherstellen.


Ich werde hier nicht erörtern, wo und wie dies nützlich sein kann, aber es ist sicherlich ein zusätzliches Werkzeug für die Durchführung technischer Analysen. Ein Objektname kann zum Beispiel verwendet werden, um einen Tag, eine Woche, einen Monat oder eine andere Zeitspanne zu markieren, auf der das grafische Objekt basiert. Wenn ein neues Zeitintervall eintritt, wird das alte Objekt umbenannt, sodass sein Name mit dem neuen Zeitintervall übereinstimmt, und das Objekt wird im Chart neu erstellt. Dementsprechend werden alle Eigenschaften im Speicher des Objekts gespeichert (ich werde diese Funktionsweise im aktuellen Artikel implementieren), einschließlich der Historie der Umbenennung. Wenn wir etwas im Chart mit einem grafischen Objekt markieren und dieses Objekt täglich neu erstellen, kann es umbenannt werden, damit es zum neuen Datum passt. Beim manuellen Scrollen des Charts können wir die Zeit eines sichtbaren Balkens herausfinden und den Status des grafischen Objekts aus dem Speicher "abrufen". Der Status sollte der Zeit der Balken in einem gescrollten Chart entsprechen und seine Eigenschaften auf das aktuelle Objekt anwenden. Auf diese Weise können wir ein intelligentes Objekt erstellen, das seinen Status in Abhängigkeit von der Zeit der sichtbaren Balken im Chart selbständig ändert.

Das obige Beispiel ermöglicht es uns also, die Eigenschaften des grafischen Objekts jeden Tag innerhalb einer Handelswoche an den aktuellen Marktzustand anzupassen. Am Ende der Woche können wir den Chart einfach zurückblättern, und das grafische Objekt wird jeden vergangenen Handelstag im sichtbaren Teil des Charts anzeigen. Da das Objekt über einen eigenen Speicher verfügt, speichert es alle Änderungen bei jeder Änderung der Objekteigenschaften. Wenn der Chart über einen bibliotheksgesteuerten EA verfügt, der festlegt, dass ein bestimmtes grafisches Objekt einen "Schnappschuss" seines Status an einem im Chart sichtbaren Tag machen und diese Parameter auf sich selbst anwenden soll, wird das Scrollen des Charts als Bedingung für die Änderung der Eigenschaften des grafischen Objekts verwendet, und es werden alle im Laufe der Handelswoche vorgenommenen Änderungen angezeigt.

Warum brauchen wir das? Ich glaube, diese Funktion ist sehr praktisch für die Analyse einer Handelswoche. Außerdem ist dies nur ein Beispiel, das mir sofort in den Sinn kam und nützlich erschien.


Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

Die Enumeration der Standard-Eigenschaften von grafischen Objekten hat die Eigenschaft Gruppe. Sie wird derzeit verwendet, um die Gruppe anzugeben, zu der ein grafisches Objekt gehört:


Wenn wir jedoch bedenken, dass auch andere Bibliotheksobjekte ihre Gruppen haben und diese verwendet werden, um Objekte nach bestimmten Eigenschaften zu sortieren, wäre es sinnvoll, die gleiche Reihenfolge auch für grafische Objekte festzulegen. Die derzeitige Eigenschaft Group wird in Species umbenannt, während die neue Eigenschaft Group zum Sortieren von Objekten nach einigen ihrer Eigenschaften verwendet wird. Um die Funktionsweise zu testen, die ich hier einrichte, werde ich den im Chart erstellten grafischen Objekten die Gruppe #1 zuweisen. Alle Objekte der Gruppe werden ihren Status speichern, wenn sie geändert werden.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh ersetzen wir die Enumeration "Grafische Objektgruppe":

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The list of graphical element types                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE
  {
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD,                       // Standard graphical object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,                        // Element
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,                     // Shadow object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,                           // Form
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW,                         // Window
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Graphical object group                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP
  {
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,                             // Lines
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,                          // Channels
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,                              // Gann
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,                              // Fibo
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT,                           // Elliott
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES,                            // Shapes
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,                            // Arrows
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,                         // Graphical objects
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Integer properties of a standard graphical object                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

mit der Enumeration "Graphical object species":

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Graphical object species                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES
  {
   GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_LINES,                             // Lines
   GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_CHANNELS,                          // Channels
   GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GANN,                              // Gann
   GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_FIBO,                              // Fibo
   GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ELLIOTT,                           // Elliott
   GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_SHAPES,                            // Shapes
   GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS,                            // Arrows
   GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL,                         // Graphical objects
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

In der Enumeration der Integer-Eigenschaften des grafischen Standardobjekts die Eigenschaft Gruppe ersetzen

   //--- Additional properties
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0,                             // Object ID
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,                               // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,                       // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,                              // Graphical object group (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,                             // Graphical object affiliation
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,                           // Chart ID
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,                            // Chart subwindow index
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,                                // Object index in the list

mit der Eigenschaft Species, sowie zwei neue Parameter hinzufügen — Flag der Speicherung der Änderungshistorie und Objektgruppe:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Integer properties of a standard graphical object                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   //--- Additional properties
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0,                             // Object ID
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,                               // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,                       // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES,                            // Graphical object species (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,                             // Graphical object affiliation
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,                           // Chart ID
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,                            // Chart subwindow index
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,                                // Object index in the list
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY,                     // Flag of storing the change history
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,                              // Group of objects the graphical object belongs to
   //--- Common properties of all graphical objects

Standardmäßig speichert keines der grafischen Objekte den Änderungsverlauf der Eigenschaft. Daher habe ich die Eigenschaft implementiert, die das Flag speichert, das angibt, ob ein grafisches Objekt seinen Änderungsverlauf aufzeichnet oder nicht. Wie oben erwähnt, habe ich die Eigenschaft Group in Species umbenannt und die neue Eigenschaft Group erstellt, um den Index der Gruppe von Objekten zu speichern, die nach einer bestimmten Eigenschaft sortiert sind.

Da wir zwei neue Eigenschaften zur Enumeration der ganzzahligen grafischen Objekteigenschaften hinzugefügt haben, geben wir deren neue Nummer an (54 statt 52):

#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (54)             // Total number of integer properties
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP  (0)              // Number of integer properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Real properties of a standard graphical object                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Hinzufügen der neuen Eigenschaften in die Enumeration der möglichen Sortierkriterien für grafische Objekte:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible sorting criteria of graphical objects                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP  (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP  (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0,                             // Sort by object ID
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE,                               // Sort by object type
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE,                       // Sort by graphical element type
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES,                            // Sort by a graphical object species
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG,                             //  Sort by a graphical element affiliation
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID,                           // Sort by chart ID
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM,                            // Sort by chart subwindow index
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM,                                // Sort by object index in the list
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE_HISTORY,                     // Sort by the flag of storing the change history
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP,                              // Sort by the group of objects the graphical object belongs to
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME,                         // Sort by object creation time
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES,                         // Sort by object visibility on timeframes
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK,                               // Sort by the "Background object" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER,                             // Sort by the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN,                             // Sort by a disabling display of the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED,                           // Sort by the "Object selection" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE,                         // Sort by the "Object availability" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME,                               // Sort by time coordinate
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR,                              // Sort by color
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE,                              // Sort by style
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH,                              // Sort by line width
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL,                               // Sort by the "Object color filling" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY,                           // Sort by the ability to edit text in the Edit object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS,                             // Sort by number of levels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR,                         // Sort by line level color
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE,                         // Sort by line level style
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH,                         // Sort by line level width
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN,                              // Sort by the "Horizontal text alignment in the Entry field" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE,                           // Sort by font size
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT,                           // Sort by "Ray goes to the left" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT,                          // Sort by "Ray goes to the right" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY,                                // Sort by the "Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE,                            // Sort by the "Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE,                          // Sort by an arrow code for the Arrow object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR,                             // Sort by the position of a binding point of a graphical object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE,                          // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE,                          // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION,                          // Sort by the "Gann object trend" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE,                             // Sort by the "Elliott wave marking level" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES,                          // Sort by the "Display lines for Elliott wave marking" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE,                              // Sort by button state (pressed/released)
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID,                       // Sort by Chart object ID.
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,                   // Sort by Chart object period
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,               // Sort by time scale display flag for the Chart object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,              // Sort by price scale display flag for the Chart object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,              // Sort by Chart object scale
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE,                              // Sort by Object width along the X axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE,                              // Sort by object height along the Y axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET,                            // Sort by X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET,                            // Sort by Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR,                            // Sort by background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER,                             // Sort by chart corner for binding a graphical object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE,                        // Sort by border type for the "Rectangle border" object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR,                       // Sort by frame color for the OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON objects
//--- Sort by real properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP,   // Sort by price coordinate
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE,                         // Sort by level value
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE,                              // Sort by scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects)
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE,                              // Sort by angle
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION,                          // Sort by a deviation of the standard deviation channel
//--- Sort by string properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP,    // Sort by object name
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT,                               // Sort by object description
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP,                            // Sort by tooltip text
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT,                          // Sort by level description
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT,                               // Sort by font
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE,                            // Sort by BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,                   // Sort by Chart object period symbol
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Einfügen der neuen Nachrichtenindizes in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh und die Namen der Enumerations-Konstanten korrigieren:

//--- GStdGraphObj
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ,     // Failed to create the class object for a graphical object 
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ, // Failed to create a graphical object 
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW,          // Failed to find the chart subwindow
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT,      // Failed to create a snapshot of the graphical object change history
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_SUCCESS_CREATE_SNAPSHOT,         // Created a snapshot of the graphical object change history

...

   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,                             // Object ID
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,                           // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,                   // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,                         // Graphical object affiliation
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,                       // Chart ID
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,                        // Chart subwindow index
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_MEMORY,                  // Change history
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME,                     // Creation time
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,                     // Object visibility on timeframes

...

   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES,                        // Graphical object species
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_LINES,                  // Lines
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_CHANNELS,               // Channels
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GANN,                   // Gann
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_FIBO,                   // Fibo
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ELLIOTT,                // Elliott
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_SHAPES,                 // Shapes
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ARROWS,                 // Arrows
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL,              // Graphical objects
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,                          // Group of objects
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD,                    // (Chart click coordinate)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_TOP,                     // Arrow anchor point is located at the top
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_BOTTOM,                  // Arrow anchor point is located at the bottom

...

//--- CDataPropObj
   MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE,               // Passed property is out of object property range
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_NEW_HIST_OBJ,          // Failed to create an object of the graphical object change history
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_HIST_LIST,         // Failed to add the change history object to the list
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_HIST_OBJ,                 // Failed to receive the change history object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE,               // Failed to increase the array size

und die Textmeldungen, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:

//--- GStdGraphObj
   {"Не удалось создать объект класса для графического объекта ","Failed to create class object for graphic object"},
   {"Не удалось создать графический объект ","Failed to create graphic object "},
   {"Не удалось найти подокно графика","Could not find chart subwindow"},
   {"Не удалось создать снимок истории изменений графического объекта","Failed to create a snapshot of the change history of a graphic object"},
   {"Создан снимок истории изменений графического объекта","A snapshot of the history of changes to a graphical object has been created"},

...

   {"Идентификатор объекта","Object ID"},
   {"Тип объекта","Object type"},
   {"Тип графического элемента","Graphic element type"},
   {"Принадлежность объекта","Object belongs to"},
   {"Идентификатор графика объекта","Object chart ID"},
   {"Номер подокна графика","Chart subwindow number"},
   {"История изменений","Change history"},
   {"Время создания","Time of creation"},
   {"Видимость объекта на таймфреймах","Visibility of an object at timeframes"},

...

   {"Вид графического объекта","Graphic object species"},
   {"Линии","Lines"},
   {"Каналы","Channels"},
   {"Ганн","Gann"},
   {"Фибоначчи","Fibonacci"},
   {"Эллиотт","Elliott"},
   {"Фигуры","Shapes"},
   {"Стрелки","Arrows"},
   {"Графические объекты","Graphical"},
   {"Группа объектов","Object group"},

...

//--- CDataPropObj
   {"Переданное свойство находится за пределами диапазона свойств объекта","The passed property is outside the range of the object's properties"},
   {"Не удалось создать объект истории изменений графического объекта","Failed to create a graphical object change history object"},
   {"Не удалось добавить объект истории изменений в список","Failed to add change history object to the list"},
   {"Не удалось получить объект истории изменений","Failed to get change history object"},
   {"Не удалось увеличить размер массива","Failed to increase array size"},


Wir müssen Änderungen an allen Objekten vornehmen, die von dem abstrakten grafischen Standardobjekt in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\ abgeleitet sind (GStdArrowBuyObj.mqh wird als Beispiel verwendet).

In der Initialisierungsliste des Klassenkonstruktors ist der Name der Enumeration-Konstante anzugeben, die die grafische Objektart angibt:

   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdArrowBuyObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : 
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS,chart_id,1,name)
                          {
                           //--- Specify the object property
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,0,ANCHOR_TOP);
                          }

In anderen Dateien wird es andere Arten von grafischen Objekten geben. Aber _GROUP_ sollte überall durch _SPECIES_ ersetzt werden.

In den Methoden, die das Flag der Unterstützung von Integer-Eigenschaften durch das Objekt zurückgeben, fügen wir die Eigenschaft "Flag of saving object change history" (Flag zum Speichern der Objektänderungshistorie) hinzu:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdArrowBuyObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY:
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR       : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Alle Änderungen sind bereits in dem angegebenen Ordner vorgenommen worden. Sie sind identisch mit den in Betracht gezogenen Änderungen, sodass ich sie nicht weiter beschreiben werde. Sie finden sie in den unten angehängten Dateien.

In der grafischen Basisobjektdatei aller grafischen Bibliotheksobjekte \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh fügen wir die Variablen für die Speicherung der Arten und Gruppen von grafischen Objekten hinzu:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGBaseObj : public CObject
  {
protected:
   CArrayObj         m_list_events;                      // Object event list
   ENUM_OBJECT       m_type_graph_obj;                   // Graphical object type
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element;               // Graphical element type
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong;                       // Program affiliation
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES m_species;                     // Graphical object species
   string            m_name_prefix;                      // Object name prefix
   string            m_name;                             // Object name
   long              m_chart_id;                         // Object chart ID
   long              m_object_id;                        // Object ID
   long              m_zorder;                           // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event
   int               m_subwindow;                        // Subwindow index
   int               m_shift_y;                          // Subwindow Y coordinate shift
   int               m_type;                             // Object type
   int               m_timeframes_visible;               // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags)
   int               m_digits;                           // Number of decimal places in a quote
   int               m_group;                            // Graphical object group
   bool              m_visible;                          // Object visibility
   bool              m_back;                             // "Background object" flag
   bool              m_selected;                         // "Object selection" flag
   bool              m_selectable;                       // "Object availability" flag
   bool              m_hidden;                           // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag
   datetime          m_create_time;                      // Object creation time

und die Methoden zum Setzen und zur Rückgabe der Werte dieser Variablen:

public:
//--- Set the values of the class variables
   void              SetObjectID(const long value)             { this.m_object_id=value;              }
   void              SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this.m_belong=belong;             }
   void              SetTypeGraphObject(const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this.m_type_graph_obj=obj;           }
   void              SetTypeElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this.m_type_element=type;   }
   void              SetSpecies(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this.m_species=species;        }
   void              SetGroup(const int group)                 { this.m_group=group;                  }
   void              SetName(const string name)                { this.m_name=name;                    }
   void              SetChartID(const long chart_id)           { this.m_chart_id=chart_id;            }
   void              SetDigits(const int value)                { this.m_digits=value;                 }

...

//--- Return the values of class variables
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement(void)        const { return this.m_type_element;       }
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG   Belong(void)                  const { return this.m_belong;             }
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES  Species(void)                 const { return this.m_species;            }
   ENUM_OBJECT       TypeGraphObject(void)               const { return this.m_type_graph_obj;     }
   datetime          TimeCreate(void)                    const { return this.m_create_time;        }
   string            Name(void)                          const { return this.m_name;               }
   long              ChartID(void)                       const { return this.m_chart_id;           }
   long              ObjectID(void)                      const { return this.m_object_id;          }
   long              Zorder(void)                        const { return this.m_zorder;             }
   int               SubWindow(void)                     const { return this.m_subwindow;          }
   int               ShiftY(void)                        const { return this.m_shift_y;            }
   int               VisibleOnTimeframes(void)           const { return this.m_timeframes_visible; }
   int               Digits(void)                        const { return this.m_digits;             }
   int               Group(void)                         const { return this.m_group;              }
   bool              IsBack(void)                        const { return this.m_back;               }
   bool              IsSelected(void)                    const { return this.m_selected;           }
   bool              IsSelectable(void)                  const { return this.m_selectable;         }
   bool              IsHidden(void)                      const { return this.m_hidden;             }
   bool              IsVisible(void)                     const { return this.m_visible;            }

Umbenennung der Methode, die zuvor die Beschreibung des grafischen Objekts zurückgegeben hat, in die Methode, die die Beschreibung der grafischen Objektart zurückgibt:

//--- Return the description of the type of the graphical object (1) type, (2) element, (3) affiliation and (4) species
string               TypeGraphObjectDescription(void);
string               TypeElementDescription(void);
string               BelongDescription(void);
string               SpeciesDescription(void);

und ihre Implementierung entsprechend den neuen Namen der Enumeration-Konstanten für die Objektarten festlegen:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical object group             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGBaseObj::SpeciesDescription(void)
  {
   return
     (
      this.Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_LINES      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_LINES)      :
      this.Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_CHANNELS   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_CHANNELS)   :
      this.Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GANN       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GANN)       :
      this.Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_FIBO       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_FIBO)       :
      this.Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ELLIOTT    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ELLIOTT)    :
      this.Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_SHAPES     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_SHAPES)     :
      this.Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ARROWS)     :
      this.Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL)  :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }

Im Klassenkonstruktor setzen wir die Standardobjektgruppe auf 0, was ihrem Fehlen entspricht:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y(0),m_visible(false), m_name_prefix(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM)
  {
   this.m_list_events.Clear();                  // Clear the event list
   this.m_list_events.Sort();                   // Sorted list flag
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE;            // Object type
   this.m_type_graph_obj=WRONG_VALUE;           // Graphical object type
   this.m_type_element=WRONG_VALUE;             // Graphical object type
   this.m_belong=WRONG_VALUE;                   // Program/terminal affiliation
   this.m_group=0;                              // Graphical object group
   this.m_name_prefix="";                       // Object name prefix
   this.m_name="";                              // Object name
   this.m_chart_id=0;                           // Object chart ID
   this.m_object_id=0;                          // Object ID
   this.m_zorder=0;                             // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event
   this.m_subwindow=0;                          // Subwindow index
   this.m_shift_y=0;                            // Subwindow Y coordinate shift
   this.m_timeframes_visible=OBJ_ALL_PERIODS;   // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags)
   this.m_visible=true;                         // Object visibility
   this.m_back=false;                           // "Background object" flag
   this.m_selected=false;                       // "Object selection" flag
   this.m_selectable=false;                     // "Object availability" flag
   this.m_hidden=true;                          // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag
   this.m_create_time=0;                        // Object creation time
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Speicherklasse der grafischen Standardobjekte

Die Speicherklasse für grafische Objekte ist eine Liste von Objekten, die alle grafischen Objekteigenschaften (Integer-, Real- und Strings-Eigenschaften) enthält, sobald eine von ihnen geändert wird. Warum nicht nur die geänderte Eigenschaft? Zu wissen, welche Eigenschaft geändert wurde, ist nicht ausreichend. Wir sollten auch in der Lage sein, alle Eigenschaften des Objekts zu setzen und so seinen Status zu erhalten. Daher werden wir einen vollständigen Schnappschuss seiner Eigenschaften speichern. In diesem Fall können wir all diese Eigenschaften aus dem Speicher des Objekts in seine realen Eigenschaften kopieren, ohne berechnen zu müssen, welche Eigenschaft aus dem Speicher und welche aus dem aktuellen Status zu übernehmen ist.

Um die Schnappschussklasse für geänderte Objekteigenschaften zu implementieren, werde ich die Objekteigenschaftsklasse CDataPropObj verwenden. Da wir aber einige zusätzliche Parameter (Änderungszeitpunkt, Symbol und dessen Dezimalstellen) kennen und berücksichtigen müssen, soll die Snapshot-Klasse für geänderte Objekteigenschaften von der Objektklasse für grafische Objekteigenschaften geerbt werden.

Die Speicherklasse für grafische Objekte soll die Liste der Snapshot-Objekte für geänderte Eigenschaften enthalten und den Zugriff auf diese Listen und die darin enthaltenen Objekte ermöglichen.

Beide Klassen sollen sich in der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Properties.mqh der Objekt-Eigenschaftsklasse befinden.

Einbinden der Datei der Bibliotheksdienstfunktionen:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   Properties.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "DELib.mqh"
#include "XDimArray.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Objekteigenschaftsklasse fügen wir die Methoden hinzu, die die Anzahl der Integer-, Real- und String-Objekteigenschaften zurückgeben:

//--- Return the number of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string parameters
   int               TotalLong(void)   const { return this.m_total_int; }
   int               TotalDouble(void) const { return this.m_total_dbl; }
   int               TotalString(void) const { return this.m_total_str; }

//--- Constructor

Diese Methoden sind nützlich, um die Anzahl der Eigenschaften für die Objekte der Klasse der Änderungshistorie festzulegen.

Auf die Objekt-Eigenschaftsklasse folgt die Objekt-Änderungseigenschafts-Snapshot-Klasse:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Object changed property snapshot class                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CChangedProps : public CDataPropObj
  {
private:
  long               m_time_change;                         // Property modification time
  string             m_symbol;                              // Chart window symbol
  int                m_digits;                              // Symbol's Digits
public:
//--- Set the (1) change time value, (2) symbol and (3) symbol's Digits
   void              SetTimeChanged(const long time)        { this.m_time_change=time;                   }
   void              SetSymbol(const string symbol)         { this.m_symbol=symbol;                      }
   void              SetDigits(const int digits)            { this.m_digits=digits;                      }
//--- Return the (1) change time value, (2) change time, (3) symbol and (4) symbol's Digits
   long              TimeChanged(void)                const { return this.m_time_change;                 }
   string            TimeChangedToString(void)        const { return TimeMSCtoString(this.m_time_change);}
   string            Symbol(void)                     const { return this.m_symbol;                      }
   int               Digits(void)                     const { return this.m_digits;                      }
//--- Constructor/destructor
                     CChangedProps (const int prop_total_integer,const int prop_total_double,const int prop_total_string,const long time_changed) : 
                        CDataPropObj(prop_total_integer,prop_total_double,prop_total_string) { this.m_time_change=time_changed;}
                    ~CChangedProps (void){;}
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Wie wir sehen können, ist die Klasse von der Klasse der grafischen Objekteigenschaften abgeleitet. Daher verfügt sie über alle Eigenschaften ihrer Eltern sowie über zusätzliche Eigenschaften, die in der Klasse festgelegt sind. Hier haben wir nur die Änderungszeit des Objekts in Millisekunden, das Symbol des Charts, in dem das grafische Objekt geändert wurde, und die Ziffern des Symbols für die korrekte Anzeige der Anzahl der Dezimalstellen in der Preiseigenschaft des Objekts.
Im Klassenkonstruktor übergeben wir die Anzahl der Integer-, Real- und String-Eigenschaften sowie deren Änderungszeit in Millisekunden.

Auf diese Weise können wir eine Kopie der Parameter des grafischen Objekts erstellen und sie in die Liste des Klassenobjekts für die Parameteränderungsgeschichte einfügen. Die Klasse wird in dieselbe Datei geschrieben — direkt unter der Klasse des Objekts für der Schnappschuss der geänderten Eigenschaften:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the history of graphical object property changes        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CChangeHistory
  {
private:
  CArrayObj          m_list_changes;                  // List of the property change history
public:
//--- Return (1) the pointer to the property change history object and (2) the number of changes
   CChangedProps    *GetChangedPropsObj(const string source,const int index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *props=this.m_list_changes.At(index<0 ? 0 : index);
                        if(props==NULL)
                           CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_HIST_OBJ);
                        return props;
                       }
   int               TotalChanges(void)               { return this.m_list_changes.Total();  }
//--- Create a new object of the graphical object property change history
   bool              CreateNewElement(CDataPropObj *element,const long time_change)
                       {
                        //--- Create a new object of the graphical object property snapshot
                        CChangedProps *obj=new CChangedProps(element.TotalLong(),element.TotalDouble(),element.TotalString(),time_change);
                        //--- If failed to create an object, inform of that and return 'false'
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_NEW_HIST_OBJ);
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- If failed to add the object to the list, inform of that, remove the object and return 'false'
                        if(!this.m_list_changes.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_HIST_LIST);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Get the ID of the chart the graphical object is located on
                        long chart_id=element.GetLong(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,0);
                        //--- Set a chart symbol and symbol's Digits for the graphical object property snapshot object
                        obj.SetSymbol(::ChartSymbol(chart_id));
                        obj.SetDigits((int)::SymbolInfoInteger(obj.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS));
                        //--- Copy all integer properties
                        for(int i=0;i<element.TotalLong();i++)
                          {
                           int total=element.Long().Size(i);
                           if(obj.SetSizeRange(i,total))
                             {
                              for(int r=0;r<total;r++)
                                 obj.Long().Set(i,r,element.Long().Get(i,r));
                             }
                           else
                              CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE);
                          }
                        //--- Copy all real properties
                        for(int i=0;i<element.TotalDouble();i++)
                          {
                           int total=element.Double().Size(i);
                           if(obj.Double().SetSizeRange(i,total))
                             {
                              for(int r=0;r<total;r++)
                                 obj.Double().Set(i,r,element.Double().Get(i,r));
                             }
                           else
                              CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE);
                          }
                        //--- Copy all string properties
                        for(int i=0;i<element.TotalString();i++)
                          {
                           int total=element.String().Size(i);
                           if(obj.String().SetSizeRange(i,total))
                             {
                              for(int r=0;r<total;r++)
                                 obj.String().Set(i,r,element.String().Get(i,r));
                             }
                           else
                              CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE);
                          }
                        return true;
                       }
//--- Return by index in the list of the graphical object change history object
//--- the value from the specified index of the (1) long, (2) double and (3) string array
   long              GetLong(const int time_index,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop,const int index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *properties=this.GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index);
                        if(properties==NULL)
                           return 0;
                        return properties.GetLong(prop,index);
                       }
   double            GetDouble(const int time_index,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop,const int index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *properties=this.GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index);
                        if(properties==NULL)
                           return 0;
                        return properties.GetDouble(prop,index);
                       }
   string            GetString(const int time_index,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop,const int index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *properties=this.GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index);
                        if(properties==NULL)
                           return "";
                        return properties.GetString(prop,index);
                       }
//--- Constructor/destructor
                     CChangeHistory(void){;}
                    ~CChangeHistory(void){;}
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Klasse ist auch einfach. Sie verfügt über eine Liste, die alle Änderungen des grafischen Objekts enthält, die durch die Objekte der Snapshot-Klasse für geänderte Eigenschaften des grafischen Objekts repräsentiert werden.

Die Methode zur Erstellung eines neuen Schnappschusses von geänderten Eigenschaften erhält die aktuellen (bereits geänderten) grafischen Objekteigenschaften und die Änderungszeit in Millisekunden. Es wird ein neues Eigenschaftsschnappschuss-Objekt erstellt und der Liste hinzugefügt. Des Weiteren werden zusätzliche Parameter für das Objekt festgelegt. Alle Eigenschaften des geänderten grafischen Objekts, das an die Methode übergeben wurde, werden dann in drei Schleifen in das erstellte Objekt kopiert.

So wird bei jeder Änderung eines grafischen Objekts eine Kopie seiner Eigenschaften erstellt und der Liste hinzugefügt. Auf diese Weise können wir den Zeiger auf jedes gespeicherte Eigenschaftsobjekt erhalten und für das Programm verwenden.

Alle Methoden der Klasse sind identisch zueinander. Ihre Logik ist recht transparent: Sie holen das benötigte Eigenschaftsobjekt aus der Liste und geben die angeforderte Eigenschaft davon zurück.

Sie können alle Fragen zu den Methoden in den Kommentaren unten stellen. Ich glaube, es hat keinen Sinn, sie hier zu beschreiben. Die Logik solcher Methoden wurde in früheren Artikeln bereits mehrfach behandelt.

Die Klasse der aktuellen und vorherigen Eigenschaftsdaten erhält den Zeiger auf das Objekt der Änderungshistorie und die Methode, die die Anzahl der grafischen Objektänderungen zurückgibt. Im Klassenkonstruktor wird ein neuer Änderungsverlauf erstellt und im Destruktor gelöscht:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Data class of the current and previous properties                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CProperties : public CObject
  {
private:
   CArrayObj         m_list;  // List for storing the pointers to property objects
public:
   CDataPropObj     *Curr;    // Pointer to the current properties object
   CDataPropObj     *Prev;    // Pointer to the previous properties object
   CChangeHistory   *History; // Pointer to the change history object
//--- Set the array size ('size') in the specified dimension ('range')
   bool              SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size)
                       {
                        return(this.Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this.Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false);
                       }
//--- Return the size of the specified array of the (1) current and (2) previous first dimension data
   int               CurrSize(const int range)  const { return Curr.Size(range); }
   int               PrevSize(const int range)  const { return Prev.Size(range); }
//--- Copy the current data to the previous one
   void              CurrentToPrevious(void)
                       {
                        //--- Copy all integer properties
                        for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Long().Total();i++)
                           for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Long().Size(i);r++)
                              this.Prev.Long().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Long().Get(i,r));
                        //--- Copy all real properties
                        for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Double().Total();i++)
                           for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Double().Size(i);r++)
                              this.Prev.Double().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Double().Get(i,r));
                        //--- Copy all string properties
                        for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.String().Total();i++)
                           for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.String().Size(i);r++)
                              this.Prev.String().Set(i,r,this.Curr.String().Get(i,r));
                       }
//--- Return the amount of graphical object changes since the start of recording them
   int               TotalChanges(void)   { return this.History.TotalChanges();  }
                       
//--- Constructor
                     CProperties(const int prop_int_total,const int prop_double_total,const int prop_string_total)
                       {
                        //--- Create new objects of the current and previous properties
                        this.Curr=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total);
                        this.Prev=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total);
                        //--- Add newly created objects to the list
                        this.m_list.Add(this.Curr);
                        this.m_list.Add(this.Prev);
                        //--- Create the change history object
                        this.History=new CChangeHistory();
                       }
//--- Destructor
                    ~CProperties()
                       {
                        this.m_list.Clear();
                        this.m_list.Shutdown();
                        if(this.History!=NULL)
                           delete this.History;
                       }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Nun wird jedes grafische Objekt die Liste der Eigenschaftsänderungen in seinen Eigenschaften speichern.

Um mit der Änderungshistorie des grafischen Objekts zu interagieren, fügen wir der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh (d.h. in der abstrakten grafischen Standardobjektklasse) die Methode, die den Zeiger auf die Liste der Änderungshistorie zurückgibt, zu den Objekteigenschaften hinzu:

public:
//--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value)     { this.Prop.Curr.SetLong(property,index,value);    }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value)    { this.Prop.Curr.SetDouble(property,index,value);  }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value)    { this.Prop.Curr.SetString(property,index,value);  }
//--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array
   long              GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index)          const { return this.Prop.Curr.GetLong(property,index);   }
   double            GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index)           const { return this.Prop.Curr.GetDouble(property,index); }
   string            GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index)           const { return this.Prop.Curr.GetString(property,index); }
//--- Set object's previous (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   void              SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value) { this.Prop.Prev.SetLong(property,index,value);    }
   void              SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value){ this.Prop.Prev.SetDouble(property,index,value);  }
   void              SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value){ this.Prop.Prev.SetString(property,index,value);  }
//--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the previous properties array
   long              GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index)      const { return this.Prop.Prev.GetLong(property,index);   }
   double            GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index)       const { return this.Prop.Prev.GetDouble(property,index); }
   string            GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index)       const { return this.Prop.Prev.GetString(property,index); }
   
//--- Return (1) itself, (2) properties and (3) the change history
   CGStdGraphObj    *GetObject(void)                                       { return &this;            }
   CProperties      *Properties(void)                                      { return this.Prop;        }
   CChangeHistory   *History(void)                                         { return this.Prop.History;}
   
//--- Return the flag of the object supporting this property

Im Standardkonstruktor der Klasse ersetzen wir die Angabe der Objektgruppe durch die Angabe der Art. Im geschlossenen parametrischen Konstruktor übergeben wir die Objektart anstelle der Gruppe:

//--- Default constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; this.m_species=WRONG_VALUE; }
//--- Destructor
                    ~CGStdGraphObj()
                       {
                        if(this.Prop!=NULL)
                           delete this.Prop;
                       }
protected:
//--- Protected parametric constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,
                                   const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,
                                   const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species,
                                   const long chart_id, const int pivots,
                                   const string name);

In den Methodenblock für einen vereinfachten Zugriff und das Setzen von Eigenschaften grafischer Objekte fügen wir die Methoden zum Setzen und Zurückgeben des Flags für die Speicherung der Änderungshistorie und die Gruppe der grafischen Objekte hinzu:

public:
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//|Methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties|
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Object index in the list
   int               Number(void)                  const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,0);                            }
   void              SetNumber(const int number)         { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,0,number);                                 }
//--- Flag of storing the change history
   bool              AllowChangeHistory(void)      const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY,0);                }
   void              SetAllowChangeMemory(const bool flag){ this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY,0,flag);                       }
//--- Object ID
   long              ObjectID(void)                const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0);                                  }
   void              SetObjectID(const long obj_id)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0,obj_id);
                        this.SetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0,obj_id);
                       }
//--- Graphical object type
   ENUM_OBJECT       GraphObjectType(void)         const { return (ENUM_OBJECT)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,0);                   }
   void              SetGraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,0,obj_type);
                       }
//--- Graphical element type
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType(void)  const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,0);}
   void              SetGraphElementType(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,0,elm_type);
                       }
//--- Graphical object affiliation
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong(void)              const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,0);       }
   void              SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,0,belong);
                       }
//--- Group of graphical objects
   int               Group(void)                   const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,0);                          }
   void              SetGroup(const int group)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetGroup(group);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,0,group);
                       }
//--- Chart ID

Standardmäßig zeichnet kein grafische Objekt im Chart seinen Änderungsverlauf auf. Um dies zu tun, verwenden wir die Methode zum Setzen des Flags, das die Aufzeichnung der Änderungshistorie erlaubt. Die Gruppe der grafischen Objekte umfasst verschiedene grafische Objekte auf dem Chart, die in einer Gruppe zusammengefasst sind, um sie auszuwählen und die erforderlichen Aktionen durchzuführen.

Hinzufügen der Methoden für die Arbeit mit der Änderungshistorie der Objekte:

//--- Re-write all graphical object properties
   void              PropertiesRefresh(void);
//--- Check object property changes
   void              PropertiesCheckChanged(void);
//--- Copy the current data to the previous one
   void              PropertiesCopyToPrevData(void);
//--- Return (1) the number of property changes in history specified (2) by the property index, (3) the last and (4) the first changed object
   int               HistoryChangesTotal(void)                          { return this.History().TotalChanges();                                          }
   CChangedProps    *GetHistoryChangedProps(const string source,const int index) { return this.History().GetChangedPropsObj(source,index);               }
   CChangedProps    *GetHistoryChangedPropsLast(const string source)    { return this.History().GetChangedPropsObj(source,this.HistoryChangesTotal()-1); }
   CChangedProps    *GetHistoryChangedPropsFirst(const string source)   { return this.History().GetChangedPropsObj(source,0);                            }
//--- Using the specified index in the list of change history objects, return
//--- the specified value of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property
   long              HistoryChangedObjGetLong(const int time_index,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop,const int prop_index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *obj=this.GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index);
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.GetLong(prop,prop_index) : 0);
                       }
   double            HistoryChangedObjGetDouble(const int time_index,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop,const int prop_index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *obj=this.GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index);
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.GetDouble(prop,prop_index) : 0);
                       }
   string            HistoryChangedObjGetString(const int time_index,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop,const int prop_index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *obj=this.GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index);
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.GetString(prop,prop_index) : "ERROR");
                       }
//--- Return (1) a symbol, (2) symbol's Digits and (3) the time of changing the change history object
   string            HistoryChangedObjSymbol(const int time_index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *obj=this.GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index);
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.Symbol() : "ERROR");
                       }
   int               HistoryChangedObjDigits(const int time_index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *obj=this.GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index);
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.Digits() : 0);
                       }
   long              HistoryChangedObjTimeChanged(const int time_index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *obj=this.GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index);
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.TimeChanged() : 0);
                       }
   string            HistoryChangedObjTimeChangedToString(const int time_index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *obj=this.GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index);
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.TimeChangedToString() : "ERROR");
                       }
//--- Set object parameters from the specified history snapshot
   bool              SetPropertiesFromHistory(const int time_index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *obj=this.GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return false;
                        int begin=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
                        for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
                          {
                           ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i;
                           for(int j=0;j<this.Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++)
                              if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetLong(prop,j))
                                 this.SetHistoryINT(prop,obj.GetLong(prop,j),j);
                          }
                        begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
                        for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
                          {
                           ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
                           for(int j=0;j<this.Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++)
                             {
                              if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetDouble(prop,j))
                                 this.SetHistoryDBL(prop,obj.GetDouble(prop,j),j);
                             }
                          }
                        begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
                        for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
                          {
                           ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i;
                           for(int j=0;j<this.Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++)
                              if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetString(prop,j))
                                 this.SetHistorySTR(prop,obj.GetString(prop,j),j);
                          }
                        return true;
                       }

Fast alle Methoden geben das Ergebnis des Aufrufs der gleichnamigen Methoden der History-Klasse für grafische Objektänderungen zurück.

Die Methode, die die Eigenschaften des grafischen Objekts aus dem angegebenen Verlaufsschnappschuss setzt, empfängt das Objekt per Index und setzt alle Eigenschaften des Verlaufsschnappschuss-Objekts auf das grafische Objekt, indem sie die Methoden SetHistoryINT(), SetHistoryDBL() und SetHistorySTR() (siehe unten) in drei Schleifen verwendet.

Einfügen der Methoden in den privaten Bereich der Klasse:

private:
//--- Get and save (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   void              GetAndSaveINT(void);
   void              GetAndSaveDBL(void);
   void              GetAndSaveSTR(void);
   
//--- Create a new object of the graphical object change history
   bool              CreateNewChangeHistoryObj(const bool first)
                       {
                        bool res=true;
                        if(first)
                           res &=this.History().CreateNewElement(this.Prop.Prev,this.GetMarketWatchTime());
                        res &=this.History().CreateNewElement(this.Prop.Curr,this.GetMarketWatchTime());
                        if(!res)
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT);
                        return res;
                       }
//--- Set (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property values from the change history
   void              SetHistoryINT(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop,const long value,const int modifier);
   void              SetHistoryDBL(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop,const double value,const int modifier);
   void              SetHistorySTR(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop,const string value,const int modifier);
//--- Return the time of the last symbol tick
   long              GetSymbolTime(const string symbol)
                       {
                        MqlTick tick;
                        return(::SymbolInfoTick(symbol,tick) ? tick.time_msc : 0);
                       }
//--- Return the time of the last Market Watch tick
   long              GetMarketWatchTime(void)
                       {
                        long res=0;
                        for(int i=::SymbolsTotal(true)-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--)
                          {
                           const long time=this.GetSymbolTime(::SymbolName(i,true));
                           if(time>res)
                              res=time;
                          }
                        return res;
                       }   
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Methode, die ein neues Objekt der Änderungshistorie des grafischen Objekts erzeugt, übergibt das Flag der allerersten Änderung des grafischen Objekts.
Wenn das Flag gesetzt ist, ist dies die erste Änderung. Zuerst müssen wir den vorherigen Zustand des grafischen Objekts in der Historie speichern (bevor wir Änderungen an den Eigenschaften vornehmen). Als Nächstes schreiben wir den aktuellen Objektstatus in die Historie. Wenn kein Flag gesetzt ist, wird der aktuelle Objektstatus in der Änderungshistorie gespeichert:

//--- Create a new object of the graphical object change history
   bool              CreateNewChangeHistoryObj(const bool first)
                       {
                        bool res=true;
                        if(first)
                           res &=this.History().CreateNewElement(this.Prop.Prev,this.GetMarketWatchTime());
                        res &=this.History().CreateNewElement(this.Prop.Curr,this.GetMarketWatchTime());
                        if(!res)
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT);
                        return res;
                       }

Das Ergebnis der aufgerufenen Methoden wird zu der resultierenden res-Variablen addiert und ist nur dann false, wenn eine der aufgerufenen Methoden false zurückgibt. Als Ergebnis wird der Wert der Variablen zurückgegeben.

Die Methode, die die Zeit des letzten Ticks in der Marktübersicht zurückgibt, iteriert über alle Symbole im Market Watch Fenster, liest die aktuelle Zeit in Millisekunden und vergleicht die Zeit jedes Symbols, um die aktuellste Zeit zurückzugeben:

//--- Return the time of the last Market Watch tick
   long              GetMarketWatchTime(void)
                       {
                        long res=0;
                        for(int i=::SymbolsTotal(true)-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--)
                          {
                           const long time=this.GetSymbolTime(::SymbolName(i,true));
                           if(time>res)
                              res=time;
                          }
                        return res;
                       }  

Im geschützten parametrischen Konstruktor übergeben wir das grafische Objekt species (anstelle einer Gruppe) und setzen alle neuen Eigenschaften auf das Objekt:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Protected parametric constructor                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,
                             const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,
                             const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species,
                             const long chart_id,const int pivots,
                             const string name)
  {
   //--- Create the property object with the default values
   this.Prop=new CProperties(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL);
   
//--- Set the number of pivot points and object levels
   this.m_pivots=pivots;
   int levels=(int)::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS);

//--- Set the property array dimensionalities according to the number of pivot points and levels
   this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,this.m_pivots);
   this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,this.m_pivots);
   this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,levels);
   this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,levels);
   this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,levels);
   this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,levels);
   this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,levels);
   this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,2);
   
//--- Set the object (1) type, type of graphical (2) object, (3) element, (4) subwindow affiliation and (5) index, as well as (6) chart symbol Digits
   this.m_type=obj_type;
   this.SetName(name);
   CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id);
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type));
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD);
   CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong);
   CGBaseObj::SetSpecies(species);
   CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name);
   CGBaseObj::SetDigits((int)::SymbolInfoInteger(::ChartSymbol(chart_id),SYMBOL_DIGITS));
   
//--- Save the integer properties inherent in all graphical objects but not present in the current one
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,0,CGBaseObj::ChartID());                // Chart ID
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,0,CGBaseObj::SubWindow());               // Chart subwindow index
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,0,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject());            // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,0,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement());   // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,0,CGBaseObj::Belong());                   // Graphical object affiliation
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES,0,CGBaseObj::Species());                 // Graphical object species
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,0,0);                                      // Graphical object group
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0,0);                                         // Object ID
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,0,0);                                        // Object index in the list
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY,0,false);                         // Flag of storing the change history<
   
//--- Save the properties inherent in all graphical objects and present in a graphical object
   this.PropertiesRefresh();
   
//--- Save basic properties in the parent object
   this.m_create_time=(datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME,0);
   this.m_back=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,0);
   this.m_selected=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,0);
   this.m_selectable=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,0);
   this.m_hidden=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,0);

//--- Save the current properties to the previous ones
   this.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+


Die Methode, die die Objekt-Integer-Eigenschaftsbeschreibung zurückgibt empfängt die Beschreibung von neuen Objekteigenschaften:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's integer property                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.TypeDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+CGBaseObj::SpeciesDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(CGBaseObj::Group()>0 ? (string)this.GetProperty(property,0) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+CGBaseObj::BelongDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_MEMORY)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property,0),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.VisibleOnTimeframeDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+"\n"+this.TimesDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property,0),true)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property,0))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ":\n"+this.LevelsColorDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ":\n"+this.LevelsStyleDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ":\n"+this.LevelsWidthDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+AlignModeDescription((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(property,0))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.AnchorDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+GannDirectDescription((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(property,0))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ElliotWaveDegreeDescription((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(property,0))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)       ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(property,0))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property,0),true)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+BaseCornerDescription((ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(property,0))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+BorderTypeDescription((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property,0))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property,0),true)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

In der Methode, die die Änderungen der Objekteigenschaften prüft, fügen wir den Codeblock hinzu, der ein neues Objekt der Änderungshistorie des grafischen Objekts erzeugt unter der Voraussetzung, dass das Flag, das die Aufzeichnung der Änderungshistorie erlaubt, gesetzt ist:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check object property changes                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged(void)
  {
   CGBaseObj::ClearEventsList();
   bool changed=false;
   int begin=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
   for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i;
      if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++)
        {
         if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j))
           {
            changed=true;
            this.CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE,this.ChartID(),prop,this.Name());
           }
        }
     }

   begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
   for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
      if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++)
        {
         if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j))
           {
            changed=true;
            this.CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE,this.ChartID(),prop,this.Name());
           }
        }
     }

   begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
   for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i;
      if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++)
        {
         if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j) && prop!=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)
           {
            changed=true;
            this.CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE,this.ChartID(),prop,this.Name());
           }
        }
     }
   if(changed)
     {
      for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_events.Total();i++)
        {
         CGBaseEvent *event=this.m_list_events.At(i);
         if(event==NULL)
            continue;
         ::EventChartCustom(::ChartID(),event.ID(),event.Lparam(),event.Dparam(),event.Sparam());
        }
      if(this.AllowChangeHistory())
        {
         int total=HistoryChangesTotal();
         if(this.CreateNewChangeHistoryObj(total<1))
            ::Print
              (
               DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_SUCCESS_CREATE_SNAPSHOT)," #",(total==0 ? "0-1" : (string)total),
               ": ",this.HistoryChangedObjTimeChangedToString(total-1)
              );
        }
      this.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Hier erhalten wir die Anzahl der Änderungen des grafischen Objekts und übergeben diese an die Methode zur Erstellung eines neuen Snapshot-Objekts der Objekteigenschaften in Form eines bool-Flags (wenn 'total' kleiner als 1 ist, ist der übergebene Wert true, was bedeutet, dass dies die erste Änderung des grafischen Objekts ist). Wenn das Objekt erstellt und zur Änderungsliste hinzugefügt wird, wird die entsprechende Meldung im Journal mit dem Änderungsindex angezeigt. Wenn es sich um die erste Änderung handelt, enthält die Meldung "0-1", was bedeutet, dass zwei Objekte auf einmal erstellt wurden (0 - Status des grafischen Objekts vor der Änderung seiner Eigenschaften, 1 - aktueller Status des Objekts).

Die Methoden setzen integer-, real- und string-Eigenschaftswerte aus der Änderungshistorie für das grafische Objekt:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set integer property values from the change history              |
//| for the graphical object                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistoryINT(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop,const long value,const int modifier)
  {
   switch(prop)
     {
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES            :  this.SetVisibleOnTimeframes((int)value,false);        break;  // Object visibility on timeframes
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK                  :  this.SetFlagBack(value,false);                        break;   // Background object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER                :  this.SetZorder(value,false);                          break;   // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN                :  this.SetFlagHidden(value,false);                      break;   // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED              :  this.SetFlagSelected(value,false);                    break;   // Object selection
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE            :  this.SetFlagSelectable(value,false);                  break;   // Object availability
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME                  :  this.SetTime(value,modifier);                         break;   // Time coordinate
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR                 :  this.SetColor((color)value);                          break;   // Color
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE                 :  this.SetStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)value);                break;   // Style
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH                 :  this.SetWidth((int)value);                            break;   // Line width
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL                  :  this.SetFlagFill(value);                              break;   // Filling an object with color
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY              :  this.SetFlagReadOnly(value);                          break;   // Ability to edit text in the Edit object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS                :  this.SetLevels((int)value);                           break;   // Number of levels
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR            :  this.SetLevelColor((color)value,modifier);            break;   // Level line color
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE            :  this.SetLevelStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)value,modifier);  break;   // Level line style
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH            :  this.SetLevelWidth((int)value,modifier);              break;   // Level line width
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN                 :  this.SetAlign((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)value);                break;   // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE              :  this.SetFontSize((int)value);                         break;   // Font size
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT              :  this.SetFlagRayLeft(value);                           break;   // Ray goes to the left
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT             :  this.SetFlagRayRight(value);                          break;   // Ray goes to the right
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY                   :  this.SetFlagRay(value);                               break;   // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE               :  this.SetFlagEllipse(value);                           break;   // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE             :  this.SetArrowCode((uchar)value);                      break;   // Arrow code for the Arrow object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR                :  this.SetAnchor((int)value);                           break;   // Position of the binding point of the graphical object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE             :  this.SetXDistance((int)value);                        break;   // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE             :  this.SetYDistance((int)value);                        break;   // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION             :  this.SetDirection((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)value);        break;   // Gann object trend
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE                :  this.SetDegree((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)value);       break;   // Elliott wave markup level
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES             :  this.SetFlagDrawLines(value);                         break;   // Display lines for Elliott wave markup
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE                 :  this.SetFlagState(value);                             break;   // Button state (pressed/released)
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID    :  this.SetChartObjChartID(value);                       break;   // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART)
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD      :  this.SetChartObjPeriod((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)value);       break;   // Chart object period
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE  :  this.SetChartObjChartScale((int)value);               break;   // Time scale display flag for the Chart object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE :  this.SetFlagChartObjPriceScale(value);                break;   // Price scale display flag for the Chart object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE :  this.SetFlagChartObjDateScale(value);                 break;   // Chart object scale
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE                 :  this.SetXSize((int)value);                            break;   // Object distance along the X axis in pixels
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE                 :  this.SetYSize((int)value);                            break;   // Object height along the Y axis in pixels
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET               :  this.SetXOffset((int)value);                          break;   // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET               :  this.SetYOffset((int)value);                          break;   // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR               :  this.SetBGColor((color)value);                        break;   // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER                :  this.SetCorner((ENUM_BASE_CORNER)value);              break;   // Chart corner for binding a graphical object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE           :  this.SetBorderType((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)value);          break;   // Border type for "Rectangle border"
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR          :  this.SetBorderColor((color)value);                    break;   // Border color for the OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON objects
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID                    :  // Object ID
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE                  :  // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE          :  // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES               :  // Graphical object species (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES)
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP                 :  // Graphical object group
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG                :  // Graphical object affiliation
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID              :  // Chart ID
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM               :  // Chart subwindow index
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM                   :  // Object index in the list
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY        :  // Flag of storing the change history
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME            :  // Object creation time
      default  : break;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set real property values from the change history                 |
//| for the graphical object                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistoryDBL(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop,const double value,const int modifier)
  {
   switch(prop)
     {
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE                 : this.SetPrice(value,modifier);          break;   // Price coordinate
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE            : this.SetLevelValue(value,modifier);     break;   // Level value
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE                 : this.SetScale(value);                   break;   // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects)
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE                 : this.SetAngle(value);                   break;   // Angle
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION             : this.SetDeviation(value);               break;   // Deviation of the standard deviation channel
      default: break;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set string property values from the change history               |
//| for the graphical object                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistorySTR(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop,const string value,const int modifier)
  {
   switch(prop)
     {
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT                  : this.SetText(value);                    break;   // Object description (the text contained in the object)
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP               : this.SetTooltip(value);                 break;   // Tooltip text
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT             : this.SetLevelText(value,modifier);      break;   // Level description
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT                  : this.SetFont(value);                    break;   // Font
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE               : this.SetBMPFile(value,modifier);        break;   // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL      : this.SetChartObjSymbol(value);          break;   // Chart object symbol
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME                  : // Object name
      default :  break;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Hier wird im 'switch'-Operator je nach der an die Methode übergebenen Eigenschaft die passende Methode zum Setzen des Objekt-Eigenschaftswertes sowohl im Klassenobjekt als auch im grafischen Objekt ausgewählt. Die Eigenschaften, die für das Objekt der Eigenschaftsänderungshistorie nicht notwendig sind, haben keinen case-Behandlung, daher erreicht die Codeausführung das default-Label und endet mit dem break-Operator.

In der Klasse der grafischen Elementsammlung in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh fügen wir die Methode hinzu, die die Liste der Objekte nach Chart-ID und Gruppe zurückgibt:

//--- Return (1) the last removed graphical object and (2) the array size of graphical object properties
   CGStdGraphObj    *GetLastDeletedGraphObj(void)                 const { return this.m_list_deleted_obj.At(this.m_list_deleted_obj.Total()-1); }
   int               GetSizeProperty(const string name,const long chart_id,const int prop)
                       {
                        CGStdGraphObj *obj=this.GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id);
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.Properties().CurrSize(prop) : 0);
                       }
//--- Return the list of objects by chart ID and group
   CArrayObj        *GetListStdGraphObjByGroup(const long chart_id,const int group)
                       {
                        CArrayObj *list=GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,0,chart_id,EQUAL);
                        return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,0,group,EQUAL);
                       }
   
//--- Constructor

Die Methode empfängt die Liste aller grafischen Objekte nach Chart ID und liefert die Liste der Objekte mit dem angegebenen Gruppenwert aus der erhaltenen Liste.

Die Verwendung dieser Methode in unseren Programmen ermöglicht es uns, die Liste der grafischen Objekte mit einer einzigen Gruppe zu erhalten, die ihnen zugewiesen ist, um die Objekte auf die von uns benötigte Weise zu behandeln.

Um die gesamten Daten der Änderungshistorie in bibliotheksbasierten Programmen zu erhalten, müssen wir Änderungen im CEngine Bibliothekshauptobjekt in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh vornehmen.

Wir fügen die Methode hinzu, die die Liste der vorhandenen grafischen Objekte zurückgibt und die Methode, die den Zeiger auf die Klasse des Objekts des grafischen Standardobjekts nach Chart-Name und ID zurückgibt:

//--- Return the (1) collection of graphical objects, the list of (2) existing and (3) removed graphical objects
   CGraphElementsCollection *GetGraphicObjCollection(void)              { return &this.m_graph_objects;                       }
   CArrayObj           *GetListStdGraphObj(void)                        { return this.m_graph_objects.GetListGraphObj();      }
   CArrayObj           *GetListDeletedObj(void)                         { return this.m_graph_objects.GetListDeletedObj();    }
//--- Return (1) the number of removed graphical objects and (2) the size of the property array
   int                  TotalDeletedGraphObjects(void)                  { return this.GetListDeletedObj().Total();            }
   int                  GraphGetSizeProperty(const string name,const long chart_id,const int prop)
                          {
                           return this.m_graph_objects.GetSizeProperty(name,chart_id,prop);
                          }
//--- Return the class of the object of the standard graphical object by chart name and ID
   CGStdGraphObj       *GraphGetStdGraphObject(const string name,const long chart_id)
                          {
                           return this.m_graph_objects.GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id);
                          }
   
//--- Fill in the array with IDs of the charts opened in the terminal

Die Methoden geben das Ergebnis des Aufrufs gleichnamiger Methoden der grafischen Elementsammelklasse zurück.

Dies sind alle Änderungen und Verbesserungen der Bibliotheksklassen, die notwendig sind, um den Umgang mit der Änderungshistorie grafischer Objekte zu testen.


Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part92\ als TestDoEasyPart92.mq5.

Das Flag, das die Speicherung der Änderungshistorie erlaubt, wird für jedes neu erstellte grafische Objekt auf dem Chart gesetzt und die Gruppe 1 wird erstellt. Somit fallen alle grafischen Objekte, die dem Chart hinzugefügt werden, in eine Gruppe und können ihre Änderungshistorie schreiben. Als Nächstes ändern wir jedes grafische Objekt. Alle Änderungen werden in seinen Speicher geschrieben.

Legen wir noch die Tasten für die Anzeige der Änderungshistorie fest.

  • ">" ("." ohne Shift) verschiebt den Index in der Objektänderungsliste um 1 in Richtung seiner Erhöhung,
  • "<" ("," ohne Umschalttaste) verschiebt den Index in der Objektänderungsliste um 1 in Richtung seiner Abnahme,
  • "/" verschiebt den Index in der Objektänderungsliste ganz an den Anfang — das Objekt der grafischen Objekteigenschaften soll dort mit seinen Anfangswerten, die vor seiner ersten Änderung vorhanden waren, gespeichert werden.

Durch Drücken der Tasten werden wir sehen, wie grafische Objekte alle Eigenschaften erhalten, die sie bei jeder Änderung hatten.

Setzen der Makro-Ersetzungen für die angegebenen Tasten:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             TestDoEasyPart92.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh>
//--- defines
#define        FORMS_TOTAL (4)   // Number of created forms
#define        START_X     (4)   // Initial X coordinate of the shape
#define        START_Y     (4)   // Initial Y coordinate of the shape
#define KEY_LEFT           (188) // Left
#define KEY_RIGHT          (190) // Right
#define KEY_ORIGIN         (191) // Initial properties
//--- input parameters
sinput   bool              InpMovable     =  true;          // Movable forms flag
sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG  =  INPUT_YES;     // Use chart background color to calculate shadow color
sinput   color             InpColorForm3  =  clrCadetBlue;  // Third form shadow color (if not background color) 
//--- global variables
CEngine        engine;
CArrayObj      list_forms;  
color          array_clr[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Fügen wir in der Ereignisbehandlung den Codeblock hinzu, der auf die Tastenanschläge reagiert. In dem Block, der das Ereignis zur Erstellung des grafischen Objekts behandelt, fügen wir das Setzen des Flags, das das Speichern der Änderungshistorie und Gruppe 1 erlaubt:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- If working in the tester, exit
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
      return;
//--- If the mouse is moved
   /*
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)
     {
      CForm *form=NULL;
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int wnd=0;
      
      //--- If Ctrl is not pressed,
      if(!IsCtrlKeyPressed())
        {
         //--- clear the list of created form objects, allow scrolling a chart with the mouse and show the context menu
         list_forms.Clear();
         ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,true);
         ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_CONTEXT_MENU,true);
         return;
        }
      
      //--- If X and Y chart coordinates are successfully converted into time and price,
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price))
        {
         //--- get the bar index the cursor is hovered over
         int index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time);
         if(index==WRONG_VALUE)
            return;
         
         //--- Get the bar index by index
         CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar(Symbol(),Period(),index);
         if(bar==NULL)
            return;
         
         //--- Convert the coordinates of a chart from the time/price representation of the bar object to the X and Y coordinates
         int x=(int)lparam,y=(int)dparam;
         if(!ChartTimePriceToXY(ChartID(),0,bar.Time(),(bar.Open()+bar.Close())/2.0,x,y))
            return;
         
         //--- Disable moving a chart with the mouse and showing the context menu
         ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,false);
         ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_CONTEXT_MENU,false);
         
         //--- Create the form object name and hide all objects except one having such a name
         string name="FormBar_"+(string)index;
         HideFormAllExceptOne(name);
         
         //--- If the form object with such a name does not exist yet,
         if(!IsPresentForm(name))
           {
            //--- create a new form object
            form=bar.CreateForm(index,name,x,y,114,16);   
            if(form==NULL)
               return;
            
            //--- Set activity and unmoveability flags for the form
            form.SetActive(true);
            form.SetMovable(false);
            //--- Set the opacity of 200
            form.SetOpacity(200);
            //--- The form background color is set as the first color from the color array
            form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[0]);
            //--- Form outlining frame color
            form.SetColorFrame(C'47,70,59');
            //--- Draw the shadow drawing flag
            form.SetShadow(true);
            //--- Calculate the shadow color as the chart background color converted to the monochrome one
            color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),-100);
            //--- If the settings specify the usage of the chart background color, replace the monochrome color with 20 units
            //--- Otherwise, use the color specified in the settings for drawing the shadow
            color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,-20) : InpColorForm3);
            //--- Draw the form shadow with the right-downwards offset from the form by three pixels along all axes
            //--- Set the shadow opacity to 200, while the blur radius is equal to 4
            form.DrawShadow(2,2,clr,200,3);
            //--- Fill the form background with a vertical gradient
            form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity());
            //--- Draw an outlining rectangle at the edges of the form
            form.DrawRectangle(0,0,form.Width()-1,form.Height()-1,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity());
            //--- If failed to add the form object to the list, remove the form and exit the handler
            if(!list_forms.Add(form))
              {
               delete form;
               return;
              }
            //--- Capture the form appearance
            form.Done();
           }
         //--- If the form object exists,
         if(form!=NULL)
           {
            //--- draw a text with the bar type description on it and show the form. The description corresponds to the mouse cursor position
            form.TextOnBG(0,bar.BodyTypeDescription(),form.Width()/2,form.Height()/2-1,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER,C'7,28,21');
            form.Show();
           }
         //--- Re-draw the chart
         ChartRedraw();
        }
     }
   */
   //--- If a key is pressed
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN)
     {
      //---Declare the index of the current graphical object change history object
      static int index=0;
      //--- Get the list of all graphical objects with the specified group index (1)
      CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListStdGraphObj();
      list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,0,1,EQUAL);
      if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
         return;
      //--- If "/" is pressed
      if(lparam==KEY_ORIGIN)
        {
         //--- Set the index 0 in the list of the graphical object change history object
         index=0;
         //--- In the loop by the number of group 1 objects on the chart
         for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++)
           {
            //--- Get the next object from the list and set the initial properties from the change history to it
            CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i);
            if(obj==NULL)
               continue;
            obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index);
           }
        }
      //--- If "." is pressed
      if(lparam==KEY_RIGHT)
        {
         //--- Declare the variables to search for the maximum number of changes of all group 1 graphical objects
         int change_max=0, changes_total=0;
         //--- Increase the object index in the list of the graphical object change history
         index++;
         //--- In the loop by the number of group 1 objects on the chart
         for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++)
           {
            //--- Get the next object from the list
            CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i);
            if(obj==NULL)
               continue;
            //--- Calculate the maximum number of changes of all group 1 graphical objects
            changes_total=obj.HistoryChangesTotal();
            if(changes_total>change_max)
               change_max=changes_total;
            //--- Set the properties (by 'index' from the list) from the change history
            obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index>obj.HistoryChangesTotal()-1 ? obj.HistoryChangesTotal()-1 : index);
           }
         //--- If the change history object index exceeds the maximum number of changes of all objects,
         //--- set the index equal to the maximum amount of changes of all graphical objects
         if(index>change_max-1)
            index=change_max-1;
        }
      //--- If "," is pressed
      if(lparam==KEY_LEFT)
        {
         //--- Decrease the object index in the list of the graphical object change history
         index--;
         //--- If the index is less than zero, set it to 0
         if(index<0)
            index=0;
         //--- In the loop by the number of group 1 objects on the chart
         for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++)
           {
            //--- Get the next object from the list
            CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i);
            if(obj==NULL)
               continue;
            //--- Set the properties (by 'index' from the list) from the change history
            obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index);
           }
        }
      //--- Re-draw the chart for displaying changes in graphical objects
      ChartRedraw();
     }
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      if(!IsCtrlKeyPressed())
         return;
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int sw=0;
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,sw,time,price))
        {
         long array[];
         engine.GraphGetArrayChartsID(array);
         for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(array);i++)
            engine.CreateLineVertical(array[i],"LineVertical",0,time);
        }
     }
   engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

//--- Handle standard graphical object events
   ushort idx=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM);
   CGStdGraphObj *obj=NULL;
   if(idx>GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE)
     {
      CChartObjectsControl *chart_ctrl=NULL;
      int end=0;
      string evn="";
      //--- Depending on the event type, display an appropriate message in the journal
      switch(idx)
        {
         //--- Graphical object creation event
         case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE   :
           //--- Display the message about creating a new graphical object
           Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE),":");
           //--- Get the pointer to the object by chart name and ID passed to sparam and lparam, respectively
           //--- display the short description of a newly created object to the journal and set the flag of storing the change history
           obj=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam);
           if(obj!=NULL)
             {
              obj.PrintShort();
              obj.SetAllowChangeMemory(true);
              obj.SetGroup(1);
             }
           break;
         //--- Event of changing the graphical object property
         case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE   :
           //--- Display the message about changing the graphical object property
           Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE),":");
           //--- Get the pointer to the object by chart name and ID passed to sparam and lparam, respectively
           obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam);
           if(obj!=NULL)
             {
              //--- Display a short description of the changed object in the journal
              obj.PrintShort();
              //--- calculate the code of the changed property passed to dparam and get the property description
              if(dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
                 evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)dparam);
              else if(dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL)
                 evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)dparam);
              else
                 evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)dparam);
              //--- Display the description of the graphical object's changed property in the journal
              Print(DFUN,evn);
             }
           break;
         //--- Graphical object renaming event
         case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME   :
           //--- Display the message about renaming the graphical object
           Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME));
           //--- Get the pointer to the object by chart name and ID passed to sparam and lparam, respectively
           obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam);
           if(obj!=NULL)
             {
              //--- Display the previous and new object name, as well as its entire renaming history, in the journal
              Print(DFUN,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,obj.Properties().CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)-1)," >>> ",obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,0));
              obj.PrintRenameHistory();
             }
           break;
         //--- Graphical object deletion event
         case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE   :
           //--- Display the message about removing the graphical object
           Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE),":");
           //--- Get the pointer to the removed object by chart name and ID passed to sparam and lparam, respectively
           //--- and display a short description of the removed object in the journal
           obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdDelGraphObject(sparam,lparam);
           if(obj!=NULL)
             {
              obj.PrintShort();
             }
           break;
         //--- Event of removing the graphical object together with the chart window
         case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART:
           //--- Display the message about removing graphical objects together with the chart window, whose ID and symbol are passed to lparam and sparam
           Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART),": #",lparam,", ",sparam,":");
           //--- Calculate the end value for the loop by the list of removed graphical objects
           end=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()-(int)dparam;
           if(end<0)
              end=0;
           //--- In the loop from the end of the removed graphical objects list up to the value calculated in the 'end' variable,
           for(int i=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()-1;i>=end;i--)
             {
              //--- get the next removed graphical object from the list
              obj=engine.GetListDeletedObj().At(i);
              if(obj==NULL)
                 continue;
              //--- and display its brief description in the journal
              obj.PrintShort();
             }
           break;
         //---
         default:
           break;
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die gesamte Logik der Verarbeitung von Tastatureingaben ist in den Kommentaren zum Code beschrieben.

Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf dem Chart. Fügen Sie grafischen Objekte hinzu, ändern Sie ihre Eigenschaften und drücken Sie "/" — die Objekte nehmen die Werte an, die sie vor ihrer ersten Änderung hatten. Drücken Sie "." und "," — die Objekte nehmen die Eigenschaften und das Aussehen an, die in der Liste der Eigenschaftsänderungen aufgeführt sind:


 

Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich mich mit der Entwicklung von zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekten befassen.

Alle Dateien der aktuellen Bibliotheksversion, des Test-EA und des Chart-Event-Control-Indikators für MQL5 sind unten zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt. Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge bitte im Kommentarteil.

Zurück zum Inhalt

*Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:

Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 89): Programmieren von grafischen Standardobjekten, grundlegende Funktionsweise
Grafiken in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 90): Standard-Ereignisse für grafische Objekte. grundlegende Funktionsweise
Grafiken in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 91): Standard-Ereignisse für grafische Objekte. Geschichte der Objektnamensänderung

Übersetzt aus dem Russischen von MetaQuotes Ltd.
Originalartikel: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/10237

Beigefügte Dateien |
ZIP herunterladen
MQL5.zip (4189.12 KB)

Warnung: Alle Rechte sind von MetaQuotes Ltd. vorbehalten. Kopieren oder Vervielfältigen untersagt.

Dieser Artikel wurde von einem Nutzer der Website verfasst und gibt dessen persönliche Meinung wieder. MetaQuotes Ltd übernimmt keine Verantwortung für die Richtigkeit der dargestellten Informationen oder für Folgen, die sich aus der Anwendung der beschriebenen Lösungen, Strategien oder Empfehlungen ergeben.

Andere Artikel von diesem Autor

Letzte Kommentare | Zur Diskussion im Händlerforum (1)
Konstantin Seredkin
Konstantin Seredkin | 9 Jan. 2022 in 14:32
Eh ich nicht da war, werde ich mit dem ersten Artikel anfangen zu studieren, vielleicht ist es die Bibliothek, die meine Grundlage für meine Arbeit werden wird.
Visuelle Auswertung der Optimierungsergebnisse Visuelle Auswertung der Optimierungsergebnisse
In diesem Artikel geht es um die Erstellung von Diagrammen aller Optimierungsdurchläufe und um die Auswahl des optimalen nutzerdefinierten Kriteriums. Wir werden auch sehen, wie man eine gewünschte Lösung mit wenig MQL5-Kenntnissen erstellen kann, indem man die auf der Website veröffentlichten Artikel und Forumskommentare verwendet.
Entwicklung eines Expert Advisor für den Handel von Grund auf Entwicklung eines Expert Advisor für den Handel von Grund auf
In diesem Artikel werden wir besprechen, wie man einen Handelsroboter mit minimalem Programmieraufwand entwickelt.
Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 93): Vorbereiten der Funktionen zur Erstellung zusammengesetzter grafischer Objekte Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 93): Vorbereiten der Funktionen zur Erstellung zusammengesetzter grafischer Objekte
In diesem Artikel beginne ich mit der Entwicklung der Funktionalität zur Erstellung von zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekten. Die Bibliothek wird die Erstellung von zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekten unterstützen, wobei diese Objekte eine beliebige Hierarchie von Verbindungen haben können. Ich werde alle notwendigen Klassen für die spätere Implementierung solcher Objekte vorbereiten.
Eine Analyse der Gründe für das Scheitern von Expert Advisors Eine Analyse der Gründe für das Scheitern von Expert Advisors
Dieser Artikel stellt eine Analyse von Währungsdaten vor, um besser zu verstehen, warum Expert Advisors in einigen Zeiträumen eine gute und in anderen Zeiträumen eine schlechte Performance aufweisen können.