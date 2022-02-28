Grafiken in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 92): Speicherklasse der grafischen Standardobjekte. Änderungsverlauf der Objekteigenschaften

Inhalt

Konzept

Wir haben bereits die Implementierung der Historie der Umbenennung grafischer Objekte in ihre Eigenschaften getestet. Die im vorigen Artikel beschriebene Funktionsweise ermöglicht es uns, die gesamte Abfolge der Umbenennung von grafischen Objekten zu definieren. Es ist schwer vorherzusagen, wie nützlich sie sich erweisen wird. Es kann jedoch nützlich sein, zu wissen, welche Objekte in der Vergangenheit im Chart vorhanden waren, da bei einer Umbenennung ein vorheriges Objekt entfernt und ein neues mit einem anderen Namen erstellt wird. Wenn wir die Möglichkeit in Betracht ziehen, die gesamte Geschichte der Änderungen im Objekt zu speichern, dann haben wir alle Zustände einschließlich der früheren Namen in jedem grafischen Objekt. Das Objekt erlaubt uns also, jeden seiner früheren Namen zu kennen. Durch den Abgleich des gewünschten Namens mit den im Speicher abgelegten Eigenschaften können wir das Objekt auf dem Chart leicht wiederherstellen.



Ich werde hier nicht erörtern, wo und wie dies nützlich sein kann, aber es ist sicherlich ein zusätzliches Werkzeug für die Durchführung technischer Analysen. Ein Objektname kann zum Beispiel verwendet werden, um einen Tag, eine Woche, einen Monat oder eine andere Zeitspanne zu markieren, auf der das grafische Objekt basiert. Wenn ein neues Zeitintervall eintritt, wird das alte Objekt umbenannt, sodass sein Name mit dem neuen Zeitintervall übereinstimmt, und das Objekt wird im Chart neu erstellt. Dementsprechend werden alle Eigenschaften im Speicher des Objekts gespeichert (ich werde diese Funktionsweise im aktuellen Artikel implementieren), einschließlich der Historie der Umbenennung. Wenn wir etwas im Chart mit einem grafischen Objekt markieren und dieses Objekt täglich neu erstellen, kann es umbenannt werden, damit es zum neuen Datum passt. Beim manuellen Scrollen des Charts können wir die Zeit eines sichtbaren Balkens herausfinden und den Status des grafischen Objekts aus dem Speicher "abrufen". Der Status sollte der Zeit der Balken in einem gescrollten Chart entsprechen und seine Eigenschaften auf das aktuelle Objekt anwenden. Auf diese Weise können wir ein intelligentes Objekt erstellen, das seinen Status in Abhängigkeit von der Zeit der sichtbaren Balken im Chart selbständig ändert.

Das obige Beispiel ermöglicht es uns also, die Eigenschaften des grafischen Objekts jeden Tag innerhalb einer Handelswoche an den aktuellen Marktzustand anzupassen. Am Ende der Woche können wir den Chart einfach zurückblättern, und das grafische Objekt wird jeden vergangenen Handelstag im sichtbaren Teil des Charts anzeigen. Da das Objekt über einen eigenen Speicher verfügt, speichert es alle Änderungen bei jeder Änderung der Objekteigenschaften. Wenn der Chart über einen bibliotheksgesteuerten EA verfügt, der festlegt, dass ein bestimmtes grafisches Objekt einen "Schnappschuss" seines Status an einem im Chart sichtbaren Tag machen und diese Parameter auf sich selbst anwenden soll, wird das Scrollen des Charts als Bedingung für die Änderung der Eigenschaften des grafischen Objekts verwendet, und es werden alle im Laufe der Handelswoche vorgenommenen Änderungen angezeigt.

Warum brauchen wir das? Ich glaube, diese Funktion ist sehr praktisch für die Analyse einer Handelswoche. Außerdem ist dies nur ein Beispiel, das mir sofort in den Sinn kam und nützlich erschien.



Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

Die Enumeration der Standard-Eigenschaften von grafischen Objekten hat die Eigenschaft Gruppe. Sie wird derzeit verwendet, um die Gruppe anzugeben, zu der ein grafisches Objekt gehört:





Wenn wir jedoch bedenken, dass auch andere Bibliotheksobjekte ihre Gruppen haben und diese verwendet werden, um Objekte nach bestimmten Eigenschaften zu sortieren, wäre es sinnvoll, die gleiche Reihenfolge auch für grafische Objekte festzulegen. Die derzeitige Eigenschaft Group wird in Species umbenannt, während die neue Eigenschaft Group zum Sortieren von Objekten nach einigen ihrer Eigenschaften verwendet wird. Um die Funktionsweise zu testen, die ich hier einrichte, werde ich den im Chart erstellten grafischen Objekten die Gruppe #1 zuweisen. Alle Objekte der Gruppe werden ihren Status speichern, wenn sie geändert werden.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh ersetzen wir die Enumeration "Grafische Objektgruppe":



enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, }; enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP { GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL, };

mit der Enumeration "Graphical object species":

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES { GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_LINES, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_CHANNELS, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GANN, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_FIBO, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ELLIOTT, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_SHAPES, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL, };

In der Enumeration der Integer-Eigenschaften des grafischen Standardobjekts die Eigenschaft Gruppe ersetzen

GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,

mit der Eigenschaft Species, sowie zwei neue Parameter hinzufügen — Flag der Speicherung der Änderungshistorie und Objektgruppe:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,

Standardmäßig speichert keines der grafischen Objekte den Änderungsverlauf der Eigenschaft. Daher habe ich die Eigenschaft implementiert, die das Flag speichert, das angibt, ob ein grafisches Objekt seinen Änderungsverlauf aufzeichnet oder nicht. Wie oben erwähnt, habe ich die Eigenschaft Group in Species umbenannt und die neue Eigenschaft Group erstellt, um den Index der Gruppe von Objekten zu speichern, die nach einer bestimmten Eigenschaft sortiert sind.



Da wir zwei neue Eigenschaften zur Enumeration der ganzzahligen grafischen Objekteigenschaften hinzugefügt haben, geben wir deren neue Nummer an (54 statt 52):

#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 54 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Hinzufügen der neuen Eigenschaften in die Enumeration der möglichen Sortierkriterien für grafische Objekte:

#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE_HISTORY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, };





Einfügen der neuen Nachrichtenindizes in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh und die Namen der Enumerations-Konstanten korrigieren:



MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_SUCCESS_CREATE_SNAPSHOT,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_MEMORY, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_LINES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_CHANNELS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GANN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_FIBO, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ELLIOTT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_SHAPES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ARROWS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_TOP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_BOTTOM,

...

MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_NEW_HIST_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_HIST_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_HIST_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE,

und die Textmeldungen, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:

{ "Не удалось создать объект класса для графического объекта " , "Failed to create class object for graphic object" }, { "Не удалось создать графический объект " , "Failed to create graphic object " }, { "Не удалось найти подокно графика" , "Could not find chart subwindow" }, { "Не удалось создать снимок истории изменений графического объекта" , "Failed to create a snapshot of the change history of a graphic object" }, { "Создан снимок истории изменений графического объекта" , "A snapshot of the history of changes to a graphical object has been created" },

...

{ "Идентификатор объекта" , "Object ID" }, { "Тип объекта" , "Object type" }, { "Тип графического элемента" , "Graphic element type" }, { "Принадлежность объекта" , "Object belongs to" }, { "Идентификатор графика объекта" , "Object chart ID" }, { "Номер подокна графика" , "Chart subwindow number" }, { "История изменений" , "Change history" }, { "Время создания" , "Time of creation" }, { "Видимость объекта на таймфреймах" , "Visibility of an object at timeframes" },

...

{ "Вид графического объекта" , "Graphic object species" }, { "Линии" , "Lines" }, { "Каналы" , "Channels" }, { "Ганн" , "Gann" }, { "Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci" }, { "Эллиотт" , "Elliott" }, { "Фигуры" , "Shapes" }, { "Стрелки" , "Arrows" }, { "Графические объекты" , "Graphical" }, { "Группа объектов" , "Object group" },

...

{ "Переданное свойство находится за пределами диапазона свойств объекта" , "The passed property is outside the range of the object's properties" }, { "Не удалось создать объект истории изменений графического объекта" , "Failed to create a graphical object change history object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект истории изменений в список" , "Failed to add change history object to the list" }, { "Не удалось получить объект истории изменений" , "Failed to get change history object" }, { "Не удалось увеличить размер массива" , "Failed to increase array size" },





Wir müssen Änderungen an allen Objekten vornehmen, die von dem abstrakten grafischen Standardobjekt in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\ abgeleitet sind (GStdArrowBuyObj.mqh wird als Beispiel verwendet).

In der Initialisierungsliste des Klassenkonstruktors ist der Name der Enumeration-Konstante anzugeben, die die grafische Objektart angibt:



CGStdArrowBuyObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS ,chart_id, 1 ,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 , ANCHOR_TOP ); }

In anderen Dateien wird es andere Arten von grafischen Objekten geben. Aber _GROUP_ sollte überall durch _SPECIES_ ersetzt werden.

In den Methoden, die das Flag der Unterstützung von Integer-Eigenschaften durch das Objekt zurückgeben, fügen wir die Eigenschaft "Flag of saving object change history" (Flag zum Speichern der Objektänderungshistorie) hinzu:

bool CGStdArrowBuyObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY: case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Alle Änderungen sind bereits in dem angegebenen Ordner vorgenommen worden. Sie sind identisch mit den in Betracht gezogenen Änderungen, sodass ich sie nicht weiter beschreiben werde. Sie finden sie in den unten angehängten Dateien.

In der grafischen Basisobjektdatei aller grafischen Bibliotheksobjekte \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh fügen wir die Variablen für die Speicherung der Arten und Gruppen von grafischen Objekten hinzu:

class CGBaseObj : public CObject { protected : CArrayObj m_list_events; ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES m_species; string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; long m_object_id; long m_zorder; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; int m_timeframes_visible; int m_digits; int m_group; bool m_visible; bool m_back; bool m_selected; bool m_selectable; bool m_hidden; datetime m_create_time;

und die Methoden zum Setzen und zur Rückgabe der Werte dieser Variablen:

public : void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type; } void SetSpecies( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this .m_species=species; } void SetGroup( const int group ) { this .m_group= group ; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }

...

ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return this .m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES Species( void ) const { return this .m_species; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject( void ) const { return this .m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_create_time; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } int Group( void ) const { return this .m_group; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; }

Umbenennung der Methode, die zuvor die Beschreibung des grafischen Objekts zurückgegeben hat, in die Methode, die die Beschreibung der grafischen Objektart zurückgibt:

string TypeGraphObjectDescription( void ); string TypeElementDescription( void ); string BelongDescription( void ); string SpeciesDescription( void );

und ihre Implementierung entsprechend den neuen Namen der Enumeration-Konstanten für die Objektarten festlegen:

string CGBaseObj::SpeciesDescription( void ) { return ( this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_LINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_LINES) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_CHANNELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_CHANNELS) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GANN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GANN) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_FIBO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_FIBO) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ELLIOTT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ELLIOTT) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_SHAPES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_SHAPES) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ARROWS) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL) : "Unknown" ); }

Im Klassenkonstruktor setzen wir die Standardobjektgruppe auf 0, was ihrem Fehlen entspricht:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_group= 0 ; this .m_name_prefix= "" ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }





Speicherklasse der grafischen Standardobjekte

Die Speicherklasse für grafische Objekte ist eine Liste von Objekten, die alle grafischen Objekteigenschaften (Integer-, Real- und Strings-Eigenschaften) enthält, sobald eine von ihnen geändert wird. Warum nicht nur die geänderte Eigenschaft? Zu wissen, welche Eigenschaft geändert wurde, ist nicht ausreichend. Wir sollten auch in der Lage sein, alle Eigenschaften des Objekts zu setzen und so seinen Status zu erhalten. Daher werden wir einen vollständigen Schnappschuss seiner Eigenschaften speichern. In diesem Fall können wir all diese Eigenschaften aus dem Speicher des Objekts in seine realen Eigenschaften kopieren, ohne berechnen zu müssen, welche Eigenschaft aus dem Speicher und welche aus dem aktuellen Status zu übernehmen ist.



Um die Schnappschussklasse für geänderte Objekteigenschaften zu implementieren, werde ich die Objekteigenschaftsklasse CDataPropObj verwenden. Da wir aber einige zusätzliche Parameter (Änderungszeitpunkt, Symbol und dessen Dezimalstellen) kennen und berücksichtigen müssen, soll die Snapshot-Klasse für geänderte Objekteigenschaften von der Objektklasse für grafische Objekteigenschaften geerbt werden.

Die Speicherklasse für grafische Objekte soll die Liste der Snapshot-Objekte für geänderte Eigenschaften enthalten und den Zugriff auf diese Listen und die darin enthaltenen Objekte ermöglichen.

Beide Klassen sollen sich in der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Properties.mqh der Objekt-Eigenschaftsklasse befinden.

Einbinden der Datei der Bibliotheksdienstfunktionen:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "DELib.mqh" #include "XDimArray.mqh"

Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Objekteigenschaftsklasse fügen wir die Methoden hinzu, die die Anzahl der Integer-, Real- und String-Objekteigenschaften zurückgeben:

int TotalLong( void ) const { return this .m_total_int; } int TotalDouble( void ) const { return this .m_total_dbl; } int TotalString( void ) const { return this .m_total_str; }

Diese Methoden sind nützlich, um die Anzahl der Eigenschaften für die Objekte der Klasse der Änderungshistorie festzulegen.

Auf die Objekt-Eigenschaftsklasse folgt die Objekt-Änderungseigenschafts-Snapshot-Klasse:

class CChangedProps : public CDataPropObj { private : long m_time_change; string m_symbol; int m_digits; public : void SetTimeChanged( const long time) { this .m_time_change=time; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } void SetDigits( const int digits) { this .m_digits=digits; } long TimeChanged( void ) const { return this .m_time_change; } string TimeChangedToString( void ) const { return TimeMSCtoString( this .m_time_change);} string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } CChangedProps ( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string, const long time_changed) : CDataPropObj(prop_total_integer,prop_total_double,prop_total_string) { this .m_time_change=time_changed;} ~CChangedProps ( void ){;} };

Wie wir sehen können, ist die Klasse von der Klasse der grafischen Objekteigenschaften abgeleitet. Daher verfügt sie über alle Eigenschaften ihrer Eltern sowie über zusätzliche Eigenschaften, die in der Klasse festgelegt sind. Hier haben wir nur die Änderungszeit des Objekts in Millisekunden, das Symbol des Charts, in dem das grafische Objekt geändert wurde, und die Ziffern des Symbols für die korrekte Anzeige der Anzahl der Dezimalstellen in der Preiseigenschaft des Objekts.

Im Klassenkonstruktor übergeben wir die Anzahl der Integer-, Real- und String-Eigenschaften sowie deren Änderungszeit in Millisekunden.

Auf diese Weise können wir eine Kopie der Parameter des grafischen Objekts erstellen und sie in die Liste des Klassenobjekts für die Parameteränderungsgeschichte einfügen. Die Klasse wird in dieselbe Datei geschrieben — direkt unter der Klasse des Objekts für der Schnappschuss der geänderten Eigenschaften:

class CChangeHistory { private : CArrayObj m_list_changes; public : CChangedProps *GetChangedPropsObj( const string source, const int index) { CChangedProps *props= this .m_list_changes.At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (props== NULL ) CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_HIST_OBJ); return props; } int TotalChanges( void ) { return this .m_list_changes.Total(); } bool CreateNewElement(CDataPropObj *element, const long time_change) { CChangedProps *obj= new CChangedProps(element.TotalLong(),element.TotalDouble(),element.TotalString(),time_change); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_NEW_HIST_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_changes.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_HIST_LIST); delete obj; return false ; } long chart_id=element.GetLong(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ); obj.SetSymbol(:: ChartSymbol (chart_id)); obj.SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (obj. Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); for ( int i= 0 ;i<element.TotalLong();i++) { int total=element.Long().Size(i); if (obj.SetSizeRange(i,total)) { for ( int r= 0 ;r<total;r++) obj.Long().Set(i,r,element.Long().Get(i,r)); } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<element.TotalDouble();i++) { int total=element.Double().Size(i); if (obj.Double().SetSizeRange(i,total)) { for ( int r= 0 ;r<total;r++) obj.Double().Set(i,r,element.Double().Get(i,r)); } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<element.TotalString();i++) { int total=element.String().Size(i); if (obj.String().SetSizeRange(i,total)) { for ( int r= 0 ;r<total;r++) obj.String().Set(i,r,element.String().Get(i,r)); } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE); } return true ; } long GetLong( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const int index) { CChangedProps *properties= this .GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index); if (properties== NULL ) return 0 ; return properties.GetLong(prop,index); } double GetDouble( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const int index) { CChangedProps *properties= this .GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index); if (properties== NULL ) return 0 ; return properties.GetDouble(prop,index); } string GetString( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const int index) { CChangedProps *properties= this .GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index); if (properties== NULL ) return "" ; return properties.GetString(prop,index); } CChangeHistory( void ){;} ~CChangeHistory( void ){;} };

Die Klasse ist auch einfach. Sie verfügt über eine Liste, die alle Änderungen des grafischen Objekts enthält, die durch die Objekte der Snapshot-Klasse für geänderte Eigenschaften des grafischen Objekts repräsentiert werden.

Die Methode zur Erstellung eines neuen Schnappschusses von geänderten Eigenschaften erhält die aktuellen (bereits geänderten) grafischen Objekteigenschaften und die Änderungszeit in Millisekunden. Es wird ein neues Eigenschaftsschnappschuss-Objekt erstellt und der Liste hinzugefügt. Des Weiteren werden zusätzliche Parameter für das Objekt festgelegt. Alle Eigenschaften des geänderten grafischen Objekts, das an die Methode übergeben wurde, werden dann in drei Schleifen in das erstellte Objekt kopiert.

So wird bei jeder Änderung eines grafischen Objekts eine Kopie seiner Eigenschaften erstellt und der Liste hinzugefügt. Auf diese Weise können wir den Zeiger auf jedes gespeicherte Eigenschaftsobjekt erhalten und für das Programm verwenden.

Alle Methoden der Klasse sind identisch zueinander. Ihre Logik ist recht transparent: Sie holen das benötigte Eigenschaftsobjekt aus der Liste und geben die angeforderte Eigenschaft davon zurück.

Sie können alle Fragen zu den Methoden in den Kommentaren unten stellen. Ich glaube, es hat keinen Sinn, sie hier zu beschreiben. Die Logik solcher Methoden wurde in früheren Artikeln bereits mehrfach behandelt.



Die Klasse der aktuellen und vorherigen Eigenschaftsdaten erhält den Zeiger auf das Objekt der Änderungshistorie und die Methode, die die Anzahl der grafischen Objektänderungen zurückgibt. Im Klassenkonstruktor wird ein neuer Änderungsverlauf erstellt und im Destruktor gelöscht:

class CProperties : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list; public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; CChangeHistory *History; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } int TotalChanges( void ) { return this .History.TotalChanges(); } CProperties( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .m_list.Add( this .Curr); this .m_list.Add( this .Prev); this .History= new CChangeHistory(); } ~CProperties() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Shutdown(); if ( this .History!= NULL ) delete this .History; } };

Nun wird jedes grafische Objekt die Liste der Eigenschaftsänderungen in seinen Eigenschaften speichern.

Um mit der Änderungshistorie des grafischen Objekts zu interagieren, fügen wir der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh (d.h. in der abstrakten grafischen Standardobjektklasse) die Methode, die den Zeiger auf die Liste der Änderungshistorie zurückgibt, zu den Objekteigenschaften hinzu:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Curr.SetLong(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Prop.Curr.SetDouble(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .Prop.Curr.SetString(property,index, value ); } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr.GetLong(property,index); } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr.GetDouble(property,index); } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr.GetString(property,index); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Prev.SetLong(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ){ this .Prop.Prev.SetDouble(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ){ this .Prop.Prev.SetString(property,index, value ); } long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev.GetLong(property,index); } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev.GetDouble(property,index); } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev.GetString(property,index); } CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CProperties *Properties( void ) { return this .Prop; } CChangeHistory *History( void ) { return this .Prop.History;}

Im Standardkonstruktor der Klasse ersetzen wir die Angabe der Objektgruppe durch die Angabe der Art. Im geschlossenen parametrischen Konstruktor übergeben wir die Objektart anstelle der Gruppe:



CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; this .m_species= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name);

In den Methodenblock für einen vereinfachten Zugriff und das Setzen von Eigenschaften grafischer Objekte fügen wir die Methoden zum Setzen und Zurückgeben des Flags für die Speicherung der Änderungshistorie und die Gruppe der grafischen Objekte hinzu:

public : int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 ); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 ,number); } bool AllowChangeHistory( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 ); } void SetAllowChangeMemory( const bool flag){ this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 ,flag); } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ); } void SetObjectID( const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,obj_id); this .SetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,obj_id); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType( void ) const { return (ENUM_OBJECT) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ); } void SetGraphObjectType( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ,obj_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 );} void SetGraphElementType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 ,elm_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ); } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong) { CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ,belong); } int Group( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 ); } void SetGroup( const int group ) { CGBaseObj::SetGroup( group ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , group ); }

Standardmäßig zeichnet kein grafische Objekt im Chart seinen Änderungsverlauf auf. Um dies zu tun, verwenden wir die Methode zum Setzen des Flags, das die Aufzeichnung der Änderungshistorie erlaubt. Die Gruppe der grafischen Objekte umfasst verschiedene grafische Objekte auf dem Chart, die in einer Gruppe zusammengefasst sind, um sie auszuwählen und die erforderlichen Aktionen durchzuführen.



Hinzufügen der Methoden für die Arbeit mit der Änderungshistorie der Objekte:

void PropertiesRefresh( void ); void PropertiesCheckChanged( void ); void PropertiesCopyToPrevData( void ); int HistoryChangesTotal( void ) { return this .History().TotalChanges(); } CChangedProps *GetHistoryChangedProps( const string source, const int index) { return this .History().GetChangedPropsObj(source,index); } CChangedProps *GetHistoryChangedPropsLast( const string source) { return this .History().GetChangedPropsObj(source, this .HistoryChangesTotal()- 1 ); } CChangedProps *GetHistoryChangedPropsFirst( const string source) { return this .History().GetChangedPropsObj(source, 0 ); } long HistoryChangedObjGetLong( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const int prop_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetLong(prop,prop_index) : 0 ); } double HistoryChangedObjGetDouble( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const int prop_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetDouble(prop,prop_index) : 0 ); } string HistoryChangedObjGetString( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const int prop_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetString(prop,prop_index) : "ERROR" ); } string HistoryChangedObjSymbol( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj. Symbol () : "ERROR" ); } int HistoryChangedObjDigits( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj. Digits () : 0 ); } long HistoryChangedObjTimeChanged( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.TimeChanged() : 0 ); } string HistoryChangedObjTimeChangedToString( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.TimeChangedToString() : "ERROR" ); } bool SetPropertiesFromHistory( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetLong(prop,j)) this .SetHistoryINT(prop,obj.GetLong(prop,j),j); } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetDouble(prop,j)) this .SetHistoryDBL(prop,obj.GetDouble(prop,j),j); } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetString(prop,j)) this .SetHistorySTR(prop,obj.GetString(prop,j),j); } return true ; }

Fast alle Methoden geben das Ergebnis des Aufrufs der gleichnamigen Methoden der History-Klasse für grafische Objektänderungen zurück.

Die Methode, die die Eigenschaften des grafischen Objekts aus dem angegebenen Verlaufsschnappschuss setzt, empfängt das Objekt per Index und setzt alle Eigenschaften des Verlaufsschnappschuss-Objekts auf das grafische Objekt, indem sie die Methoden SetHistoryINT(), SetHistoryDBL() und SetHistorySTR() (siehe unten) in drei Schleifen verwendet.



Einfügen der Methoden in den privaten Bereich der Klasse:

private : void GetAndSaveINT( void ); void GetAndSaveDBL( void ); void GetAndSaveSTR( void ); bool CreateNewChangeHistoryObj( const bool first) { bool res= true ; if (first) res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Prev, this .GetMarketWatchTime()); res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Curr, this .GetMarketWatchTime()); if (!res) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT); return res; } void SetHistoryINT( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value, const int modifier); void SetHistoryDBL( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value, const int modifier); void SetHistorySTR( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value, const int modifier); long GetSymbolTime( const string symbol) { MqlTick tick; return (:: SymbolInfoTick (symbol,tick) ? tick.time_msc : 0 ); } long GetMarketWatchTime( void ) { long res= 0 ; for ( int i=:: SymbolsTotal ( true )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { const long time= this .GetSymbolTime(:: SymbolName (i, true )); if (time>res) res=time; } return res; } };

Die Methode, die ein neues Objekt der Änderungshistorie des grafischen Objekts erzeugt, übergibt das Flag der allerersten Änderung des grafischen Objekts.

Wenn das Flag gesetzt ist, ist dies die erste Änderung. Zuerst müssen wir den vorherigen Zustand des grafischen Objekts in der Historie speichern (bevor wir Änderungen an den Eigenschaften vornehmen). Als Nächstes schreiben wir den aktuellen Objektstatus in die Historie. Wenn kein Flag gesetzt ist, wird der aktuelle Objektstatus in der Änderungshistorie gespeichert:



bool CreateNewChangeHistoryObj( const bool first ) { bool res= true ; if (first) res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Prev , this .GetMarketWatchTime()); res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Curr , this .GetMarketWatchTime()); if (!res) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT); return res; }

Das Ergebnis der aufgerufenen Methoden wird zu der resultierenden res-Variablen addiert und ist nur dann false, wenn eine der aufgerufenen Methoden false zurückgibt. Als Ergebnis wird der Wert der Variablen zurückgegeben.



Die Methode, die die Zeit des letzten Ticks in der Marktübersicht zurückgibt, iteriert über alle Symbole im Market Watch Fenster, liest die aktuelle Zeit in Millisekunden und vergleicht die Zeit jedes Symbols, um die aktuellste Zeit zurückzugeben:

long GetMarketWatchTime( void ) { long res= 0 ; for ( int i=:: SymbolsTotal ( true )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { const long time= this .GetSymbolTime(:: SymbolName (i, true )); if (time>res) res=time; } return res; }

Im geschützten parametrischen Konstruktor übergeben wir das grafische Objekt species (anstelle einer Gruppe) und setzen alle neuen Eigenschaften auf das Objekt:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperties(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL); this .m_pivots=pivots; int levels=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 2 ); this .m_type=obj_type; this .SetName(name); CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSpecies(species); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, 0 ,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Belong()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Species()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 , false ); this .PropertiesRefresh(); this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }





Die Methode, die die Objekt-Integer-Eigenschaftsbeschreibung zurückgibt empfängt die Beschreibung von neuen Objekteigenschaften:

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::SpeciesDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +(CGBaseObj::Group()> 0 ? ( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_MEMORY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .VisibleOnTimeframeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + "

" + this .TimesDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsColorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsStyleDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsWidthDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignModeDescription(( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +GannDirectDescription(( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BaseCornerDescription(( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BorderTypeDescription(( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : "" ); }

In der Methode, die die Änderungen der Objekteigenschaften prüft, fügen wir den Codeblock hinzu, der ein neues Objekt der Änderungshistorie des grafischen Objekts erzeugt unter der Voraussetzung, dass das Flag, das die Aufzeichnung der Änderungshistorie erlaubt, gesetzt ist:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { CGBaseObj::ClearEventsList(); bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j) && prop!=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } if (changed) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_events.Total();i++) { CGBaseEvent *event= this .m_list_events.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; :: EventChartCustom (:: ChartID (),event.ID(),event.Lparam(),event.Dparam(),event.Sparam()); } if ( this .AllowChangeHistory()) { int total=HistoryChangesTotal(); if ( this .CreateNewChangeHistoryObj( total< 1 )) :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_SUCCESS_CREATE_SNAPSHOT), " #" ,( total== 0 ? "0-1" : ( string )total), ": " , this .HistoryChangedObjTimeChangedToString(total- 1 ) ); } this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } }

Hier erhalten wir die Anzahl der Änderungen des grafischen Objekts und übergeben diese an die Methode zur Erstellung eines neuen Snapshot-Objekts der Objekteigenschaften in Form eines bool-Flags (wenn 'total' kleiner als 1 ist, ist der übergebene Wert true, was bedeutet, dass dies die erste Änderung des grafischen Objekts ist). Wenn das Objekt erstellt und zur Änderungsliste hinzugefügt wird, wird die entsprechende Meldung im Journal mit dem Änderungsindex angezeigt. Wenn es sich um die erste Änderung handelt, enthält die Meldung "0-1", was bedeutet, dass zwei Objekte auf einmal erstellt wurden (0 - Status des grafischen Objekts vor der Änderung seiner Eigenschaften, 1 - aktueller Status des Objekts).



Die Methoden setzen integer-, real- und string-Eigenschaftswerte aus der Änderungshistorie für das grafische Objekt:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistoryINT( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value , const int modifier) { switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : this .SetVisibleOnTimeframes(( int ) value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : this .SetFlagBack( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : this .SetZorder( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : this .SetFlagHidden( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : this .SetFlagSelected( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : this .SetFlagSelectable( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : this .SetTime( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : this .SetColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : this .SetStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : this .SetWidth(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : this .SetFlagFill( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY : this .SetFlagReadOnly( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : this .SetLevels(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : this .SetLevelColor((color) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : this .SetLevelStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : this .SetLevelWidth(( int ) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN : this .SetAlign((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE : this .SetFontSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : this .SetFlagRayLeft( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : this .SetFlagRayRight( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY : this .SetFlagRay( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE : this .SetFlagEllipse( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : this .SetArrowCode((uchar) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : this .SetAnchor(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : this .SetXDistance(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : this .SetYDistance(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION : this .SetDirection((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE : this .SetDegree((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES : this .SetFlagDrawLines( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE : this .SetFlagState( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID : this .SetChartObjChartID( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD : this .SetChartObjPeriod((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE : this .SetChartObjChartScale(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE : this .SetFlagChartObjPriceScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE : this .SetFlagChartObjDateScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : this .SetXSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : this .SetYSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET : this .SetXOffset(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET : this .SetYOffset(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR : this .SetBGColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : this .SetCorner((ENUM_BASE_CORNER) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE : this .SetBorderType((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR : this .SetBorderColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : default : break ; } } void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistoryDBL( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value , const int modifier) { switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : this .SetPrice( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : this .SetLevelValue( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : this .SetScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : this .SetAngle( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION : this .SetDeviation( value ); break ; default : break ; } } void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistorySTR( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value , const int modifier) { switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : this .SetText( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : this .SetTooltip( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : this .SetLevelText( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT : this .SetFont( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE : this .SetBMPFile( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL : this .SetChartObjSymbol( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : default : break ; } }

Hier wird im 'switch'-Operator je nach der an die Methode übergebenen Eigenschaft die passende Methode zum Setzen des Objekt-Eigenschaftswertes sowohl im Klassenobjekt als auch im grafischen Objekt ausgewählt. Die Eigenschaften, die für das Objekt der Eigenschaftsänderungshistorie nicht notwendig sind, haben keinen case-Behandlung, daher erreicht die Codeausführung das default-Label und endet mit dem break-Operator.



In der Klasse der grafischen Elementsammlung in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh fügen wir die Methode hinzu, die die Liste der Objekte nach Chart-ID und Gruppe zurückgibt:

CGStdGraphObj *GetLastDeletedGraphObj( void ) const { return this .m_list_deleted_obj.At( this .m_list_deleted_obj.Total()- 1 ); } int GetSizeProperty( const string name, const long chart_id, const int prop) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id); return (obj!=NULL ? obj.Properties().CurrSize(prop) : 0 ); } CArrayObj *GetListStdGraphObjByGroup( const long chart_id, const int group ) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , group ,EQUAL); }

Die Methode empfängt die Liste aller grafischen Objekte nach Chart ID und liefert die Liste der Objekte mit dem angegebenen Gruppenwert aus der erhaltenen Liste.

Die Verwendung dieser Methode in unseren Programmen ermöglicht es uns, die Liste der grafischen Objekte mit einer einzigen Gruppe zu erhalten, die ihnen zugewiesen ist, um die Objekte auf die von uns benötigte Weise zu behandeln.

Um die gesamten Daten der Änderungshistorie in bibliotheksbasierten Programmen zu erhalten, müssen wir Änderungen im CEngine Bibliothekshauptobjekt in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh vornehmen.

Wir fügen die Methode hinzu, die die Liste der vorhandenen grafischen Objekte zurückgibt und die Methode, die den Zeiger auf die Klasse des Objekts des grafischen Standardobjekts nach Chart-Name und ID zurückgibt:

CGraphElementsCollection *GetGraphicObjCollection( void ) { return & this .m_graph_objects; } CArrayObj *GetListStdGraphObj( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListGraphObj(); } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListDeletedObj(); } int TotalDeletedGraphObjects( void ) { return this .GetListDeletedObj().Total(); } int GraphGetSizeProperty( const string name, const long chart_id, const int prop) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetSizeProperty(name,chart_id,prop); } CGStdGraphObj *GraphGetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id); }

Die Methoden geben das Ergebnis des Aufrufs gleichnamiger Methoden der grafischen Elementsammelklasse zurück.



Dies sind alle Änderungen und Verbesserungen der Bibliotheksklassen, die notwendig sind, um den Umgang mit der Änderungshistorie grafischer Objekte zu testen.







Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part92\ als TestDoEasyPart92.mq5.

Das Flag, das die Speicherung der Änderungshistorie erlaubt, wird für jedes neu erstellte grafische Objekt auf dem Chart gesetzt und die Gruppe 1 wird erstellt. Somit fallen alle grafischen Objekte, die dem Chart hinzugefügt werden, in eine Gruppe und können ihre Änderungshistorie schreiben. Als Nächstes ändern wir jedes grafische Objekt. Alle Änderungen werden in seinen Speicher geschrieben.

Legen wir noch die Tasten für die Anzeige der Änderungshistorie fest.

">" ("." ohne Shift) verschiebt den Index in der Objektänderungsliste um 1 in Richtung seiner Erhöhung,

"<" ("," ohne Umschalttaste) verschiebt den Index in der Objektänderungsliste um 1 in Richtung seiner Abnahme,

"/" verschiebt den Index in der Objektänderungsliste ganz an den Anfang — das Objekt der grafischen Objekteigenschaften soll dort mit seinen Anfangswerten, die vor seiner ersten Änderung vorhanden waren, gespeichert werden.

Durch Drücken der Tasten werden wir sehen, wie grafische Objekte alle Eigenschaften erhalten, die sie bei jeder Änderung hatten.

Setzen der Makro-Ersetzungen für die angegebenen Tasten:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; CArrayObj list_forms; color array_clr[];

Fügen wir in der Ereignisbehandlung den Codeblock hinzu, der auf die Tastenanschläge reagiert. In dem Block, der das Ereignis zur Erstellung des grafischen Objekts behandelt, fügen wir das Setzen des Flags, das das Speichern der Änderungshistorie und Gruppe 1 erlaubt:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { static int index= 0 ; CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListStdGraphObj(); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , 1 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; if (lparam==KEY_ORIGIN) { index= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index); } } if (lparam==KEY_RIGHT) { int change_max= 0 , changes_total= 0 ; index++; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; changes_total=obj.HistoryChangesTotal(); if (changes_total>change_max) change_max=changes_total; obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index>obj.HistoryChangesTotal()- 1 ? obj.HistoryChangesTotal()- 1 : index); } if (index>change_max- 1 ) index=change_max- 1 ; } if (lparam==KEY_LEFT) { index--; if (index< 0 ) index= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index); } } ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { long array[]; engine.GraphGetArrayChartsID(array); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (array);i++) engine.CreateLineVertical(array[i], "LineVertical" , 0 ,time); } } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; if (idx>GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { CChartObjectsControl *chart_ctrl= NULL ; int end= 0 ; string evn= "" ; switch (idx) { case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE), ":" ); obj=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); obj.SetAllowChangeMemory( true ); obj.SetGroup( 1 ); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); if (dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)dparam); else if (dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)dparam); else evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)dparam); Print (DFUN,evn); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME)); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { Print (DFUN,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,obj.Properties().CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)- 1 ), " >>> " ,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 )); obj.PrintRenameHistory(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdDelGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART), ": #" ,lparam, ", " ,sparam, ":" ); end=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()-( int )dparam; if (end< 0 ) end= 0 ; for ( int i=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()- 1 ;i>=end;i--) { obj=engine.GetListDeletedObj().At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.PrintShort(); } break ; default : break ; } } }

Die gesamte Logik der Verarbeitung von Tastatureingaben ist in den Kommentaren zum Code beschrieben.

Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf dem Chart. Fügen Sie grafischen Objekte hinzu, ändern Sie ihre Eigenschaften und drücken Sie "/" — die Objekte nehmen die Werte an, die sie vor ihrer ersten Änderung hatten. Drücken Sie "." und "," — die Objekte nehmen die Eigenschaften und das Aussehen an, die in der Liste der Eigenschaftsänderungen aufgeführt sind:









Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich mich mit der Entwicklung von zusammengesetzten grafischen Objekten befassen.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Bibliotheksversion, des Test-EA und des Chart-Event-Control-Indikators für MQL5 sind unten zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt. Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge bitte im Kommentarteil.

