DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第九十二部分）：标准图形对象记忆类。 对象属性变更历史记录

内容

概述

我们已经测试了图形对象属性重命名的历史的实现。 实际上，上一篇文章中创建的功能，已经允许我们定义图形对象重命名的整个序列。 很难预测它能有多大用处。 不过，考虑到重命名过程中会删除以前的对象，并创建一个拥有另一个名称的新对象，故此，掌握图表上过往存在的对象也许会很有用处。 如果我们考虑到存储对象整个变更历史的可能性，那么我们将在任何图形对象中掌控其所有状态，包括以前的名称。 因此，这个对象可令我们知道它以前的名字。 通过匹配所需的名称及其存储在记忆中的属性，我们可以轻松地恢复图表上的对象。



我不打算讨论它会在哪里以及如何派上用场，但它肯定是技术分析能用到的另一个工具。 例如，对象名称可用于标记图形对象构建的日期、周、月、或任何其它时间区间。 当新的时间片段到达时，旧对象将被重命名，以便其名称与新的时间片段吻合，且在图表上重建对象。 相应地，它的所有属性都将存储在其记忆中（我将在本文中实现这种功能），包括它的重命名历史。 如果我们要用图形对象在图表上为某个东西作标记，并要每天重建该对象，则可为该对象重命名匹配的新日期。 当手动滚动图表时，我们可以发现一根可见柱线的时间，并从其记忆中“提取”图形对象状态。 该状态应与滚动图表上的柱线时间相对应，并将其属性应用到当前对象。 如此，我们将能够创建一个智能对象，该对象能根据图表上可见柱线的时间自行改变其状态。

故此，上述示例将令我们在一个交易周内，根据每天的当时市场状态调整图形对象属性。 在每个周末，我们可以简单地将图表向回滚动，图形对象将在图表的可视区域显示过往的每个交易日。 由于对象有自己的记忆，因此每次对象属性变更时，它都会保存所有变更。 如果图表拥有一个由函数库控制的 EA，那么某个图形对象应该能针对图表一天的可视区域状态制作“快照”，并将这些参数应用于自身；滚动图表可作为触发更改图形对象属性的条件，它能显示在交易周内所做的所有修改。

我们为什么需要这个？ 我相信，这个功能对于分析一个交易周是很方便的。 此外，这只是一个浮现在脑海，并立即被我捕捉到的似乎很有用的例子。



改进库类

标准图形对象属性的枚举有一个 Group 属性。 它当前用于指定图形对象所属的分组：





然而，如果我们还记得，其它函数库对象也有它们的分组，并且它们被用来根据某些属性对对象进行排序，所以为图形对象建立相同的顺序也是合理的。 当前的 Group 属性将重命名为 Species，而新的 Group 属性将用于按对象的某些属性对对象进行排序。 为了测试我在这里创建的功能，我将把分组 #1 分配给图表上创建的图形对象。 分组中的所有对象在修改时都会保存其状态。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 里，替换 "Graphical object group" 枚举:



enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, }; enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP { GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL, };

新枚举是 "Graphical object species":

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES { GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_LINES, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_CHANNELS, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GANN, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_FIBO, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ELLIOTT, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_SHAPES, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL, };

在标准图形对象的整数型属性枚举中，替换 Group 属性

GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,

新属性为 Species，并加入两个新参数 — 存储历史记录变更的标志和对象分组:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,

默认情况下，图形对象并不会存储属性变更历史记录。 因此，我实现了存储标志的属性，该标志指明图形对象是否记录了其变更历史。 如上所述，我已将 Group 属性重命名为 Species，并创建了新的 Group 属性，存储按特定属性排序的对象组的索引。



由于我们在整数型图形对象属性的枚举中添加了两个新属性，故需指定它们的新数量（54 替换 52）：

#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 54 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

在可能的图形对象排序标准的枚举中添加新属性：

#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE_HISTORY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, };





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里，添加新的消息索引，并修复枚举常量的名称:



MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_SUCCESS_CREATE_SNAPSHOT,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_MEMORY, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_LINES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_CHANNELS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GANN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_FIBO, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ELLIOTT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_SHAPES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ARROWS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_TOP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_BOTTOM,

...

MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_NEW_HIST_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_HIST_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_HIST_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE,

和与新添加的索引对应的文本消息:

{ "Не удалось создать объект класса для графического объекта " , "Failed to create class object for graphic object" }, { "Не удалось создать графический объект " , "Failed to create graphic object " }, { "Не удалось найти подокно графика" , "Could not find chart subwindow" }, { "Не удалось создать снимок истории изменений графического объекта" , "Failed to create a snapshot of the change history of a graphic object" }, { "Создан снимок истории изменений графического объекта" , "A snapshot of the history of changes to a graphical object has been created" },

...

{ "Идентификатор объекта" , "Object ID" }, { "Тип объекта" , "Object type" }, { "Тип графического элемента" , "Graphic element type" }, { "Принадлежность объекта" , "Object belongs to" }, { "Идентификатор графика объекта" , "Object chart ID" }, { "Номер подокна графика" , "Chart subwindow number" }, { "История изменений" , "Change history" }, { "Время создания" , "Time of creation" }, { "Видимость объекта на таймфреймах" , "Visibility of an object at timeframes" },

...

{ "Вид графического объекта" , "Graphic object species" }, { "Линии" , "Lines" }, { "Каналы" , "Channels" }, { "Ганн" , "Gann" }, { "Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci" }, { "Эллиотт" , "Elliott" }, { "Фигуры" , "Shapes" }, { "Стрелки" , "Arrows" }, { "Графические объекты" , "Graphical" }, { "Группа объектов" , "Object group" },

...

{ "Переданное свойство находится за пределами диапазона свойств объекта" , "The passed property is outside the range of the object's properties" }, { "Не удалось создать объект истории изменений графического объекта" , "Failed to create a graphical object change history object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект истории изменений в список" , "Failed to add change history object to the list" }, { "Не удалось получить объект истории изменений" , "Failed to get change history object" }, { "Не удалось увеличить размер массива" , "Failed to increase array size" },





我们需要针对 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\（GStdArrowBuyObj.mqh 作为示例）中的抽象标准图形对象派生的所有对象进行修改。

在类构造函数的初始化清单中，修复指示图形对象种类的枚举常量的名称：



CGStdArrowBuyObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS ,chart_id, 1 ,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 , ANCHOR_TOP ); }

在其它文件中，还会有其它类型的图形对象。 但在所有地方 _GROUP_ 都应替换为 _SPECIES_。

在对象返回所支持整数型属性标志的方法中，添加 “Flag of saving object change history（保存对象变更历史标志）”属性：

bool CGStdArrowBuyObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY: case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

在指定文件夹中进行了所有修改。 它们与已研究过的雷同，所以我不打算再复述它们。 您可在文后的附件中找到它们。

在所有函数库图形对象的基准图形对象文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh 中，添加存储图形对象种类和分组的变量：

class CGBaseObj : public CObject { protected : CArrayObj m_list_events; ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES m_species; string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; long m_object_id; long m_zorder; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; int m_timeframes_visible; int m_digits; int m_group; bool m_visible; bool m_back; bool m_selected; bool m_selectable; bool m_hidden; datetime m_create_time;

以及设置和返回这些变量值的方法：

public : void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type; } void SetSpecies( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this .m_species=species; } void SetGroup( const int group ) { this .m_group= group ; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }

...

ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return this .m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES Species( void ) const { return this .m_species; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject( void ) const { return this .m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_create_time; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } int Group( void ) const { return this .m_group; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; }

将之前返回图形对象描述的方法重命名为返回图形对象种类描述的方法：

string TypeGraphObjectDescription( void ); string TypeElementDescription( void ); string BelongDescription( void ); string SpeciesDescription( void );

并根据对象物种枚举常量的新名称修复其实现：

string CGBaseObj::SpeciesDescription( void ) { return ( this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_LINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_LINES) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_CHANNELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_CHANNELS) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GANN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GANN) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_FIBO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_FIBO) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ELLIOTT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ELLIOTT) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_SHAPES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_SHAPES) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ARROWS) : this .Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL) : "Unknown" ); }

在类构造函数中，将默认对象分组设置为 0，这对应于省缺：

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_group= 0 ; this .m_name_prefix= "" ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }





标准图形对象记忆类

图形对象记忆类是一个对象列表，在任何图形对象属性（整数型、实数型和字符串型）发生变化时，这些对象都含有全部图形对象属性（整数型、实数型和字符串型）。 为什么不只保存变化的属性？ 仅仅知道哪些属性已经变化是不够的。 我们还应该能设置对象的所有属性，从而获得其状态。 因此，我们将存储其属性的完整快照。 在此情况下，我们就能够把所有这些属性从对象记忆复制到其真实属性，而无需计算从记忆中获取哪些属性，以及从其当前状态获取哪些属性。



为了实现已变更对象属性的快照类，我将使用 CDATA PropObj 对象属性类。 但是，由于我们需要知道和考虑一些附加参数（变更时间、品种、及其小数位），所以变更对象属性快照类应从图形对象属性对象类继承。

图形对象记忆类包含已变更属性快照对象的列表，并提供处理这些列表和其中所包含对象的访问权限。

这两个类都位于 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Properties.mqh 对象属性类文件当中。

在其中包括函数库服务函数的文件:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "DELib.mqh" #include "XDimArray.mqh"

在对象属性类的公开部分，添加返回整数型、实数型和字符串型对象属性数的方法：

int TotalLong( void ) const { return this .m_total_int; } int TotalDouble( void ) const { return this .m_total_dbl; } int TotalString( void ) const { return this .m_total_str; }

这些方法对于设置历史变更类对象的属性数量非常有用。

对象属性类之后是对象变更属性快照类：

class CChangedProps : public CDataPropObj { private : long m_time_change; string m_symbol; int m_digits; public : void SetTimeChanged( const long time) { this .m_time_change=time; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } void SetDigits( const int digits) { this .m_digits=digits; } long TimeChanged( void ) const { return this .m_time_change; } string TimeChangedToString( void ) const { return TimeMSCtoString( this .m_time_change);} string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } CChangedProps ( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string, const long time_changed) : CDataPropObj(prop_total_integer,prop_total_double,prop_total_string) { this .m_time_change=time_changed;} ~CChangedProps ( void ){;} };

正如我们所见，该类是从图形对象属性对象类派生而来的。 故此，它拥有其父类的所有属性，以及类中的其它属性集合。 在此，我们只有对象修改时间（以毫秒为单位）、图形对象变更的图表品种，以及对象价格属性中正确显示品种小数位的长度。

在类构造函数中，传递整数型、实数型和字符串型属性的数量，及其变更时间（以毫秒为单位）。

如此，我们可以创建图形对象参数的副本，并将其放在参数变更历史类对象的列表当中。 该类在同一个文件中编写 — 就在对象变更属性快照类的正下方：

class CChangeHistory { private : CArrayObj m_list_changes; public : CChangedProps *GetChangedPropsObj( const string source, const int index) { CChangedProps *props= this .m_list_changes.At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (props== NULL ) CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_HIST_OBJ); return props; } int TotalChanges( void ) { return this .m_list_changes.Total(); } bool CreateNewElement(CDataPropObj *element, const long time_change) { CChangedProps *obj= new CChangedProps(element.TotalLong(),element.TotalDouble(),element.TotalString(),time_change); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_NEW_HIST_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_changes.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_HIST_LIST); delete obj; return false ; } long chart_id=element.GetLong(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ); obj.SetSymbol(:: ChartSymbol (chart_id)); obj.SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (obj. Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); for ( int i= 0 ;i<element.TotalLong();i++) { int total=element.Long().Size(i); if (obj.SetSizeRange(i,total)) { for ( int r= 0 ;r<total;r++) obj.Long().Set(i,r,element.Long().Get(i,r)); } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<element.TotalDouble();i++) { int total=element.Double().Size(i); if (obj.Double().SetSizeRange(i,total)) { for ( int r= 0 ;r<total;r++) obj.Double().Set(i,r,element.Double().Get(i,r)); } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<element.TotalString();i++) { int total=element.String().Size(i); if (obj.String().SetSizeRange(i,total)) { for ( int r= 0 ;r<total;r++) obj.String().Set(i,r,element.String().Get(i,r)); } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE); } return true ; } long GetLong( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const int index) { CChangedProps *properties= this .GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index); if (properties== NULL ) return 0 ; return properties.GetLong(prop,index); } double GetDouble( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const int index) { CChangedProps *properties= this .GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index); if (properties== NULL ) return 0 ; return properties.GetDouble(prop,index); } string GetString( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const int index) { CChangedProps *properties= this .GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index); if (properties== NULL ) return "" ; return properties.GetString(prop,index); } CChangeHistory( void ){;} ~CChangeHistory( void ){;} };

该类也很简单。 它提供了一个列表，该列表将包含所有图形对象的变更，其对象由图形对象变更属性快照类表述。

为已变更属性创建新快照的方法接收当前（已变更）图形对象属性，和变更时间（以毫秒为单位）。 创建一个新的属性快照对象，并将其添加到列表当中。 进而，还要为对象设置其它参数。 然后， 把所有已变更图形对象的所有属性传递给该方法，并通过三个循环复制到所创建的对象。

因此，在更改每个图形对象时，会为其属性创建副本，并将其添加到列表之中。 因此，我们可以获得指向任何已保存属性对象的指针，并可随时将其用于程序。

所有的类方法都是雷同。 它们的逻辑相当透明：从列表中获取所需的属性对象，并从中返回所请求的属性。

您可以在下面的评论区中咨询有关这些方法的所有问题。 我相信，在此讲述它们并无什么意义。 在以前的文章中曾反复研究过这种方法的逻辑。



当前和以前的属性类数据接收指向已变更历史对象的指针，和返回图形对象变更次数的方法。 在类构造函数中，创建一个新的变更历史对象，且需在析构函数中删除它：

class CProperties : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list; public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; CChangeHistory *History; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } int TotalChanges( void ) { return this .History.TotalChanges(); } CProperties( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .m_list.Add( this .Curr); this .m_list.Add( this .Prev); this .History= new CChangeHistory(); } ~CProperties() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Shutdown(); if ( this .History!= NULL ) delete this .History; } };

现在，每个图形对象都将在其属性中存储属性变更列表。

为了与图形对象变改历史进行交互，在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh 文件里（也就是说，在抽象标准图形对象类中），在对象属性中加入返回指向变更历史列表指针的方法：

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Curr.SetLong(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Prop.Curr.SetDouble(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .Prop.Curr.SetString(property,index, value ); } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr.GetLong(property,index); } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr.GetDouble(property,index); } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Curr.GetString(property,index); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Prop.Prev.SetLong(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ){ this .Prop.Prev.SetDouble(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ){ this .Prop.Prev.SetString(property,index, value ); } long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev.GetLong(property,index); } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev.GetDouble(property,index); } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .Prop.Prev.GetString(property,index); } CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CProperties *Properties( void ) { return this .Prop; } CChangeHistory *History( void ) { return this .Prop.History;}

在类的默认构造函数中，以种类指示替代对象分组指示。 在闭合参数构造函数中，传递对象种类，而非分组：



CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; this .m_species= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name);

在简化访问和设置图形对象属性的方法模块中，添加设置和返回存储变更历史标志，和图形对象分组的方法：

public : int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 ); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 ,number); } bool AllowChangeHistory( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 ); } void SetAllowChangeMemory( const bool flag){ this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 ,flag); } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ); } void SetObjectID( const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,obj_id); this .SetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,obj_id); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType( void ) const { return (ENUM_OBJECT) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ); } void SetGraphObjectType( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ,obj_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 );} void SetGraphElementType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 ,elm_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ); } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong) { CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ,belong); } int Group( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 ); } void SetGroup( const int group ) { CGBaseObj::SetGroup( group ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , group ); }

默认情况下，图表上的每个图形对象都不会记录其变更历史。 若要开始执行此操作，需调用方法设置允许记录变更历史的标志。 图形对象分组包括图表上的各种图形对象，它们组合成一个分组，可用于选择它们，来执行必要的操作。



添加处理对象变更历史记录的方法:

void PropertiesRefresh( void ); void PropertiesCheckChanged( void ); void PropertiesCopyToPrevData( void ); int HistoryChangesTotal( void ) { return this .History().TotalChanges(); } CChangedProps *GetHistoryChangedProps( const string source, const int index) { return this .History().GetChangedPropsObj(source,index); } CChangedProps *GetHistoryChangedPropsLast( const string source) { return this .History().GetChangedPropsObj(source, this .HistoryChangesTotal()- 1 ); } CChangedProps *GetHistoryChangedPropsFirst( const string source) { return this .History().GetChangedPropsObj(source, 0 ); } long HistoryChangedObjGetLong( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const int prop_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetLong(prop,prop_index) : 0 ); } double HistoryChangedObjGetDouble( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const int prop_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetDouble(prop,prop_index) : 0 ); } string HistoryChangedObjGetString( const int time_index, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const int prop_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetString(prop,prop_index) : "ERROR" ); } string HistoryChangedObjSymbol( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj. Symbol () : "ERROR" ); } int HistoryChangedObjDigits( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj. Digits () : 0 ); } long HistoryChangedObjTimeChanged( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.TimeChanged() : 0 ); } string HistoryChangedObjTimeChangedToString( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.TimeChangedToString() : "ERROR" ); } bool SetPropertiesFromHistory( const int time_index) { CChangedProps *obj= this .GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetLong(prop,j)) this .SetHistoryINT(prop,obj.GetLong(prop,j),j); } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetDouble(prop,j)) this .SetHistoryDBL(prop,obj.GetDouble(prop,j),j); } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetString(prop,j)) this .SetHistorySTR(prop,obj.GetString(prop,j),j); } return true ; }

几乎所有方法都调用图形对象变更历史类的同名方法，并返回结果。

从指定的历史快照里设置图形对象属性的方法，通过索引接收对象，并在三重循环中调用 SetHistoryINT()，SetHistoryDBL() 和 SetHistorySTR() 方法（如下所述），将历史快照对象的所有属性设置到图形对象。



将方法添加到类的私密部分：

private : void GetAndSaveINT( void ); void GetAndSaveDBL( void ); void GetAndSaveSTR( void ); bool CreateNewChangeHistoryObj( const bool first) { bool res= true ; if (first) res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Prev, this .GetMarketWatchTime()); res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Curr, this .GetMarketWatchTime()); if (!res) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT); return res; } void SetHistoryINT( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value, const int modifier); void SetHistoryDBL( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value, const int modifier); void SetHistorySTR( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value, const int modifier); long GetSymbolTime( const string symbol) { MqlTick tick; return (:: SymbolInfoTick (symbol,tick) ? tick.time_msc : 0 ); } long GetMarketWatchTime( void ) { long res= 0 ; for ( int i=:: SymbolsTotal ( true )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { const long time= this .GetSymbolTime(:: SymbolName (i, true )); if (time>res) res=time; } return res; } };

创建图形对象变更历史新对象的方法传递初次图形对象变更的标志。

如果设置了标志，则这是第一次变更。 首先，我们需要保存历史记录中以前的图形对象状态（在属性变更之前）。 接下来，将当前对象状态写入历史记录。 如果未设置任何标志，则在变更历史记录中保存当前对象状态：



bool CreateNewChangeHistoryObj( const bool first ) { bool res= true ; if (first) res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Prev , this .GetMarketWatchTime()); res &= this .History().CreateNewElement( this .Prop.Curr , this .GetMarketWatchTime()); if (!res) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT); return res; }

把调用方法的结果添加到生成的 res 变量中，且仅当任何被调用方法返回 false 时才等于 false。 结果就是，返回变量值。



返回上次市场观察即时报价时间的方法，迭代市场观察窗口中的所有品种，以毫秒为单位读取当前时间，并比较每个品种的时间，从而返回最新时间：

long GetMarketWatchTime( void ) { long res= 0 ; for ( int i=:: SymbolsTotal ( true )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { const long time= this .GetSymbolTime(:: SymbolName (i, true )); if (time>res) res=time; } return res; }

在类的受保护参数化构造函数中，传递图形对象种类（替代分组），并为对象设置所有新属性：

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperties(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL); this .m_pivots=pivots; int levels=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 2 ); this .m_type=obj_type; this .SetName(name); CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSpecies(species); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, 0 ,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Belong()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Species()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 , false ); this .PropertiesRefresh(); this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }





返回对象整数型属性描述的方法将接收新对象属性的描述 ：

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::SpeciesDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +(CGBaseObj::Group()> 0 ? ( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_MEMORY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .VisibleOnTimeframeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + "

" + this .TimesDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsColorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsStyleDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsWidthDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignModeDescription(( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +GannDirectDescription(( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BaseCornerDescription(( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BorderTypeDescription(( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : "" ); }

在检查对象属性变更的方法中，添加创建图形对象变改历史新对象的代码模块，前提是设置了允许记录历史变更的标志：

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { CGBaseObj::ClearEventsList(); bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j) && prop!=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this . ChartID (),prop, this .Name()); } } } if (changed) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_events.Total();i++) { CGBaseEvent *event= this .m_list_events.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; :: EventChartCustom (:: ChartID (),event.ID(),event.Lparam(),event.Dparam(),event.Sparam()); } if ( this .AllowChangeHistory()) { int total=HistoryChangesTotal(); if ( this .CreateNewChangeHistoryObj( total< 1 )) :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_SUCCESS_CREATE_SNAPSHOT), " #" ,( total== 0 ? "0-1" : ( string )total), ": " , this .HistoryChangedObjTimeChangedToString(total- 1 ) ); } this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } }

此处，我们得到已变更图形对象的数量，并将它们传递给创建对象属性新快照对象的方法，该方法的形式为 bool 标志（如果 'total' 小于 1，传递的值为 true，这意味着这是图形对象的首次变更）。 如果创建了对象，并将其添加到变更列表中，则在日志中一同显示相应的消息与变改索引。 如果这是首次变更，则消息包含 “0-1”，这意味着同时创建了两个对象（0 — 变更其属性前的图形对象状态，1 — 对象当前状态）。



从图形对象的变更历史记录中设置整数型、实数型和字符串型属性值的方法：

void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistoryINT( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value , const int modifier) { switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : this .SetVisibleOnTimeframes(( int ) value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : this .SetFlagBack( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : this .SetZorder( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : this .SetFlagHidden( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : this .SetFlagSelected( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : this .SetFlagSelectable( value , false ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : this .SetTime( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : this .SetColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : this .SetStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : this .SetWidth(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : this .SetFlagFill( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY : this .SetFlagReadOnly( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : this .SetLevels(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : this .SetLevelColor((color) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : this .SetLevelStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : this .SetLevelWidth(( int ) value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN : this .SetAlign((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE : this .SetFontSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : this .SetFlagRayLeft( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : this .SetFlagRayRight( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY : this .SetFlagRay( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE : this .SetFlagEllipse( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE : this .SetArrowCode((uchar) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : this .SetAnchor(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE : this .SetXDistance(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE : this .SetYDistance(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION : this .SetDirection((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE : this .SetDegree((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES : this .SetFlagDrawLines( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE : this .SetFlagState( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID : this .SetChartObjChartID( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD : this .SetChartObjPeriod((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE : this .SetChartObjChartScale(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE : this .SetFlagChartObjPriceScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE : this .SetFlagChartObjDateScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE : this .SetXSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE : this .SetYSize(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET : this .SetXOffset(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET : this .SetYOffset(( int ) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR : this .SetBGColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER : this .SetCorner((ENUM_BASE_CORNER) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE : this .SetBorderType((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR : this .SetBorderColor((color) value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : default : break ; } } void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistoryDBL( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value , const int modifier) { switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : this .SetPrice( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE : this .SetLevelValue( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : this .SetScale( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : this .SetAngle( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION : this .SetDeviation( value ); break ; default : break ; } } void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistorySTR( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value , const int modifier) { switch (prop) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : this .SetText( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : this .SetTooltip( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : this .SetLevelText( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT : this .SetFont( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE : this .SetBMPFile( value ,modifier); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL : this .SetChartObjSymbol( value ); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : default : break ; } }

此处，根据传递给方法的属性，在 “switch” 操作符中选择用于设置类对象和图形对象中的对象属性值的相应方法。 属性变更历史对象不需要的属性没有对应的 case 处理程序，因此代码执行直达 default 操作符，并于break 操作符处结束。



在图形元素集合类 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 中，添加按图表 ID 和分组返回对象列表的方法:

CGStdGraphObj *GetLastDeletedGraphObj( void ) const { return this .m_list_deleted_obj.At( this .m_list_deleted_obj.Total()- 1 ); } int GetSizeProperty( const string name, const long chart_id, const int prop) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id); return (obj!=NULL ? obj.Properties().CurrSize(prop) : 0 ); } CArrayObj *GetListStdGraphObjByGroup( const long chart_id, const int group ) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , group ,EQUAL); }

方法按照图表 ID 接收所有图形对象的列表，从获取的列表中返回含有指定分组值的对象列表。

在我们的程序中运用这种方法，我们可以得到图形对象的列表，并为它们指定一个分组，从而能以我们需要的方式处理这些对象。

为了在基于函数库的程序中获取整个变更历史数据，我们需要在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh 中的 CEngine 函数库主对象中进行修改 。

添加返回现有图形对象列表的方法，和按图表名称和 ID 返回标准图形对象对象类指针的方法：

CGraphElementsCollection *GetGraphicObjCollection( void ) { return & this .m_graph_objects; } CArrayObj *GetListStdGraphObj( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListGraphObj(); } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListDeletedObj(); } int TotalDeletedGraphObjects( void ) { return this .GetListDeletedObj().Total(); } int GraphGetSizeProperty( const string name, const long chart_id, const int prop) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetSizeProperty(name,chart_id,prop); } CGStdGraphObj *GraphGetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id); }

这些方法返回调用图形元素集合类的同名方法的结果。



这些都是测试处理图形对象变更历史所必需的函数库类的修改和改进。







测试

为了执行测试，我们借助上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存到 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part92\，命名为 TestDoEasyPart92.mq5。

要为图表上每个新创建的图形对象设置允许保存变更历史的标志，并创建分组 1。 因此，把图表中的所有图形对象都归类到一个分组，且允许它们写入变更历史。 接下来，更改每个图形对象。 所有更改都将写入其记忆类。

设置查看变更历史记录的关键字。

">"（"." 无平移）将对象变更列表中的索引按其增加的方向平移 1 步，

"<"（"," 无平移）将对象变更列表中的索引按其减少的方向平移 1，

"/" 将对象变更列表中的索引平移到最开始处 — 图形对象属性对象将以其首次变更之前的初始值一起存储在那里。

通过按键，我们将看到图形对象在每次变更时如何接收其所有属性。

针对指定按钮设置宏替换:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; CArrayObj list_forms; color array_clr[];

在事件处理程序中，添加处理击键的代码模块。 在处理图形对象创建事件的块中，添加允许保存更改历史记录的标志和分组 1：

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { static int index= 0 ; CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListStdGraphObj(); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , 1 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; if (lparam==KEY_ORIGIN) { index= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index); } } if (lparam==KEY_RIGHT) { int change_max= 0 , changes_total= 0 ; index++; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; changes_total=obj.HistoryChangesTotal(); if (changes_total>change_max) change_max=changes_total; obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index>obj.HistoryChangesTotal()- 1 ? obj.HistoryChangesTotal()- 1 : index); } if (index>change_max- 1 ) index=change_max- 1 ; } if (lparam==KEY_LEFT) { index--; if (index< 0 ) index= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index); } } ChartRedraw (); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { long array[]; engine.GraphGetArrayChartsID(array); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (array);i++) engine.CreateLineVertical(array[i], "LineVertical" , 0 ,time); } } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; if (idx>GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { CChartObjectsControl *chart_ctrl= NULL ; int end= 0 ; string evn= "" ; switch (idx) { case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE), ":" ); obj=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); obj.SetAllowChangeMemory( true ); obj.SetGroup( 1 ); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); if (dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)dparam); else if (dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)dparam); else evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)dparam); Print (DFUN,evn); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME)); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { Print (DFUN,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,obj.Properties().CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)- 1 ), " >>> " ,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 )); obj.PrintRenameHistory(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE : Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE), ":" ); obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdDelGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.PrintShort(); } break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART), ": #" ,lparam, ", " ,sparam, ":" ); end=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()-( int )dparam; if (end< 0 ) end= 0 ; for ( int i=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()- 1 ;i>=end;i--) { obj=engine.GetListDeletedObj().At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.PrintShort(); } break ; default : break ; } } }

处理击键的整个逻辑在代码的注释中均有描述。

编译 EA，并在图表上启动它。 添加图形对象，修改其属性，然后按 “/” — 对象会提取首次修改之前的数值。 按下 "." 和 "," — 对象将采用与属性变更历史记录列表相对应的属性和外观：









下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将着手开发复合图形对象。



以下是 MQL5 的当前函数库版本、测试 EA，和图表事件控制指标的所有文件，供您测试和下载。 在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:



DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第八十九部分）：标准图形对象编程。 基本功能

DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第九十部分）：标准图形对象事件。 基本功能

DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第九十一部分）：标准图形对象事件。 对象名称变更历史记录

