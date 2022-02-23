MetaTrader 5 / Examples
Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 92): Standard graphical object memory class. Object property change history

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 92): Standard graphical object memory class. Object property change history

MetaTrader 5Examples |
4 809 1
Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

Contents


Concept

We have already tested the implementation of the graphical object renaming history to its properties. In fact, the functionality created in the previous article allows us to define the entire sequence of graphical object renaming. It is hard to forecast how useful it will turn out to be. However, it may be useful to know which objects were present on the chart in the past considering that during a renaming a previous object is removed and a new one with another name is created. If we take into account the possibility of storing the entire history of changes in the object, then we will have all its states including previous names in any graphical object. Thus, the object allows us to know any of its previous names. By matching the required name and its properties stored in memory, we can easily restore the object on the chart.


I am not going to discuss where and how it may come in handy, but it is certainly an additional tool for conducting technical analysis. For example, an object name may be used to mark a day, week, month or any other period of time the graphical object is built on. When a new time interval arrives, the old object is renamed so that its name matches the new time interval, and the object is rebuilt on the chart. Accordingly, all its properties will be stored in its memory (I am going to implement such functionality in the current article), including the history of its renaming. If we mark something on the chart using a graphical object, as well as rebuild that object on a daily basis, it can be renamed to match the new date. When scrolling the chart manually, we can find out the time of a visible bar and "retrieve" the graphical object status from its memory. The status should correspond to the time of bars on a scrolled chart and apply its properties to the current object. Thus, we will be able to create a smart object that will change its status on its own depending on the time of visible bars on the chart.

Thus, the above example will allow us to adjust the graphical object properties to the current market state every day within a trading week. At the end of the week, we can simply scroll the chart back and the graphical object will display each past trading day in the visible part of the chart. Since the object has the memory of its own, it saves all the changes each time the object properties are altered. If the chart features a library-controlled EA stating that a certain graphical object should take a "snapshot" of its status corresponding to a day visible on the chart and apply these parameters to itself, scrolling the chart is used as a condition of changing the graphical object properties and it will display all modifications made over the course of the trading week.

Why do we need this? I believe, this feature is convenient for analyzing a trading week. Besides, this is just one example that immediately came to my mind and seemed useful.


Improving library classes

The enumeration of standard graphical object properties has the Group property. It is currently used to specify the group a graphical object belongs to:


However, if we keep in mind that other library objects have their groups as well and they are used to sort objects according to certain properties, it would be reasonable to establish the same order for graphical objects as well. The current Group property will be renamed to Species, while the new Group property will be used to sort objects by some of their properties. In order to test the functionality I am creating here, I will assign the group #1 to graphical objects created on the chart. All objects of the group will save their status when they are modified.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, replace the "Graphical object group" enumeration:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The list of graphical element types                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE
  {
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD,                       // Standard graphical object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,                        // Element
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,                     // Shadow object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,                           // Form
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW,                         // Window
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Graphical object group                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP
  {
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,                             // Lines
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,                          // Channels
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,                              // Gann
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,                              // Fibo
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT,                           // Elliott
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES,                            // Shapes
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,                            // Arrows
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,                         // Graphical objects
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Integer properties of a standard graphical object                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

with the "Graphical object species" enumeration:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Graphical object species                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES
  {
   GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_LINES,                             // Lines
   GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_CHANNELS,                          // Channels
   GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GANN,                              // Gann
   GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_FIBO,                              // Fibo
   GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ELLIOTT,                           // Elliott
   GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_SHAPES,                            // Shapes
   GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS,                            // Arrows
   GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL,                         // Graphical objects
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

In the enumeration of integer properties of the standard graphical object, replace the Group property

   //--- Additional properties
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0,                             // Object ID
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,                               // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,                       // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,                              // Graphical object group (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,                             // Graphical object affiliation
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,                           // Chart ID
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,                            // Chart subwindow index
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,                                // Object index in the list

with the Species property, as well as add two new parameters — flag of storing the change history and object group:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Integer properties of a standard graphical object                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   //--- Additional properties
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0,                             // Object ID
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,                               // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,                       // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES,                            // Graphical object species (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,                             // Graphical object affiliation
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,                           // Chart ID
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,                            // Chart subwindow index
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,                                // Object index in the list
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY,                     // Flag of storing the change history
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,                              // Group of objects the graphical object belongs to
   //--- Common properties of all graphical objects

By default, none of the graphical objects store the property change history. Therefore, I have implemented the property storing the flag that indicates whether a graphical object records its change history or not. As mentioned above, I have renamed the Group property to Species and created the new Group property for storing the index of the group of objects sorted by a certain property.

Since we added two new properties to the enumeration of integer graphical object properties, specify their new number (54 instead of 52):

#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (54)             // Total number of integer properties
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP  (0)              // Number of integer properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Real properties of a standard graphical object                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Add the new properties to the enumeration of possible graphical object sorting criteria:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible sorting criteria of graphical objects                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP  (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP  (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0,                             // Sort by object ID
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE,                               // Sort by object type
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE,                       // Sort by graphical element type
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES,                            // Sort by a graphical object species
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG,                             //  Sort by a graphical element affiliation
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID,                           // Sort by chart ID
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM,                            // Sort by chart subwindow index
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM,                                // Sort by object index in the list
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE_HISTORY,                     // Sort by the flag of storing the change history
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP,                              // Sort by the group of objects the graphical object belongs to
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME,                         // Sort by object creation time
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES,                         // Sort by object visibility on timeframes
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK,                               // Sort by the "Background object" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER,                             // Sort by the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN,                             // Sort by a disabling display of the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED,                           // Sort by the "Object selection" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE,                         // Sort by the "Object availability" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME,                               // Sort by time coordinate
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR,                              // Sort by color
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE,                              // Sort by style
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH,                              // Sort by line width
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL,                               // Sort by the "Object color filling" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY,                           // Sort by the ability to edit text in the Edit object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS,                             // Sort by number of levels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR,                         // Sort by line level color
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE,                         // Sort by line level style
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH,                         // Sort by line level width
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN,                              // Sort by the "Horizontal text alignment in the Entry field" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE,                           // Sort by font size
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT,                           // Sort by "Ray goes to the left" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT,                          // Sort by "Ray goes to the right" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY,                                // Sort by the "Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE,                            // Sort by the "Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE,                          // Sort by an arrow code for the Arrow object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR,                             // Sort by the position of a binding point of a graphical object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE,                          // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE,                          // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION,                          // Sort by the "Gann object trend" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE,                             // Sort by the "Elliott wave marking level" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES,                          // Sort by the "Display lines for Elliott wave marking" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE,                              // Sort by button state (pressed/released)
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID,                       // Sort by Chart object ID.
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,                   // Sort by Chart object period
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,               // Sort by time scale display flag for the Chart object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,              // Sort by price scale display flag for the Chart object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,              // Sort by Chart object scale
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE,                              // Sort by Object width along the X axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE,                              // Sort by object height along the Y axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET,                            // Sort by X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET,                            // Sort by Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR,                            // Sort by background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER,                             // Sort by chart corner for binding a graphical object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE,                        // Sort by border type for the "Rectangle border" object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR,                       // Sort by frame color for the OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON objects
//--- Sort by real properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP,   // Sort by price coordinate
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE,                         // Sort by level value
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE,                              // Sort by scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects)
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE,                              // Sort by angle
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION,                          // Sort by a deviation of the standard deviation channel
//--- Sort by string properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP,    // Sort by object name
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT,                               // Sort by object description
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP,                            // Sort by tooltip text
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT,                          // Sort by level description
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT,                               // Sort by font
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE,                            // Sort by BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,                   // Sort by Chart object period symbol
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message indices and fix the names of enumeration constants:

//--- GStdGraphObj
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ,     // Failed to create the class object for a graphical object 
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ, // Failed to create a graphical object 
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW,          // Failed to find the chart subwindow
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT,      // Failed to create a snapshot of the graphical object change history
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_SUCCESS_CREATE_SNAPSHOT,         // Created a snapshot of the graphical object change history

...

   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,                             // Object ID
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,                           // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,                   // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,                         // Graphical object affiliation
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,                       // Chart ID
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,                        // Chart subwindow index
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_MEMORY,                  // Change history
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME,                     // Creation time
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,                     // Object visibility on timeframes

...

   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES,                        // Graphical object species
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_LINES,                  // Lines
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_CHANNELS,               // Channels
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GANN,                   // Gann
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_FIBO,                   // Fibo
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ELLIOTT,                // Elliott
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_SHAPES,                 // Shapes
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ARROWS,                 // Arrows
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL,              // Graphical objects
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,                          // Group of objects
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD,                    // (Chart click coordinate)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_TOP,                     // Arrow anchor point is located at the top
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_BOTTOM,                  // Arrow anchor point is located at the bottom

...

//--- CDataPropObj
   MSG_DATA_PROP_OBJ_OUT_OF_PROP_RANGE,               // Passed property is out of object property range
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_NEW_HIST_OBJ,          // Failed to create an object of the graphical object change history
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_HIST_LIST,         // Failed to add the change history object to the list
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_HIST_OBJ,                 // Failed to receive the change history object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE,               // Failed to increase the array size

and the text messages corresponding to newly added indices:

//--- GStdGraphObj
   {"Не удалось создать объект класса для графического объекта ","Failed to create class object for graphic object"},
   {"Не удалось создать графический объект ","Failed to create graphic object "},
   {"Не удалось найти подокно графика","Could not find chart subwindow"},
   {"Не удалось создать снимок истории изменений графического объекта","Failed to create a snapshot of the change history of a graphic object"},
   {"Создан снимок истории изменений графического объекта","A snapshot of the history of changes to a graphical object has been created"},

...

   {"Идентификатор объекта","Object ID"},
   {"Тип объекта","Object type"},
   {"Тип графического элемента","Graphic element type"},
   {"Принадлежность объекта","Object belongs to"},
   {"Идентификатор графика объекта","Object chart ID"},
   {"Номер подокна графика","Chart subwindow number"},
   {"История изменений","Change history"},
   {"Время создания","Time of creation"},
   {"Видимость объекта на таймфреймах","Visibility of an object at timeframes"},

...

   {"Вид графического объекта","Graphic object species"},
   {"Линии","Lines"},
   {"Каналы","Channels"},
   {"Ганн","Gann"},
   {"Фибоначчи","Fibonacci"},
   {"Эллиотт","Elliott"},
   {"Фигуры","Shapes"},
   {"Стрелки","Arrows"},
   {"Графические объекты","Graphical"},
   {"Группа объектов","Object group"},

...

//--- CDataPropObj
   {"Переданное свойство находится за пределами диапазона свойств объекта","The passed property is outside the range of the object's properties"},
   {"Не удалось создать объект истории изменений графического объекта","Failed to create a graphical object change history object"},
   {"Не удалось добавить объект истории изменений в список","Failed to add change history object to the list"},
   {"Не удалось получить объект истории изменений","Failed to get change history object"},
   {"Не удалось увеличить размер массива","Failed to increase array size"},


We need to implement changes to all objects derived from the abstract standard graphical object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\ (GStdArrowBuyObj.mqh is used as an example).

In the initialization list of the class constructor, fix the name of the enumeration constant indicating the graphical object species:

   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdArrowBuyObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : 
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS,chart_id,1,name)
                          {
                           //--- Specify the object property
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,0,ANCHOR_TOP);
                          }

In other files, there will be other types of graphical objects. But _GROUP_ should be replaced with _SPECIES_ everywhere.

In the methods returning the flag of supporting integer properties by the object, add the "Flag of saving object change history" property:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdArrowBuyObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY:
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR       : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

All the changes have already been made in the specified folder. They are identical to the considered ones so I am not going to describe them. You can find them in the attached files below.

In the base graphical object file of all library graphical objects \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh, add the variables for storing the species and groups of graphical objects:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGBaseObj : public CObject
  {
protected:
   CArrayObj         m_list_events;                      // Object event list
   ENUM_OBJECT       m_type_graph_obj;                   // Graphical object type
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element;               // Graphical element type
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong;                       // Program affiliation
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES m_species;                     // Graphical object species
   string            m_name_prefix;                      // Object name prefix
   string            m_name;                             // Object name
   long              m_chart_id;                         // Object chart ID
   long              m_object_id;                        // Object ID
   long              m_zorder;                           // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event
   int               m_subwindow;                        // Subwindow index
   int               m_shift_y;                          // Subwindow Y coordinate shift
   int               m_type;                             // Object type
   int               m_timeframes_visible;               // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags)
   int               m_digits;                           // Number of decimal places in a quote
   int               m_group;                            // Graphical object group
   bool              m_visible;                          // Object visibility
   bool              m_back;                             // "Background object" flag
   bool              m_selected;                         // "Object selection" flag
   bool              m_selectable;                       // "Object availability" flag
   bool              m_hidden;                           // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag
   datetime          m_create_time;                      // Object creation time

and the methods for setting and returning the values of these variables:

public:
//--- Set the values of the class variables
   void              SetObjectID(const long value)             { this.m_object_id=value;              }
   void              SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this.m_belong=belong;             }
   void              SetTypeGraphObject(const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this.m_type_graph_obj=obj;           }
   void              SetTypeElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this.m_type_element=type;   }
   void              SetSpecies(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this.m_species=species;        }
   void              SetGroup(const int group)                 { this.m_group=group;                  }
   void              SetName(const string name)                { this.m_name=name;                    }
   void              SetChartID(const long chart_id)           { this.m_chart_id=chart_id;            }
   void              SetDigits(const int value)                { this.m_digits=value;                 }

...

//--- Return the values of class variables
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement(void)        const { return this.m_type_element;       }
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG   Belong(void)                  const { return this.m_belong;             }
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES  Species(void)                 const { return this.m_species;            }
   ENUM_OBJECT       TypeGraphObject(void)               const { return this.m_type_graph_obj;     }
   datetime          TimeCreate(void)                    const { return this.m_create_time;        }
   string            Name(void)                          const { return this.m_name;               }
   long              ChartID(void)                       const { return this.m_chart_id;           }
   long              ObjectID(void)                      const { return this.m_object_id;          }
   long              Zorder(void)                        const { return this.m_zorder;             }
   int               SubWindow(void)                     const { return this.m_subwindow;          }
   int               ShiftY(void)                        const { return this.m_shift_y;            }
   int               VisibleOnTimeframes(void)           const { return this.m_timeframes_visible; }
   int               Digits(void)                        const { return this.m_digits;             }
   int               Group(void)                         const { return this.m_group;              }
   bool              IsBack(void)                        const { return this.m_back;               }
   bool              IsSelected(void)                    const { return this.m_selected;           }
   bool              IsSelectable(void)                  const { return this.m_selectable;         }
   bool              IsHidden(void)                      const { return this.m_hidden;             }
   bool              IsVisible(void)                     const { return this.m_visible;            }

Rename the method that previously returned the description of the graphical object into the method returning the graphical object species description:

//--- Return the description of the type of the graphical object (1) type, (2) element, (3) affiliation and (4) species
string               TypeGraphObjectDescription(void);
string               TypeElementDescription(void);
string               BelongDescription(void);
string               SpeciesDescription(void);

and fix its implementation according to the new names of the object species enumeration constants:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical object group             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGBaseObj::SpeciesDescription(void)
  {
   return
     (
      this.Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_LINES      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_LINES)      :
      this.Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_CHANNELS   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_CHANNELS)   :
      this.Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GANN       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GANN)       :
      this.Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_FIBO       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_FIBO)       :
      this.Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ELLIOTT    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ELLIOTT)    :
      this.Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_SHAPES     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_SHAPES)     :
      this.Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_ARROWS)     :
      this.Species()==GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES_GRAPHICAL)  :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }

In the class constructor, set the default object group to 0, which corresponds to its absence:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y(0),m_visible(false), m_name_prefix(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM)
  {
   this.m_list_events.Clear();                  // Clear the event list
   this.m_list_events.Sort();                   // Sorted list flag
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE;            // Object type
   this.m_type_graph_obj=WRONG_VALUE;           // Graphical object type
   this.m_type_element=WRONG_VALUE;             // Graphical object type
   this.m_belong=WRONG_VALUE;                   // Program/terminal affiliation
   this.m_group=0;                              // Graphical object group
   this.m_name_prefix="";                       // Object name prefix
   this.m_name="";                              // Object name
   this.m_chart_id=0;                           // Object chart ID
   this.m_object_id=0;                          // Object ID
   this.m_zorder=0;                             // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event
   this.m_subwindow=0;                          // Subwindow index
   this.m_shift_y=0;                            // Subwindow Y coordinate shift
   this.m_timeframes_visible=OBJ_ALL_PERIODS;   // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags)
   this.m_visible=true;                         // Object visibility
   this.m_back=false;                           // "Background object" flag
   this.m_selected=false;                       // "Object selection" flag
   this.m_selectable=false;                     // "Object availability" flag
   this.m_hidden=true;                          // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag
   this.m_create_time=0;                        // Object creation time
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Standard graphical object memory class

The graphical object memory class is a list of objects featuring all graphical object properties (integer, real and strings ones) at the moment any of them is changed. Why not just the changed property? Knowing which property has been changed is insufficient. We should also be able to set all properties to the object, thus getting its status. Therefore, we will store a complete snapshot of its properties. In that case, we will be able to copy all these properties from the object memory to its real properties without resorting to calculating which property to take from memory and which from its current status.

In order to implement the changed object property snapshot class, I will use the CDataPropObj object property class. But since we need to know and consider some additional parameters (change time, symbol and its Digits), the changed object property snapshot class is to be inherited from the graphical object property object class.

The graphical object memory class is to contain the list of changed property snapshot objects, as well as provide access to handling these lists and objects contained in it.

Both of these classes are to be located in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Properties.mqh object property class file.

Include the file of the library service functions to it:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   Properties.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "DELib.mqh"
#include "XDimArray.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

In the public section of the object property class, add the methods returning the number of integer, real and string object properties:

//--- Return the number of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string parameters
   int               TotalLong(void)   const { return this.m_total_int; }
   int               TotalDouble(void) const { return this.m_total_dbl; }
   int               TotalString(void) const { return this.m_total_str; }

//--- Constructor

These methods will be useful for setting the number of properties for the objects of the change history class.

The object property class is followed by the object changed property snapshot class:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Object changed property snapshot class                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CChangedProps : public CDataPropObj
  {
private:
  long               m_time_change;                         // Property modification time
  string             m_symbol;                              // Chart window symbol
  int                m_digits;                              // Symbol's Digits
public:
//--- Set the (1) change time value, (2) symbol and (3) symbol's Digits
   void              SetTimeChanged(const long time)        { this.m_time_change=time;                   }
   void              SetSymbol(const string symbol)         { this.m_symbol=symbol;                      }
   void              SetDigits(const int digits)            { this.m_digits=digits;                      }
//--- Return the (1) change time value, (2) change time, (3) symbol and (4) symbol's Digits
   long              TimeChanged(void)                const { return this.m_time_change;                 }
   string            TimeChangedToString(void)        const { return TimeMSCtoString(this.m_time_change);}
   string            Symbol(void)                     const { return this.m_symbol;                      }
   int               Digits(void)                     const { return this.m_digits;                      }
//--- Constructor/destructor
                     CChangedProps (const int prop_total_integer,const int prop_total_double,const int prop_total_string,const long time_changed) : 
                        CDataPropObj(prop_total_integer,prop_total_double,prop_total_string) { this.m_time_change=time_changed;}
                    ~CChangedProps (void){;}
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

As we can see, the class is derived from the graphical object property object class. Thus, it has all the properties of its parent, as well as additional properties set in the class. Here we only have the object modification time in milliseconds, symbol of the chart the graphical object was changed on and symbol's Digits for the correct display of the number of decimal places in the object price property.
In the class constructor, pass the number of integer, real and string properties, as well as their change time, in milliseconds.

Thus, we are able to create a copy of graphical object parameters and place it to the list of the parameter change history class object. The class is written in the same file — right below the class of object changed property snapshot:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the history of graphical object property changes        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CChangeHistory
  {
private:
  CArrayObj          m_list_changes;                  // List of the property change history
public:
//--- Return (1) the pointer to the property change history object and (2) the number of changes
   CChangedProps    *GetChangedPropsObj(const string source,const int index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *props=this.m_list_changes.At(index<0 ? 0 : index);
                        if(props==NULL)
                           CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_HIST_OBJ);
                        return props;
                       }
   int               TotalChanges(void)               { return this.m_list_changes.Total();  }
//--- Create a new object of the graphical object property change history
   bool              CreateNewElement(CDataPropObj *element,const long time_change)
                       {
                        //--- Create a new object of the graphical object property snapshot
                        CChangedProps *obj=new CChangedProps(element.TotalLong(),element.TotalDouble(),element.TotalString(),time_change);
                        //--- If failed to create an object, inform of that and return 'false'
                        if(obj==NULL)
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_NEW_HIST_OBJ);
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- If failed to add the object to the list, inform of that, remove the object and return 'false'
                        if(!this.m_list_changes.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_OBJ_TO_HIST_LIST);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Get the ID of the chart the graphical object is located on
                        long chart_id=element.GetLong(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,0);
                        //--- Set a chart symbol and symbol's Digits for the graphical object property snapshot object
                        obj.SetSymbol(::ChartSymbol(chart_id));
                        obj.SetDigits((int)::SymbolInfoInteger(obj.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS));
                        //--- Copy all integer properties
                        for(int i=0;i<element.TotalLong();i++)
                          {
                           int total=element.Long().Size(i);
                           if(obj.SetSizeRange(i,total))
                             {
                              for(int r=0;r<total;r++)
                                 obj.Long().Set(i,r,element.Long().Get(i,r));
                             }
                           else
                              CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE);
                          }
                        //--- Copy all real properties
                        for(int i=0;i<element.TotalDouble();i++)
                          {
                           int total=element.Double().Size(i);
                           if(obj.Double().SetSizeRange(i,total))
                             {
                              for(int r=0;r<total;r++)
                                 obj.Double().Set(i,r,element.Double().Get(i,r));
                             }
                           else
                              CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE);
                          }
                        //--- Copy all string properties
                        for(int i=0;i<element.TotalString();i++)
                          {
                           int total=element.String().Size(i);
                           if(obj.String().SetSizeRange(i,total))
                             {
                              for(int r=0;r<total;r++)
                                 obj.String().Set(i,r,element.String().Get(i,r));
                             }
                           else
                              CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_INC_ARRAY_SIZE);
                          }
                        return true;
                       }
//--- Return by index in the list of the graphical object change history object
//--- the value from the specified index of the (1) long, (2) double and (3) string array
   long              GetLong(const int time_index,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop,const int index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *properties=this.GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index);
                        if(properties==NULL)
                           return 0;
                        return properties.GetLong(prop,index);
                       }
   double            GetDouble(const int time_index,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop,const int index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *properties=this.GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index);
                        if(properties==NULL)
                           return 0;
                        return properties.GetDouble(prop,index);
                       }
   string            GetString(const int time_index,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop,const int index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *properties=this.GetChangedPropsObj(DFUN,time_index);
                        if(properties==NULL)
                           return "";
                        return properties.GetString(prop,index);
                       }
//--- Constructor/destructor
                     CChangeHistory(void){;}
                    ~CChangeHistory(void){;}
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The class is also simple. It features the list that will contain all the graphical object changes represented by the objects of the graphical object changed property snapshot class.

The method of creating a new snapshot of changed properties receives the current (already changed) graphical object properties and the change time in milliseconds. A new property snapshot object is created and added to the list. Further on, additional parameters are set for the object. All properties of the changed graphical object property object passed to the method are then copied to the created object in three loops.

Thus, when changing each graphical object, the copy of its properties is created and added to the list. Thus, we are able to get the pointer to any saved property object and use it for the program.

All class methods are identical to each other. Their logic is quite transparent: get the necessary property object from the list and return the requested property from it.

You can ask all questions about the methods in the comments below. I believe, there is no point in describing them here. The logic of such methods was repeatedly considered in previous articles.

The class of the current and previous property data receives the pointer to the change history object and the method returning the number of graphical object changes. In the class constructor, create a new change history and delete it in the destructor:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Data class of the current and previous properties                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CProperties : public CObject
  {
private:
   CArrayObj         m_list;  // List for storing the pointers to property objects
public:
   CDataPropObj     *Curr;    // Pointer to the current properties object
   CDataPropObj     *Prev;    // Pointer to the previous properties object
   CChangeHistory   *History; // Pointer to the change history object
//--- Set the array size ('size') in the specified dimension ('range')
   bool              SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size)
                       {
                        return(this.Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this.Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false);
                       }
//--- Return the size of the specified array of the (1) current and (2) previous first dimension data
   int               CurrSize(const int range)  const { return Curr.Size(range); }
   int               PrevSize(const int range)  const { return Prev.Size(range); }
//--- Copy the current data to the previous one
   void              CurrentToPrevious(void)
                       {
                        //--- Copy all integer properties
                        for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Long().Total();i++)
                           for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Long().Size(i);r++)
                              this.Prev.Long().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Long().Get(i,r));
                        //--- Copy all real properties
                        for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Double().Total();i++)
                           for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Double().Size(i);r++)
                              this.Prev.Double().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Double().Get(i,r));
                        //--- Copy all string properties
                        for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.String().Total();i++)
                           for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.String().Size(i);r++)
                              this.Prev.String().Set(i,r,this.Curr.String().Get(i,r));
                       }
//--- Return the amount of graphical object changes since the start of recording them
   int               TotalChanges(void)   { return this.History.TotalChanges();  }
                       
//--- Constructor
                     CProperties(const int prop_int_total,const int prop_double_total,const int prop_string_total)
                       {
                        //--- Create new objects of the current and previous properties
                        this.Curr=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total);
                        this.Prev=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total);
                        //--- Add newly created objects to the list
                        this.m_list.Add(this.Curr);
                        this.m_list.Add(this.Prev);
                        //--- Create the change history object
                        this.History=new CChangeHistory();
                       }
//--- Destructor
                    ~CProperties()
                       {
                        this.m_list.Clear();
                        this.m_list.Shutdown();
                        if(this.History!=NULL)
                           delete this.History;
                       }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Now each graphical object will store the list of property changes in its properties.

In order to interact with the graphical object change history, in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh file (namely, in the abstract standard graphical object class), add the method returning the pointer to the list of change history in the object properties:

public:
//--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value)     { this.Prop.Curr.SetLong(property,index,value);    }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value)    { this.Prop.Curr.SetDouble(property,index,value);  }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value)    { this.Prop.Curr.SetString(property,index,value);  }
//--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array
   long              GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index)          const { return this.Prop.Curr.GetLong(property,index);   }
   double            GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index)           const { return this.Prop.Curr.GetDouble(property,index); }
   string            GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index)           const { return this.Prop.Curr.GetString(property,index); }
//--- Set object's previous (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   void              SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value) { this.Prop.Prev.SetLong(property,index,value);    }
   void              SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value){ this.Prop.Prev.SetDouble(property,index,value);  }
   void              SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value){ this.Prop.Prev.SetString(property,index,value);  }
//--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the previous properties array
   long              GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index)      const { return this.Prop.Prev.GetLong(property,index);   }
   double            GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index)       const { return this.Prop.Prev.GetDouble(property,index); }
   string            GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index)       const { return this.Prop.Prev.GetString(property,index); }
   
//--- Return (1) itself, (2) properties and (3) the change history
   CGStdGraphObj    *GetObject(void)                                       { return &this;            }
   CProperties      *Properties(void)                                      { return this.Prop;        }
   CChangeHistory   *History(void)                                         { return this.Prop.History;}
   
//--- Return the flag of the object supporting this property

In the class default constructor, replace the object group indication with the species indication. In the closed parametric constructor, pass the object species rather than the group:

//--- Default constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; this.m_species=WRONG_VALUE; }
//--- Destructor
                    ~CGStdGraphObj()
                       {
                        if(this.Prop!=NULL)
                           delete this.Prop;
                       }
protected:
//--- Protected parametric constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,
                                   const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,
                                   const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species,
                                   const long chart_id, const int pivots,
                                   const string name);

In the block of methods for a simplified access and setting graphical object properties, add the methods for setting and returning the flag of storing the change history and the group of graphical objects:

public:
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//|Methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties|
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Object index in the list
   int               Number(void)                  const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,0);                            }
   void              SetNumber(const int number)         { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,0,number);                                 }
//--- Flag of storing the change history
   bool              AllowChangeHistory(void)      const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY,0);                }
   void              SetAllowChangeMemory(const bool flag){ this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY,0,flag);                       }
//--- Object ID
   long              ObjectID(void)                const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0);                                  }
   void              SetObjectID(const long obj_id)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0,obj_id);
                        this.SetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0,obj_id);
                       }
//--- Graphical object type
   ENUM_OBJECT       GraphObjectType(void)         const { return (ENUM_OBJECT)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,0);                   }
   void              SetGraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,0,obj_type);
                       }
//--- Graphical element type
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType(void)  const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,0);}
   void              SetGraphElementType(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,0,elm_type);
                       }
//--- Graphical object affiliation
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong(void)              const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,0);       }
   void              SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,0,belong);
                       }
//--- Group of graphical objects
   int               Group(void)                   const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,0);                          }
   void              SetGroup(const int group)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetGroup(group);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,0,group);
                       }
//--- Chart ID

By default, each graphical object on the chart does not record its change history. To start doing this, use the method for setting the flag allowing recording the change history. The group of graphical objects includes various graphical objects on the chart combined into a group used to select them and perform the necessary actions.

Add the methods for working with the object change history:

//--- Re-write all graphical object properties
   void              PropertiesRefresh(void);
//--- Check object property changes
   void              PropertiesCheckChanged(void);
//--- Copy the current data to the previous one
   void              PropertiesCopyToPrevData(void);
//--- Return (1) the number of property changes in history specified (2) by the property index, (3) the last and (4) the first changed object
   int               HistoryChangesTotal(void)                          { return this.History().TotalChanges();                                          }
   CChangedProps    *GetHistoryChangedProps(const string source,const int index) { return this.History().GetChangedPropsObj(source,index);               }
   CChangedProps    *GetHistoryChangedPropsLast(const string source)    { return this.History().GetChangedPropsObj(source,this.HistoryChangesTotal()-1); }
   CChangedProps    *GetHistoryChangedPropsFirst(const string source)   { return this.History().GetChangedPropsObj(source,0);                            }
//--- Using the specified index in the list of change history objects, return
//--- the specified value of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property
   long              HistoryChangedObjGetLong(const int time_index,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop,const int prop_index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *obj=this.GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index);
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.GetLong(prop,prop_index) : 0);
                       }
   double            HistoryChangedObjGetDouble(const int time_index,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop,const int prop_index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *obj=this.GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index);
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.GetDouble(prop,prop_index) : 0);
                       }
   string            HistoryChangedObjGetString(const int time_index,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop,const int prop_index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *obj=this.GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index);
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.GetString(prop,prop_index) : "ERROR");
                       }
//--- Return (1) a symbol, (2) symbol's Digits and (3) the time of changing the change history object
   string            HistoryChangedObjSymbol(const int time_index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *obj=this.GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index);
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.Symbol() : "ERROR");
                       }
   int               HistoryChangedObjDigits(const int time_index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *obj=this.GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index);
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.Digits() : 0);
                       }
   long              HistoryChangedObjTimeChanged(const int time_index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *obj=this.GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index);
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.TimeChanged() : 0);
                       }
   string            HistoryChangedObjTimeChangedToString(const int time_index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *obj=this.GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index);
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.TimeChangedToString() : "ERROR");
                       }
//--- Set object parameters from the specified history snapshot
   bool              SetPropertiesFromHistory(const int time_index)
                       {
                        CChangedProps *obj=this.GetHistoryChangedProps(DFUN,time_index);
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return false;
                        int begin=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
                        for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
                          {
                           ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i;
                           for(int j=0;j<this.Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++)
                              if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetLong(prop,j))
                                 this.SetHistoryINT(prop,obj.GetLong(prop,j),j);
                          }
                        begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
                        for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
                          {
                           ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
                           for(int j=0;j<this.Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++)
                             {
                              if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetDouble(prop,j))
                                 this.SetHistoryDBL(prop,obj.GetDouble(prop,j),j);
                             }
                          }
                        begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
                        for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
                          {
                           ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i;
                           for(int j=0;j<this.Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++)
                              if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=obj.GetString(prop,j))
                                 this.SetHistorySTR(prop,obj.GetString(prop,j),j);
                          }
                        return true;
                       }

Almost all methods return the result of calling the same-name methods of the graphical object change history class.

The method setting the graphical object properties from the specified history snapshot receives the object by index and sets all the properties from the history snapshot object to the graphical object using the SetHistoryINT(), SetHistoryDBL() and SetHistorySTR() methods (considered below) in three loops.

Add the methods to the private section of the class:

private:
//--- Get and save (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   void              GetAndSaveINT(void);
   void              GetAndSaveDBL(void);
   void              GetAndSaveSTR(void);
   
//--- Create a new object of the graphical object change history
   bool              CreateNewChangeHistoryObj(const bool first)
                       {
                        bool res=true;
                        if(first)
                           res &=this.History().CreateNewElement(this.Prop.Prev,this.GetMarketWatchTime());
                        res &=this.History().CreateNewElement(this.Prop.Curr,this.GetMarketWatchTime());
                        if(!res)
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT);
                        return res;
                       }
//--- Set (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property values from the change history
   void              SetHistoryINT(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop,const long value,const int modifier);
   void              SetHistoryDBL(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop,const double value,const int modifier);
   void              SetHistorySTR(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop,const string value,const int modifier);
//--- Return the time of the last symbol tick
   long              GetSymbolTime(const string symbol)
                       {
                        MqlTick tick;
                        return(::SymbolInfoTick(symbol,tick) ? tick.time_msc : 0);
                       }
//--- Return the time of the last Market Watch tick
   long              GetMarketWatchTime(void)
                       {
                        long res=0;
                        for(int i=::SymbolsTotal(true)-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--)
                          {
                           const long time=this.GetSymbolTime(::SymbolName(i,true));
                           if(time>res)
                              res=time;
                          }
                        return res;
                       }   
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The method creating a new object of the graphical object change history passes the flag of the very first graphical object change.
If the flag is set, this is the first change. First, we need to save the previous graphical object status in history (before making changes to the properties). Next, write the current object status to history. If no flag is set, save the current object status in the change history:

//--- Create a new object of the graphical object change history
   bool              CreateNewChangeHistoryObj(const bool first)
                       {
                        bool res=true;
                        if(first)
                           res &=this.History().CreateNewElement(this.Prop.Prev,this.GetMarketWatchTime());
                        res &=this.History().CreateNewElement(this.Prop.Curr,this.GetMarketWatchTime());
                        if(!res)
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SNAPSHOT);
                        return res;
                       }

The result of the called methods is added to the resulting res variable and is equal to false only if any of the called methods returns false. As a result, return the variable value.

The method returning the time of the last Market Watch tick iterates over all symbols in the Market Watch window, reads the current time in milliseconds and compares the time of each symbol to return the most resent time:

//--- Return the time of the last Market Watch tick
   long              GetMarketWatchTime(void)
                       {
                        long res=0;
                        for(int i=::SymbolsTotal(true)-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--)
                          {
                           const long time=this.GetSymbolTime(::SymbolName(i,true));
                           if(time>res)
                              res=time;
                          }
                        return res;
                       }  

In the protected parametric constructor, pass the graphical object species (instead of a group) and set all new properties to the object:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Protected parametric constructor                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,
                             const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,
                             const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species,
                             const long chart_id,const int pivots,
                             const string name)
  {
   //--- Create the property object with the default values
   this.Prop=new CProperties(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL);
   
//--- Set the number of pivot points and object levels
   this.m_pivots=pivots;
   int levels=(int)::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS);

//--- Set the property array dimensionalities according to the number of pivot points and levels
   this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,this.m_pivots);
   this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,this.m_pivots);
   this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,levels);
   this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,levels);
   this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,levels);
   this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,levels);
   this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,levels);
   this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,2);
   
//--- Set the object (1) type, type of graphical (2) object, (3) element, (4) subwindow affiliation and (5) index, as well as (6) chart symbol Digits
   this.m_type=obj_type;
   this.SetName(name);
   CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id);
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type));
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD);
   CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong);
   CGBaseObj::SetSpecies(species);
   CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name);
   CGBaseObj::SetDigits((int)::SymbolInfoInteger(::ChartSymbol(chart_id),SYMBOL_DIGITS));
   
//--- Save the integer properties inherent in all graphical objects but not present in the current one
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,0,CGBaseObj::ChartID());                // Chart ID
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,0,CGBaseObj::SubWindow());               // Chart subwindow index
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,0,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject());            // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,0,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement());   // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,0,CGBaseObj::Belong());                   // Graphical object affiliation
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES,0,CGBaseObj::Species());                 // Graphical object species
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,0,0);                                      // Graphical object group
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0,0);                                         // Object ID
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,0,0);                                        // Object index in the list
   this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY,0,false);                         // Flag of storing the change history<
   
//--- Save the properties inherent in all graphical objects and present in a graphical object
   this.PropertiesRefresh();
   
//--- Save basic properties in the parent object
   this.m_create_time=(datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME,0);
   this.m_back=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,0);
   this.m_selected=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,0);
   this.m_selectable=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,0);
   this.m_hidden=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,0);

//--- Save the current properties to the previous ones
   this.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+


The method returning the object integer property description receives the description of new object properties:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's integer property                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.TypeDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+CGBaseObj::SpeciesDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(CGBaseObj::Group()>0 ? (string)this.GetProperty(property,0) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+CGBaseObj::BelongDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_MEMORY)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property,0),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.VisibleOnTimeframeDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+"\n"+this.TimesDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property,0),true)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property,0))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ":\n"+this.LevelsColorDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ":\n"+this.LevelsStyleDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ":\n"+this.LevelsWidthDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+AlignModeDescription((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(property,0))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.AnchorDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+GannDirectDescription((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(property,0))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ElliotWaveDegreeDescription((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(property,0))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)       ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(property,0))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property,0) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property,0)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property,0),true)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+BaseCornerDescription((ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(property,0))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+BorderTypeDescription((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property,0))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property,0),true)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

In the method checking the changes of object properties, add the code block creating a new object of the graphical object change history provided that the flag allowing recording the change history is set:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check object property changes                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged(void)
  {
   CGBaseObj::ClearEventsList();
   bool changed=false;
   int begin=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
   for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i;
      if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++)
        {
         if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j))
           {
            changed=true;
            this.CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE,this.ChartID(),prop,this.Name());
           }
        }
     }

   begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
   for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
      if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++)
        {
         if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j))
           {
            changed=true;
            this.CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE,this.ChartID(),prop,this.Name());
           }
        }
     }

   begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
   for(int i=begin; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i;
      if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++)
        {
         if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j) && prop!=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)
           {
            changed=true;
            this.CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE,this.ChartID(),prop,this.Name());
           }
        }
     }
   if(changed)
     {
      for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_events.Total();i++)
        {
         CGBaseEvent *event=this.m_list_events.At(i);
         if(event==NULL)
            continue;
         ::EventChartCustom(::ChartID(),event.ID(),event.Lparam(),event.Dparam(),event.Sparam());
        }
      if(this.AllowChangeHistory())
        {
         int total=HistoryChangesTotal();
         if(this.CreateNewChangeHistoryObj(total<1))
            ::Print
              (
               DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_SUCCESS_CREATE_SNAPSHOT)," #",(total==0 ? "0-1" : (string)total),
               ": ",this.HistoryChangedObjTimeChangedToString(total-1)
              );
        }
      this.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Here we get the amount of graphical object changes and pass them to the method of creating a new snapshot object of the object properties in the form of a bool flag (if 'total' is less than 1, the passed value is true, which means this is the first change of the graphical object). If the object is created and added to the change list, the appropriate message is displayed in the journal with the change index. If this is the first change, the message contains "0-1", which means two objects have been created at once (0 — graphical object status before changing its properties, 1 — object current status).

The methods setting integer, real and string property values from the change history for the graphical object:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set integer property values from the change history              |
//| for the graphical object                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistoryINT(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop,const long value,const int modifier)
  {
   switch(prop)
     {
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES            :  this.SetVisibleOnTimeframes((int)value,false);        break;  // Object visibility on timeframes
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK                  :  this.SetFlagBack(value,false);                        break;   // Background object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER                :  this.SetZorder(value,false);                          break;   // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN                :  this.SetFlagHidden(value,false);                      break;   // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED              :  this.SetFlagSelected(value,false);                    break;   // Object selection
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE            :  this.SetFlagSelectable(value,false);                  break;   // Object availability
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME                  :  this.SetTime(value,modifier);                         break;   // Time coordinate
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR                 :  this.SetColor((color)value);                          break;   // Color
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE                 :  this.SetStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)value);                break;   // Style
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH                 :  this.SetWidth((int)value);                            break;   // Line width
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL                  :  this.SetFlagFill(value);                              break;   // Filling an object with color
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY              :  this.SetFlagReadOnly(value);                          break;   // Ability to edit text in the Edit object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS                :  this.SetLevels((int)value);                           break;   // Number of levels
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR            :  this.SetLevelColor((color)value,modifier);            break;   // Level line color
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE            :  this.SetLevelStyle((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)value,modifier);  break;   // Level line style
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH            :  this.SetLevelWidth((int)value,modifier);              break;   // Level line width
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN                 :  this.SetAlign((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)value);                break;   // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE              :  this.SetFontSize((int)value);                         break;   // Font size
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT              :  this.SetFlagRayLeft(value);                           break;   // Ray goes to the left
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT             :  this.SetFlagRayRight(value);                          break;   // Ray goes to the right
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY                   :  this.SetFlagRay(value);                               break;   // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE               :  this.SetFlagEllipse(value);                           break;   // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE             :  this.SetArrowCode((uchar)value);                      break;   // Arrow code for the Arrow object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR                :  this.SetAnchor((int)value);                           break;   // Position of the binding point of the graphical object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE             :  this.SetXDistance((int)value);                        break;   // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE             :  this.SetYDistance((int)value);                        break;   // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION             :  this.SetDirection((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)value);        break;   // Gann object trend
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE                :  this.SetDegree((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)value);       break;   // Elliott wave markup level
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES             :  this.SetFlagDrawLines(value);                         break;   // Display lines for Elliott wave markup
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE                 :  this.SetFlagState(value);                             break;   // Button state (pressed/released)
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID    :  this.SetChartObjChartID(value);                       break;   // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART)
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD      :  this.SetChartObjPeriod((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)value);       break;   // Chart object period
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE  :  this.SetChartObjChartScale((int)value);               break;   // Time scale display flag for the Chart object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE :  this.SetFlagChartObjPriceScale(value);                break;   // Price scale display flag for the Chart object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE :  this.SetFlagChartObjDateScale(value);                 break;   // Chart object scale
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE                 :  this.SetXSize((int)value);                            break;   // Object distance along the X axis in pixels
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE                 :  this.SetYSize((int)value);                            break;   // Object height along the Y axis in pixels
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET               :  this.SetXOffset((int)value);                          break;   // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET               :  this.SetYOffset((int)value);                          break;   // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR               :  this.SetBGColor((color)value);                        break;   // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER                :  this.SetCorner((ENUM_BASE_CORNER)value);              break;   // Chart corner for binding a graphical object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE           :  this.SetBorderType((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)value);          break;   // Border type for "Rectangle border"
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR          :  this.SetBorderColor((color)value);                    break;   // Border color for the OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON objects
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID                    :  // Object ID
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE                  :  // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE          :  // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES               :  // Graphical object species (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES)
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP                 :  // Graphical object group
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG                :  // Graphical object affiliation
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID              :  // Chart ID
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM               :  // Chart subwindow index
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM                   :  // Object index in the list
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY        :  // Flag of storing the change history
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME            :  // Object creation time
      default  : break;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set real property values from the change history                 |
//| for the graphical object                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistoryDBL(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop,const double value,const int modifier)
  {
   switch(prop)
     {
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE                 : this.SetPrice(value,modifier);          break;   // Price coordinate
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE            : this.SetLevelValue(value,modifier);     break;   // Level value
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE                 : this.SetScale(value);                   break;   // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects)
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE                 : this.SetAngle(value);                   break;   // Angle
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION             : this.SetDeviation(value);               break;   // Deviation of the standard deviation channel
      default: break;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set string property values from the change history               |
//| for the graphical object                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::SetHistorySTR(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop,const string value,const int modifier)
  {
   switch(prop)
     {
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT                  : this.SetText(value);                    break;   // Object description (the text contained in the object)
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP               : this.SetTooltip(value);                 break;   // Tooltip text
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT             : this.SetLevelText(value,modifier);      break;   // Level description
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT                  : this.SetFont(value);                    break;   // Font
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE               : this.SetBMPFile(value,modifier);        break;   // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL      : this.SetChartObjSymbol(value);          break;   // Chart object symbol
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME                  : // Object name
      default :  break;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Here, depending on the property passed to the method, the appropriate method for setting the object property value both in the class object and in the graphical object is selected in the 'switch' operator. The properties that are not necessary for the property change history object do not have their case handler, therefore the code execution reaches the default label and ends with the break operator.

In the graphical element collection class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh, add the method returning the list of objects by chart ID and group:

//--- Return (1) the last removed graphical object and (2) the array size of graphical object properties
   CGStdGraphObj    *GetLastDeletedGraphObj(void)                 const { return this.m_list_deleted_obj.At(this.m_list_deleted_obj.Total()-1); }
   int               GetSizeProperty(const string name,const long chart_id,const int prop)
                       {
                        CGStdGraphObj *obj=this.GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id);
                        return(obj!=NULL ? obj.Properties().CurrSize(prop) : 0);
                       }
//--- Return the list of objects by chart ID and group
   CArrayObj        *GetListStdGraphObjByGroup(const long chart_id,const int group)
                       {
                        CArrayObj *list=GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,0,chart_id,EQUAL);
                        return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,0,group,EQUAL);
                       }
   
//--- Constructor

The method receives the list of all graphical objects by chart ID and returns the list of objects with the specified group value from the obtained list.

Using the method in our programs allows us to get the list of graphical objects with a single group assigned to them to handle the objects in the way we need.

To get the entire change history data in library-based programs, we need to make changes in the CEngine library main object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.

Add the method returning the list of existing graphical objects and the method returning the pointer to the class of the object of the standard graphical object by chart name and ID:

//--- Return the (1) collection of graphical objects, the list of (2) existing and (3) removed graphical objects
   CGraphElementsCollection *GetGraphicObjCollection(void)              { return &this.m_graph_objects;                       }
   CArrayObj           *GetListStdGraphObj(void)                        { return this.m_graph_objects.GetListGraphObj();      }
   CArrayObj           *GetListDeletedObj(void)                         { return this.m_graph_objects.GetListDeletedObj();    }
//--- Return (1) the number of removed graphical objects and (2) the size of the property array
   int                  TotalDeletedGraphObjects(void)                  { return this.GetListDeletedObj().Total();            }
   int                  GraphGetSizeProperty(const string name,const long chart_id,const int prop)
                          {
                           return this.m_graph_objects.GetSizeProperty(name,chart_id,prop);
                          }
//--- Return the class of the object of the standard graphical object by chart name and ID
   CGStdGraphObj       *GraphGetStdGraphObject(const string name,const long chart_id)
                          {
                           return this.m_graph_objects.GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id);
                          }
   
//--- Fill in the array with IDs of the charts opened in the terminal

The methods return the result of calling same-name methods of the graphical element collection class.

These are all the changes and improvements of library classes that are necessary to test handling the graphical object change history.


Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part92\ as TestDoEasyPart92.mq5.

The flag allowing saving the change history is set for each newly created graphical object on the chart and the group 1 is created. Thus, all graphical objects to be added to the chart fall into one group and are allowed to write their change history. Next, change each graphical object. All changes will be written to its memory.

Set the keys for viewing the change history.

  • ">" ("." without Shift) moves the index in the object change list by 1 in the direction of its increase,
  • "<" ("," without Shift) moves the index in the object change list by 1 in the direction of its decrease,
  • "/" moves the index in the object change list to the very beginning — the object of the graphical object properties is to be stored there with its initial values that were present before its first change.

By pressing the keys, we will see how graphical objects receive all the properties they had every time they were changed.

Set the macro substitutions for the specified buttons:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             TestDoEasyPart92.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh>
//--- defines
#define        FORMS_TOTAL (4)   // Number of created forms
#define        START_X     (4)   // Initial X coordinate of the shape
#define        START_Y     (4)   // Initial Y coordinate of the shape
#define KEY_LEFT           (188) // Left
#define KEY_RIGHT          (190) // Right
#define KEY_ORIGIN         (191) // Initial properties
//--- input parameters
sinput   bool              InpMovable     =  true;          // Movable forms flag
sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG  =  INPUT_YES;     // Use chart background color to calculate shadow color
sinput   color             InpColorForm3  =  clrCadetBlue;  // Third form shadow color (if not background color) 
//--- global variables
CEngine        engine;
CArrayObj      list_forms;  
color          array_clr[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

In the event handler, add the code block handling keystrokes. In the block handling the graphical object creation event, add setting the flag allowing saving the change history and group 1:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- If working in the tester, exit
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
      return;
//--- If the mouse is moved
   /*
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)
     {
      CForm *form=NULL;
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int wnd=0;
      
      //--- If Ctrl is not pressed,
      if(!IsCtrlKeyPressed())
        {
         //--- clear the list of created form objects, allow scrolling a chart with the mouse and show the context menu
         list_forms.Clear();
         ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,true);
         ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_CONTEXT_MENU,true);
         return;
        }
      
      //--- If X and Y chart coordinates are successfully converted into time and price,
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price))
        {
         //--- get the bar index the cursor is hovered over
         int index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time);
         if(index==WRONG_VALUE)
            return;
         
         //--- Get the bar index by index
         CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar(Symbol(),Period(),index);
         if(bar==NULL)
            return;
         
         //--- Convert the coordinates of a chart from the time/price representation of the bar object to the X and Y coordinates
         int x=(int)lparam,y=(int)dparam;
         if(!ChartTimePriceToXY(ChartID(),0,bar.Time(),(bar.Open()+bar.Close())/2.0,x,y))
            return;
         
         //--- Disable moving a chart with the mouse and showing the context menu
         ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,false);
         ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_CONTEXT_MENU,false);
         
         //--- Create the form object name and hide all objects except one having such a name
         string name="FormBar_"+(string)index;
         HideFormAllExceptOne(name);
         
         //--- If the form object with such a name does not exist yet,
         if(!IsPresentForm(name))
           {
            //--- create a new form object
            form=bar.CreateForm(index,name,x,y,114,16);   
            if(form==NULL)
               return;
            
            //--- Set activity and unmoveability flags for the form
            form.SetActive(true);
            form.SetMovable(false);
            //--- Set the opacity of 200
            form.SetOpacity(200);
            //--- The form background color is set as the first color from the color array
            form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[0]);
            //--- Form outlining frame color
            form.SetColorFrame(C'47,70,59');
            //--- Draw the shadow drawing flag
            form.SetShadow(true);
            //--- Calculate the shadow color as the chart background color converted to the monochrome one
            color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),-100);
            //--- If the settings specify the usage of the chart background color, replace the monochrome color with 20 units
            //--- Otherwise, use the color specified in the settings for drawing the shadow
            color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,-20) : InpColorForm3);
            //--- Draw the form shadow with the right-downwards offset from the form by three pixels along all axes
            //--- Set the shadow opacity to 200, while the blur radius is equal to 4
            form.DrawShadow(2,2,clr,200,3);
            //--- Fill the form background with a vertical gradient
            form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity());
            //--- Draw an outlining rectangle at the edges of the form
            form.DrawRectangle(0,0,form.Width()-1,form.Height()-1,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity());
            //--- If failed to add the form object to the list, remove the form and exit the handler
            if(!list_forms.Add(form))
              {
               delete form;
               return;
              }
            //--- Capture the form appearance
            form.Done();
           }
         //--- If the form object exists,
         if(form!=NULL)
           {
            //--- draw a text with the bar type description on it and show the form. The description corresponds to the mouse cursor position
            form.TextOnBG(0,bar.BodyTypeDescription(),form.Width()/2,form.Height()/2-1,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER,C'7,28,21');
            form.Show();
           }
         //--- Re-draw the chart
         ChartRedraw();
        }
     }
   */
   //--- If a key is pressed
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN)
     {
      //---Declare the index of the current graphical object change history object
      static int index=0;
      //--- Get the list of all graphical objects with the specified group index (1)
      CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListStdGraphObj();
      list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,0,1,EQUAL);
      if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
         return;
      //--- If "/" is pressed
      if(lparam==KEY_ORIGIN)
        {
         //--- Set the index 0 in the list of the graphical object change history object
         index=0;
         //--- In the loop by the number of group 1 objects on the chart
         for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++)
           {
            //--- Get the next object from the list and set the initial properties from the change history to it
            CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i);
            if(obj==NULL)
               continue;
            obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index);
           }
        }
      //--- If "." is pressed
      if(lparam==KEY_RIGHT)
        {
         //--- Declare the variables to search for the maximum number of changes of all group 1 graphical objects
         int change_max=0, changes_total=0;
         //--- Increase the object index in the list of the graphical object change history
         index++;
         //--- In the loop by the number of group 1 objects on the chart
         for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++)
           {
            //--- Get the next object from the list
            CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i);
            if(obj==NULL)
               continue;
            //--- Calculate the maximum number of changes of all group 1 graphical objects
            changes_total=obj.HistoryChangesTotal();
            if(changes_total>change_max)
               change_max=changes_total;
            //--- Set the properties (by 'index' from the list) from the change history
            obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index>obj.HistoryChangesTotal()-1 ? obj.HistoryChangesTotal()-1 : index);
           }
         //--- If the change history object index exceeds the maximum number of changes of all objects,
         //--- set the index equal to the maximum amount of changes of all graphical objects
         if(index>change_max-1)
            index=change_max-1;
        }
      //--- If "," is pressed
      if(lparam==KEY_LEFT)
        {
         //--- Decrease the object index in the list of the graphical object change history
         index--;
         //--- If the index is less than zero, set it to 0
         if(index<0)
            index=0;
         //--- In the loop by the number of group 1 objects on the chart
         for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++)
           {
            //--- Get the next object from the list
            CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i);
            if(obj==NULL)
               continue;
            //--- Set the properties (by 'index' from the list) from the change history
            obj.SetPropertiesFromHistory(index);
           }
        }
      //--- Re-draw the chart for displaying changes in graphical objects
      ChartRedraw();
     }
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      if(!IsCtrlKeyPressed())
         return;
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int sw=0;
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,sw,time,price))
        {
         long array[];
         engine.GraphGetArrayChartsID(array);
         for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(array);i++)
            engine.CreateLineVertical(array[i],"LineVertical",0,time);
        }
     }
   engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

//--- Handle standard graphical object events
   ushort idx=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM);
   CGStdGraphObj *obj=NULL;
   if(idx>GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE)
     {
      CChartObjectsControl *chart_ctrl=NULL;
      int end=0;
      string evn="";
      //--- Depending on the event type, display an appropriate message in the journal
      switch(idx)
        {
         //--- Graphical object creation event
         case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE   :
           //--- Display the message about creating a new graphical object
           Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE),":");
           //--- Get the pointer to the object by chart name and ID passed to sparam and lparam, respectively
           //--- display the short description of a newly created object to the journal and set the flag of storing the change history
           obj=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam);
           if(obj!=NULL)
             {
              obj.PrintShort();
              obj.SetAllowChangeMemory(true);
              obj.SetGroup(1);
             }
           break;
         //--- Event of changing the graphical object property
         case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE   :
           //--- Display the message about changing the graphical object property
           Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE),":");
           //--- Get the pointer to the object by chart name and ID passed to sparam and lparam, respectively
           obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam);
           if(obj!=NULL)
             {
              //--- Display a short description of the changed object in the journal
              obj.PrintShort();
              //--- calculate the code of the changed property passed to dparam and get the property description
              if(dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
                 evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)dparam);
              else if(dparam<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL)
                 evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)dparam);
              else
                 evn=obj.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)dparam);
              //--- Display the description of the graphical object's changed property in the journal
              Print(DFUN,evn);
             }
           break;
         //--- Graphical object renaming event
         case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME   :
           //--- Display the message about renaming the graphical object
           Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME));
           //--- Get the pointer to the object by chart name and ID passed to sparam and lparam, respectively
           obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam);
           if(obj!=NULL)
             {
              //--- Display the previous and new object name, as well as its entire renaming history, in the journal
              Print(DFUN,obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,obj.Properties().CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)-1)," >>> ",obj.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,0));
              obj.PrintRenameHistory();
             }
           break;
         //--- Graphical object deletion event
         case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE   :
           //--- Display the message about removing the graphical object
           Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE),":");
           //--- Get the pointer to the removed object by chart name and ID passed to sparam and lparam, respectively
           //--- and display a short description of the removed object in the journal
           obj=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetStdDelGraphObject(sparam,lparam);
           if(obj!=NULL)
             {
              obj.PrintShort();
             }
           break;
         //--- Event of removing the graphical object together with the chart window
         case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART:
           //--- Display the message about removing graphical objects together with the chart window, whose ID and symbol are passed to lparam and sparam
           Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART),": #",lparam,", ",sparam,":");
           //--- Calculate the end value for the loop by the list of removed graphical objects
           end=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()-(int)dparam;
           if(end<0)
              end=0;
           //--- In the loop from the end of the removed graphical objects list up to the value calculated in the 'end' variable,
           for(int i=engine.TotalDeletedGraphObjects()-1;i>=end;i--)
             {
              //--- get the next removed graphical object from the list
              obj=engine.GetListDeletedObj().At(i);
              if(obj==NULL)
                 continue;
              //--- and display its brief description in the journal
              obj.PrintShort();
             }
           break;
         //---
         default:
           break;
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The entire logic of handling keystrokes is described in the comments to the code.

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart. Add the graphical objects, modify their properties and press "/" — the objects will take on the values that were before their first modification. Press "." and "," — the objects will take on the properties and appearance corresponding to the property change history list:


 

What's next?

In the next article, I will start the development of composite graphical objects.

All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 89): Programming standard graphical objects. Basic functionality
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 90): Standard graphical object events. Basic functionality
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 91): Standard graphical object events. Object name change history

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/10237

Attached files |
Download ZIP
MQL5.zip (4189.12 KB)

Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.

This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.

Other articles by this author

Last comments | Go to discussion (1)
Konstantin Seredkin
Konstantin Seredkin | 9 Jan 2022 at 14:32
Eh was not there, I will start studying with the first article, maybe it is the library that will become my basis for my work.
Developing a trading Expert Advisor from scratch Developing a trading Expert Advisor from scratch
In this article, we will discuss how to develop a trading robot with minimum programming. Of course, MetaTrader 5 provides a high level of control over trading positions. However, using only the manual ability to place orders can be quite difficult and risky for less experienced users.
An Analysis of Why Expert Advisors Fail An Analysis of Why Expert Advisors Fail
This article presents an analysis of currency data to better understand why expert advisors can have good performance in some regions of time and poor performance in other regions of time.
Visual evaluation of optimization results Visual evaluation of optimization results
In this article, we will consider how to build graphs of all optimization passes and to select the optimal custom criterion. We will also see how to create a desired solution with little MQL5 knowledge, using the articles published on the website and forum comments.
Learn how to design a trading system by Bollinger Bands Learn how to design a trading system by Bollinger Bands
In this article, we will learn about Bollinger Bands which is one of the most popular indicators in the trading world. We will consider technical analysis and see how to design an algorithmic trading system based on the Bollinger Bands indicator.