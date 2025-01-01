#property description "Example of placing pending orders"

#property script_show_inputs

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber of the expert

input ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType=ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT; // order type

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Placing pending orders |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request

MqlTradeRequest request={0};

MqlTradeResult result={0};

//--- parameters to place a pending order

request.action =TRADE_ACTION_PENDING; // type of trade operation

request.symbol =Symbol(); // symbol

request.volume =0.1; // volume of 0.1 lot

request.deviation=2; // allowed deviation from the price

request.magic =EXPERT_MAGIC; // MagicNumber of the order

int offset = 50; // offset from the current price to place the order, in points

double price; // order triggering price

double point=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT); // value of point

int digits=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places (precision)

//--- checking the type of operation

if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)

{

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT; // order type

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)-offset*point; // price for opening

request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT)

{

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT; // order type

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)+offset*point; // price for opening

request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)

{

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP; // order type

price =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)+offset*point; // price for opening

request.price=NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)

{

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP; // order type

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)-offset*point; // price for opening

request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else Alert("This example is only for placing pending orders"); // if not pending order is selected

//--- send the request

if(!OrderSend(request,result))

PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code

//--- information about the operation

PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+