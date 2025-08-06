Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5

Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator

OVERVIEW

Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit.

SCALPING METHODOLOGY

Signal Generation
- Fast indicator calculations
- Multiple confirmation system
- Low latency signal delivery
- Real-time price action analysis

Entry Criteria
- Short-term momentum shifts
- Quick price movements
- Support/resistance bounces
- Volatility expansion detection

Exit Criteria
- Fixed profit targets
- Momentum reversal
- Time-based exits
- ATR-based targets

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Indicators Used
- Fast EMA for immediate trend
- RSI for momentum
- Stochastic for timing
- ATR for volatility
- Optional Bollinger Bands

Analysis Features
- Tick-level precision
- Sub-minute trend detection
- Volatility assessment
- Spread monitoring
- Quick signal validation

VISUAL INTERFACE

Chart Signals
- Arrow signals for entries
- Target levels display
- Stop loss markers
- Entry zones
- Trend indicators

Information Panel
- Current signal status
- Spread display
- Volatility level
- Time until next candle
- Recent performance

ALERT SYSTEM

Alert Types
- New signal alerts
- Target reached alerts
- Stop loss approach warnings
- Spread warning alerts

Notification Methods
- Visual popup
- Sound alerts
- Email notifications
- Push to mobile

CONFIGURATION OPTIONS

Signal Parameters
- Fast EMA period
- RSI period and levels
- Stochastic settings
- ATR period
- Signal sensitivity

Scalping Settings
- Minimum profit target (pips)
- Maximum holding time
- Spread threshold
- Volatility filter
- Time filter (active hours)

Visual Settings
- Arrow colors and sizes
- Panel position
- Line styles
- Font sizes
- Color scheme

RISK MANAGEMENT

Scalping Risk Controls
- Tight stop losses
- Quick profit taking
- Spread awareness
- Commission consideration
- Maximum trades per hour

Position Sizing
- Small position sizes recommended
- Account risk per trade
- Lot size calculator
- Equity protection

RECOMMENDED USAGE

Optimal Conditions
- Timeframe: M1 (primary), M5 (confirmation)
- Instruments: Major Forex pairs with low spread
- Session: London and New York sessions
- Market: Active, liquid markets

Account Requirements
- Low spread broker (0-2 pips on majors)
- Fast execution (low latency)
- ECN or Raw Spread account preferred
- Stable internet connection
- VPS recommended for consistency

Scalping Tips
- Trade during active market hours
- Monitor spread constantly
- Exit quickly if conditions change
- Use proper lot sizing
- Keep commission costs in mind

PERFORMANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Execution Speed
- Requires fast broker execution
- Low latency connection essential
- VPS location near broker server recommended
- Avoid high spread periods

Cost Management
- Factor in spread costs
- Consider commission structure
- Calculate break-even pips
- Monitor slippage
- Track total trading costs

TIMEFRAME RECOMMENDATIONS

M1 Timeframe
- Primary timeframe for signals
- Highest signal frequency
- Requires constant monitoring
- Fast decision making needed

M5 Timeframe
- Trend confirmation
- Reduced false signals
- Less screen time required
- Lower stress trading

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Minimum Build: 2600
Optimization: Low latency calculations
Resource Usage: Low to moderate
Data Required: Real-time tick data

IMPORTANT NOTES

Scalping Considerations
Scalping requires discipline and quick decision making. Not suitable for all traders. Practice on demo account first. Ensure broker allows scalping. Be aware of total trading costs including spread and commission.

Broker Selection
Choose broker with low spreads, fast execution, and no restrictions on scalping. ECN or Raw Spread accounts typically work best.

SUPPORT

For technical assistance or questions about scalping strategies, please use the comments section or MQL5.com internal messaging system.

-------------------

フィルタ:
DNkRockzzzzZ
710
DNkRockzzzzZ 2025.09.17 15:12 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

German Pablo Gori
3185
開発者からの返信 German Pablo Gori 2025.09.17 23:26
Hi! Thanks for the comment! I'm glad it's helpful to you. If you have any questions, I'm here for you. Cheers
レビューに返信