QuantFusion BTC MT5

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

   QUANTFUSION BTC — PROFESSIONAL SMART MONEY INDICATOR  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

PREMIUM BITCOIN TRADING SYSTEM — SMART MONEY DETECTION  

QuantFusion BTC is an advanced technical indicator, specifically designed and  optimized for Bitcoin/USD trading. It integrates institutional Smart Money  
Concepts with sophisticated multi‑timeframe analysis to identify high‑probability trading opportunities.  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   KEY FEATURES  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

KURISKO 4‑STOCHASTIC SYSTEM  
   • Ultra‑fast 8‑period stochastic for scalping  
   • Standard 14‑period for momentum confirmation  
   • Fibonacci 34‑period for mid‑term trend analysis  
   • Slow 55‑period for long‑term directional bias  
   • Simultaneous alignment detection (2/3/4 stochastics)  
   • Optimized overbought/oversold thresholds for BTC’s unique volatility  

SMART MONEY CONCEPTS  
   • Order Blocks: Institutional accumulation/distribution zones  
   • Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Price inefficiencies and imbalances  
   • Automatic detection and mitigation tracking  
   • Visual representation directly on the price chart  

ADVANCED SCORING SYSTEM  
   • 10‑point signal strength rating  
   • Signal validity percentage (0–100%)  
   • Incorporates: ADX trend strength, RSI positioning, volume intensity  
   • Stochastic alignment weighting  
   • Multi‑timeframe confirmation bonus  

MULTI‑TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS  
   • H4 trend filter for higher‑timeframe confirmation  
   • Suppresses counter‑trend signals  
   • Significantly increases win rate  

LIQUIDATION ZONES  
   • Swing‑based liquidation levels (institutional stop clusters)  
   • ATR‑based dynamic liquidation zones  
   • BTC‑specific leverage zones (100x, 50x, 25x)  
   • Separate long and short liquidation zone identification  

VOLUME ANALYSIS  
   • Real‑time volume intensity monitoring  
   • Volume comparison against moving average  
   • Breakout detection with explosive volume confirmation  
   • Filtering of signals occurring during abnormally low volume  

DIVERGENCE DETECTION  
   • Regular bullish and bearish divergences  
   • Hidden divergences for trend continuation setups  
   • RSI‑based with 5‑bar fractal precision  
   • BTC‑optimized sensitivity settings  

SQUEEZE DETECTION  
   • Compression analysis: Bollinger Bands vs. Keltner Channels  
   • Identifies consolidation phases preceding explosive moves  
   • Configurable squeeze compression threshold  

RISK CALCULATOR  
   • Automatic position sizing based on account equity  
   • Configurable risk percentage per trade  
   • Incorporates stop‑loss distance in lot computation  
   • Respects broker‑imposed lot step and size constraints  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   TRADING MODES  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

AGGRESSIVE MODE (Default)  
   • Higher signal frequency  
   • Minimum requirement: 2/4 stochastics aligned  
   • Score threshold: 5/10  
   • ADX threshold: ≥15  
   • Ideal for: Bitcoin scalping and intraday strategies  

BALANCED MODE  
   • Optimized trade‑off between signal quality and frequency  
   • Minimum requirement: 3/4 stochastics aligned  
   • Score threshold: 7/10  
   • ADX threshold: ≥25  
   • Ideal for: Bitcoin day trading  

CONSERVATIVE MODE  
   • Highest‑confidence signals only  
   • Requirement: Perfect 4/4 stochastic alignment  
   • Score threshold: 8/10  
   • ADX threshold: ≥30  
   • Ideal for: Bitcoin swing trading approaches  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   DRAGGABLE DASHBOARD  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

INTERACTIVE VISUAL PANEL  
   • Fully draggable and resizable panel  
   • Real‑time signal updates  
   • Live statistical tracking, including:  
     – Current signal (with score visualization)  
     – Stochastic alignment count (X/4)  
     – Volume intensity (as percentage of average)  
     – Live RSI and ADX values  
     – Multi‑timeframe trend status  
     – Squeeze detection state  
     – Divergence alerts  
     – Risk calculation output (lots + USD exposure)  
     – Win‑rate tracking (session lifetime)  
     – Average signal score  
     – Session performance metrics  

   • Extended contextual data:  
     – Current dominant trend direction  
     – Active chart timeframe  
     – Time remaining until next bar close  
     – Current spread (in points or pips)  
     – Volatility percentage (ATR normalized)  

   • Dynamic color‑coded status:  
     – GREEN: Active buy signals  
     – RED: Active sell signals  
     – DARK BLUE: Neutral / awaiting confirmation  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   MULTI‑CHANNEL ALERT SYSTEM  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

   • Audio alerts (configurable WAV files)  
   • Push notifications to mobile devices  
   • Email alerts (with full signal context)  
   • On‑chart popup messages  
   • Configurable cooldown interval to prevent spam  
   • Structured alert formatting, including:  
     – Signal class (SUPER / ALIGNED / BASIC)  
     – Direction (BUY / SELL)  
     – Entry price level  
     – Signal score and validity percentage  
     – Timeframe confirmation status  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   SIGNAL TYPES  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

SUPER SIGNALS  
   • All 4 stochastics aligned in extreme zones  
   • Strong trend confirmation (ADX ≥ 30)  
   • Optimal RSI positioning (no overextension)  
   • Multi‑timeframe alignment (H4 + active TF)  
   • Optional confluence: divergence or squeeze present  
   • Highest statistical probability trades  

ALIGNED SIGNALS  
   • ≥3 stochastics in agreement  
   • Clear trend confirmation  
   • ADX ≥ 25  
   • Volume above rolling average  
   • High‑quality, reliable entry opportunities  

BASIC SIGNALS  
   • ≥2 stochastics aligned  
   • Base trend alignment present  
   • Acceptable overall market conditions  
   • Valid trading opportunities, lower confidence tier  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

INDICATORS UTILIZED  
   • Exponential Moving Average (EMA)  
   • Average True Range (ATR)  
   • Relative Strength Index (RSI)  
   • Average Directional Index (ADX)  
   • Four Stochastic Oscillators (8, 14, 34, 55 periods)  
   • Bollinger Bands (squeeze detection)  
   • Keltner Channels (squeeze detection)  

INTERNAL STRUCTURE  
   • 8 data buffers (visible plotted outputs)  
   • 14 calculation buffers (internal logic)  
   • Total: 22 indicator buffers  

OPTIMIZATION FEATURES  
   • Advanced caching for reuse of prior calculations  
   • Minimal CPU and memory footprint  
   • Configurable lookback depth (default: 2,000 bars)  
   • On‑demand recalculation triggered only by new bar events  
   • Optimized array handling and vectorized operations  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   IDEAL FOR  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

   • Bitcoin/USD traders across all horizons (scalping to swing)  
   • Traders actively seeking Smart Money entry zones  
   • Practitioners of multi‑timeframe confluence methodologies  
   • Risk‑aware traders (integrated position sizing engine)  
   • Those requiring a holistic, institutional‑grade market view  
   • Beginners (intuitive visual cues) and professionals (deep analytics)  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   IMPORTANT NOTES  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

SYMBOL RESTRICTION  
   This indicator is exclusively optimized for **BTC/USD**.  
   Operation on any other symbol is unsupported. The indicator performs  
   symbol validation at initialization and will halt execution if an  
   incompatible symbol is detected.  

PERFORMANCE CONSIDERATIONS  
   Due to its computational intensity and rich visual output, the indicator  
   is best deployed on a single chart at a time. Concurrent usage on multiple  
   charts may impact terminal responsiveness.  

BACKTESTING GUIDELINES  
   Full backtesting support is available. For optimal performance during  
   historical testing, disable real‑time alerts and the interactive dashboard.  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   USER GUIDE  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

1. INSTALLATION  
   • Apply indicator to a BTC/USD chart (any timeframe)  
   • Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, H1 for optimal balance  
   • Select preferred trading mode (Aggressive, Balanced, Conservative)  
   • Enable and customize desired alert channels  

2. SIGNAL INTERPRETATION  
   • SUPER signals : Highest conviction entries — prioritize execution  
   • ALIGNED signals : Strong setups — favorable risk/reward  
   • BASIC signals : Valid opportunities — consider only with strong confluence  
   • Target signals with score ≥ 7/10 and validity ≥ 80%  

3. RISK MANAGEMENT  
   • Leverage the built‑in risk calculator  
   • Input your account risk percentage (e.g., 1–2% per trade)  
   • Adhere strictly to computed lot sizes  
   • Use suggested ATR‑based stop‑loss levels for consistency  

4. CONFLUENCE ENHANCEMENTS  
   • Order Blocks: Entries near OB zones increase probability  
   • Fair Value Gaps: Favor trades initiated within FVG zones  
   • Liquidation Zones: Ideal targets or reversal confirmation areas  
   • H4 Trend Filter: Adds confidence when aligned with entry direction  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   WHY CHOOSE QUANTFUSION BTC?  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

   • COMPREHENSIVE: All‑in‑one solution — eliminates need for auxiliary indicators  
   • OPTIMIZED: Fine‑tuned specifically for Bitcoin’s volatility profile  
   • ACCURATE: Multi‑layered confirmation system minimizes false positives  
   • PROFESSIONAL: Institutional Smart Money logic, accessible to retail traders  
   • USER‑FRIENDLY: Intuitive visual interface with drag‑and‑drop dashboard  
   • RELIABLE: Redundant alert pathways ensure no high‑probability signal is missed  
   • PROFITABLE: Demonstrated high win rate when paired with disciplined risk controls  

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   SUPPORT & UPDATES  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

   • Regular feature updates and performance enhancements  
   • Prompt bug resolution and compatibility maintenance  
   • Direct developer support (via MQL5 profile)  
   • Continuous integration of user feedback and community suggestions  


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
  COMPATIBILITIES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  


- Universal Symbol Support : Auto-detects BTC/USD and enables cryptocurrency-specific optimizations

- Multi-Broker Ready : Compatible with both market maker and ECN brokers

Technical Compatibility:

- Real vs Tick Volume : Automatically detects broker volume type and adapts calculations

- Symbol Digits Handling : Dynamic adjustment for 2, 3, or 5-digit brokers

- Spread Compatibility : Works with fixed and variable spread accounts

- Time Zone Independent : Functions correctly across all broker time zones

Alert System Compatibility:

- Multi-Channel Alerts : Sound, push notifications, email, and popup alerts

- Mobile App Integration : Full MetaTrader mobile app notification support

- No Emoji Mode : Optional compatibility mode for systems without Unicode support

Performance Features:

- Cache System : Reduces CPU usage with intelligent calculation caching

- Memory Efficient : Optimized for long-running charts without memory leaks

- Backtest Compatible : Special mode for strategy tester optimization

Broker Safety Features:

- Connection Monitoring : Real-time broker connection status tracking

- Data Validation : Automatic detection of stale or invalid price data

- Error Recovery : Robust error handling with automatic retry mechanisms

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  
   TRADE LIKE INSTITUTIONS — ACQUIRE QUANTFUSION BTC TODAY  
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════  

© 2025 Gori Germán Pablo  
Version 1.00  
