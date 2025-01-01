ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalDirection 

Direction

価格の「加重」方向を取得します。

virtual double  Direction()

戻り値

上昇の際は正、下降の際は負の値絶対値は、シグナルの「強さ」に依存しています。

注意事項

フィルタが使用される場合、結果はフィルタに依存します。