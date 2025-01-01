ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalAddFilter 

AddFilter

組み合わされたシグナルにフィルタを追加します。

virtual bool  AddFilter(
  CExpertSignal*  filter    // ポインタ
  ）

パラメータ

指標

[in]  フィルタオブジェクトへのポインタ

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false