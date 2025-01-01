DokümantasyonBölümler
Direction

"Ağırlıklı" fiyat yönünün değerine dönüş yapar.

virtual double  Direction()

Dönüş değeri

Yukarı yönlü ağırlık için >0, aşağı yönlü ağırlık için ise <0 değerlerine dönüş yapar. Değerin kesinliği sinyalin "gücüne" bağlıdır.

Not

Filtre kullanılması durumunda sonuç filtrelere bağlı olarak değişir.