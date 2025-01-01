MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneStrateji ModülleriUzman Danışmanlar için temel sınıflarCExpertSignalDirection BasePriceUsedSeriesWeightPatternsUsageGeneralIgnoreInvertThresholdOpenThresholdClosePriceLevelStopLevelTakeLevelExpirationMagicValidationSettingsInitIndicatorsAddFilterCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShortOpenLongParamsOpenShortParamsCheckCloseLongCheckCloseShortCloseLongParamsCloseShortParamsCheckReverseLongCheckReverseShortCheckTrailingOrderLongCheckTrailingOrderShortLongConditionShortConditionDirection Direction "Ağırlıklı" fiyat yönünün değerine dönüş yapar. virtual double Direction() Dönüş değeri Yukarı yönlü ağırlık için >0, aşağı yönlü ağırlık için ise <0 değerlerine dönüş yapar. Değerin kesinliği sinyalin "gücüne" bağlıdır. Not Filtre kullanılması durumunda sonuç filtrelere bağlı olarak değişir. ShortCondition CExpertTrailing