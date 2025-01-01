- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
CheckOpenLong
ロング（買い）注文を出す条件をチェックします。
|
virtual bool CheckOpenLong(
パラメータ
価格
[in][out] 参照で渡された値の変数
sl
[in][out] 参照で渡された決済逆指値の変数
tp
[in][out] 参照で渡された決済指値の変数
expiration
[in][out] 参照で渡された期限の変数
戻り値
条件が満たされている場合は true、それ以外の場合は false