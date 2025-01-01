- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
ThresholdOpen
「ThresholdOpen」パラメータの値を設定します。
|
void ThresholdOpen(
パラメータ
value
[in] 「ThresholdOpen」の新しい値
戻り値
なし
注意事項
「ThresholdOpen」パラメータの範囲は 0~100 です。このパラメータは注文を出す「投票」をとっている時に使用されます。