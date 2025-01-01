MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalBasePrice BasePriceUsedSeriesWeightPatternsUsageGeneralIgnoreInvertThresholdOpenThresholdClosePriceLevelStopLevelTakeLevelExpirationMagicValidationSettingsInitIndicatorsAddFilterCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShortOpenLongParamsOpenShortParamsCheckCloseLongCheckCloseShortCloseLongParamsCloseShortParamsCheckReverseLongCheckReverseShortCheckTrailingOrderLongCheckTrailingOrderShortLongConditionShortConditionDirection BasePrice 基本価格レベルを設定します。 void BasePrice( double value // 新しい値 ） パラメータ value [in] 基本価格レベルの新しい値 戻り値 なし CExpertSignal UsedSeries