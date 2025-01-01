ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalBasePrice 

BasePrice

基本価格レベルを設定します。

void  BasePrice(
  double    value        // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

value

[in]  基本価格レベルの新しい値

戻り値

なし