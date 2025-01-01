ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalCheckCloseShort 

CheckCloseShort

ショート（売り）ポジションを決済する条件のチェックをします。

virtual bool  CheckCloseShort(
  double&  price      // 価格
  ）

パラメータ

価格

[in][out]  参照で渡された終値の変数

戻り値

条件が満たされている場合は true、それ以外の場合は false