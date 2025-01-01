ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalUsedSeries 

UsedSeries

使用される時系列のフラグを取得します。

int  UsedSeries()

戻り値

銘柄/時間軸が操作中の銘柄/時間軸に対応する場合は使用される時系列のフラグ、その他の場合は 0