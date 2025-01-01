MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalUsedSeries BasePriceUsedSeriesWeightPatternsUsageGeneralIgnoreInvertThresholdOpenThresholdClosePriceLevelStopLevelTakeLevelExpirationMagicValidationSettingsInitIndicatorsAddFilterCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShortOpenLongParamsOpenShortParamsCheckCloseLongCheckCloseShortCloseLongParamsCloseShortParamsCheckReverseLongCheckReverseShortCheckTrailingOrderLongCheckTrailingOrderShortLongConditionShortConditionDirection UsedSeries 使用される時系列のフラグを取得します。 int UsedSeries() 戻り値 銘柄/時間軸が操作中の銘柄/時間軸に対応する場合は使用される時系列のフラグ、その他の場合は 0 BasePrice Weight