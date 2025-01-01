ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalGeneral 

General

「General」パラメータの新しい値を設定します。

void  General(
  int    value        // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

value

[in]  「General」の新しい値

戻り値

なし