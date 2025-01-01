ドキュメントセクション
CExpertSignalOpenLongParams 

OpenLongParams

ロング（買い）注文を出す際のパラメータを設定します。

virtual bool  OpenLongParams(
  double&    price,          // 価格
  double&    sl,            // 決済逆指値
  double&    tp,            // 決済指値
  datetime&  expiration      // 期限
  ）

パラメータ

価格

[in][out]  参照で渡された値の変数

sl

[in][out]  参照で渡された決済逆指値の変数

tp

[in][out]  参照で渡された決済指値の変数

expiration

[in][out]  参照で渡された期限の変数

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false