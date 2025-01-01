ShortCondition

ショート（売り）注文を出す条件をチェックします。

virtual int ShortCondition()

戻り値

条件が満たされた場合には、（シグナルの「強さ」に依存して）1〜100 の値。If there isn't a signal to open short position, it returns 0.

注意事項

基本クラスの ShortCondition() メソッドは、ショート注文を出す条件のチェックを実装せず、常に 0 を返します。