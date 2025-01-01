- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
ショート（売り）注文を出す条件をチェックします。
|
virtual int ShortCondition()
戻り値
条件が満たされた場合には、（シグナルの「強さ」に依存して）1〜100 の値。If there isn't a signal to open short position, it returns 0.
注意事項
基本クラスの ShortCondition() メソッドは、ショート注文を出す条件のチェックを実装せず、常に 0 を返します。