MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalPatternsUsage 

PatternUsage

「PatternsUsage」パラメータの新しい値を設定します。

void  PatternUsage(
  double    value        // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

value

[in]  「PatternsUsage」の新しい値

戻り値

なし