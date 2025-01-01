ドキュメントセクション
ThresholdClose

「ThresholdClose」パラメータの新しい値を設定します。

void  ThresholdOpen(
  long    value        // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

value

[in]  「ThresholdClose」の新しい値

戻り値

なし

注意事項

「ThresholdClose」パラメータの範囲は 0~100 です。このパラメータはポジション決済の「投票」をとっている時に使用されます。