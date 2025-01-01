ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalCloseLongParams 

CloseLongParams

ロング（買い）ポジション決済のパラメータを設定します。

virtual bool  CloseLongParams(
  double&    price          // 価格
  ）

パラメータ

価格

[in][out]  参照で渡された終値の変数

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false