Direction
返回 "加权" 方向的值。
virtual double Direction()
返回值
当上行方向时返回值>0 (可能), 且当下行方向时返回值<0。绝对值则依据信号的 "强度"。
注释
如果使用过滤器, 则结果将依据过滤器。