MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertSignalDirection 

Direction

返回 "加权" 方向的值。

virtual double  Direction()

返回值

当上行方向时返回值>0 (可能), 且当下行方向时返回值<0。绝对值则依据信号的 "强度"。

注释

如果使用过滤器, 则结果将依据过滤器。