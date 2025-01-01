ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalValidationSettings 

ValidationSettings

設定をチェックします。

virtual bool  ValidationSettings()

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false