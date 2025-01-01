ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalCheckTrailingOrderLong 

CheckTrailingOrderLong

買い未決注文のパラメータを変更する条件をチェックします。

virtual bool  CheckTrailingOrderLong(
  COrderInfo*    order,          // 注文
  double&        price          // 価格
  ）

パラメータ

order

[in] COrderInfo クラスオブジェクトへのポインタ

価格

[in][out]  決済逆指値の変数

戻り値

条件が満たされている場合は true、それ以外の場合は false