ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalLongCondition 

LongCondition

ロング（買い）注文を出す条件をチェックします。

virtual int  LongCondition()

戻り値

条件が満たされた場合には、（シグナルの「強さ」に依存して）1〜100 の値。ロングポジションを取るためのシグナルがない場合には 0。

注意事項

基本クラスの LongCondition() メソッドは、ロング注文を出す条件のチェックを実装せず、常に 0 を返します。