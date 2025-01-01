ドキュメントセクション
CExpertSignalWeight 

Weight

「Weight」パラメータの新しい値を設定します。

void  Weight(
  double    value        // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

value

[in]  「Weight」の新しい値

戻り値

なし