ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalInvert 

Invert

「Invert」パラメータの新しい値を設定します。

void  Invert(
  long    value        // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

value

[in]  「Invert」の新しい値

戻り値

なし