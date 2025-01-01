- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
"가중된" 가격의 디렉션 값을 반환합니다.
virtual double Direction()
반환 값
상향 방향이 가장 유력할 경우 값 >0을 반환하고 하향 방향일 경우 <0을 반환합니다. 절대값은 시그널의 "강도"에 따라 달라집니다.
참고
내장 필터를 사용하는 경우 일반 방향을 정의할 때 결과가 고려됩니다.