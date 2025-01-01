문서화섹션
Direction

"가중된" 가격의 디렉션 값을 반환합니다.

virtual double  Direction()

반환 값

상향 방향이 가장 유력할 경우 값 >0을 반환하고 하향 방향일 경우 <0을 반환합니다. 절대값은 시그널의 "강도"에 따라 달라집니다.

참고

내장 필터를 사용하는 경우 일반 방향을 정의할 때 결과가 고려됩니다.