//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| TestCopyBuffer1.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.MQL5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- MA をプロットする

#property indicator_label1 "MA"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 入力パラメータ

input bool AsSeries=true;

input int period=15;

input ENUM_MA_METHOD smootMode=MODE_EMA;

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE price=PRICE_CLOSE;

input int shift=0;

//--- 指標バッファ

double MABuffer[];

int ma_handle;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 指標バッファマッピング

if(AsSeries) ArraySetAsSeries(MABuffer,true);

Print("Indicator buffer is timeseries = ",ArrayGetAsSeries(MABuffer));

SetIndexBuffer(0,MABuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

Print("Indicator buffer after SetIndexBuffer() is timeseries = ",

ArrayGetAsSeries(MABuffer));



//--- 指標バッファの要素アクセスの順番を変更する

ArraySetAsSeries(MABuffer,AsSeries);



IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"MA("+period+")"+AsSeries);

//---

ma_handle=iMA(Symbol(),0,period,shift,smootMode,price);

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- 移動平均値を MABuffer バッファに複製する

int copied=CopyBuffer(ma_handle,0,0,rates_total,MABuffer);



Print("MABuffer[0] = ",MABuffer[0]);// AsSeries の値による

// ものすごく古い値を受け取る

// または現在の未完成のバー



//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+