Forex Strike EA

FOREX Strike EA – Your Smart Trading Assistant

* Introductory Offer: the current price is only 89 USD 
After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to 149 USD, and gradually up to 249 USD with upcoming versions.

- Get it now at the discounted price and be among the early adopters.
- All future updates are free for life.

Are you looking for a professional tool to capture trading opportunities and manage your positions with discipline?

With FOREX Strike EA, you get a powerful automated trading system designed with the latest MQL5 standards to deliver safety, consistency, and flexibility.

 Key Features:

  • Smart Lot Management

    • Choose between Fixed Lot or Risk-Based Lot sizing calculated automatically.

  • Advanced Order Handling

    • Places Buy Stop & Sell Stop orders at dynamically detected support/resistance levels.

  • Full Risk Control

    • Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit with position sizing based on account balance.

  • Intelligent Trailing Stop

    • Automatically locks in profits once the trade moves in your favor.

  • Trading Time Filter

    • Define trading sessions and automatically close trades outside working hours.

  • On-Chart Control Panel

    • Displays account balance, equity, margin, open profit, and daily P/L in real time.

 Why Choose FOREX Strike EA?

  • Clean and professional MQL5 coding.

  • No martingale, no grid, no dangerous money management.

  • No trading experience required.

  • Combines ease of use with a powerful trading algorithm.

  • Flexible to work on multiple pairs and timeframes.

 Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, FOREX Strike EA gives you an edge in the market with disciplined trading and smart money management.

Requirements:

  • Min Deposit : 100$ 

  • Symbols: Any (recommended: GBPUSD ,  EURUSD , USDJPY )

  • Timeframes: M5 and above

  • Account type: ECN / Raw Spread

Get your copy today and automate your trading with FOREX Strike EA!


