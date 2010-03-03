Golden Algo MT5

A professional automated trading expert that relies on the Bollinger Bands indicator to execute precise buy and sell trades based on price interactions with the indicator's bands and Exit the deal by standard deviation.

Best Settings: Download SET File

For XAUUSD

Time Frame : 1 Min

Features :

  • Smart information window that allows you to see open trades and daily limits.
  • a news filter to prevent trading during important economic events,
  • daily money management to determine the maximum loss during the day,
  • smart capital management based on a flexible risk ratio,
  • a timing filter that allows precise trading hours. 
Recommendations :
  • Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Min Deposit: $300

This system is designed to balance security and efficiency .

The current version supports MT5. If you need an MT4 version, you can contact me. Thank you!

Prodotti consigliati
Breadwinner EMA Pro
Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
Experts
Automated Forex Trading with a Focus on Risk Management (Updated Set Files/Settings in DFX MQL5 Community, link below) Unleash the Power of EMA Crossovers with a Disciplined Approach to Profitability EMA Pro by DFX is a powerful and user-friendly Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategies. It's built on a proven EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy, enhanced by robust risk management features and customizable settings. Here's what makes EMA Pro differe
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Presentazione di SchermanActionPro: il nuovo bot di trading automatizzato di Automatictrading Automatictrading è orgogliosa di presentare SchermanActionPro! Caratteristiche in primo piano:  • Indicatori configurabili: regola le medie e il numero di candele secondo le raccomandazioni di Ivan.  • Flessibilità operativa: Scegli tra acquisti e vendite.  • Presa di profitto: opzioni fisse, basate sull'ATR o sul segnale contrario.  • Loss Stop: Fisso configurabile, secondo ATR o tramite segnale contr
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
MS Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
MS_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( MACD  Oscillator   and Stochastic Oscillator ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Recovery Grip Meta 5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
The Ring
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Ring A EA to rule them all The Ring   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. The Ring  It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Do not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  The Ring    Have 6 neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the
Sunrise on mars MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sunrise on Mars - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The system operates market breaks, with correction and trend-following algorithms, the algorithms optimize the risk-benefit ratio, to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the algorithm. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  indepe
Trail Stops PRO
Timo Kosiol
Experts
Trailing Stops Pro is a highly advanced trailing stop program. It comes with 12 different trailing stops and helps you to manage your trade and stops easily. You can specify a trail start, that means the trailing stop will be started after your positions has reached the selected profit points. Additionally you can set a trail distance as well as activate and deactivate the trailing stop for each position separately. For your convenience the program has a very easy to use app panel. For a detaile
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Experts
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Daily Volatility Tracker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicatori
Daily Volatility Tracker   is a practical and lightweight indicator designed to help traders monitor and analyze market volatility based on historical daily price movements. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or scalper, understanding how much a market moves per day is critical for: Choosing the right pairs to trade Setting accurate stop-loss and take-profit levels Adapting to changing market conditions MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134958/ Join To Learn Market De
FREE
Bullish Counterattack Line GA
Osama Echchakery
Experts
The Bullish Counterattack Line candlestick pattern is formed by two candles. Here’s how to identify the Bullish Counterattack candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish and big The second candle is bullish and small There’s a gap between the close of the first candle and the open of the second candle They both close at the same level This 2-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a
Bears Graph
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
2 (1)
Experts
Bears Graph  is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market  GBPUSD, time frame M30 . This EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on GBPUSD M30 . You only need to decide on the choice of the lot.   Default lot is 0.1 points. Trade smarter and safer with Bears graph! Our revolutionary trading EA has a smart algorithm which detect the trend, filter out market noise and make the most accurate decisions. Enjoy maximum capital
FREE
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Experts
MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Sviluppato con il supporto di strumenti avanzati di intelligenza artificiale, EURUSD London Breakout Pro offre un codice pulito ed efficiente, ottimizzato per velocità e stabilità. Questo Expert Advisor applica un quadro di gestione del rischio di livello istituzionale ed evita strategie ad alto rischio come martingala, grid averaging o hedging non controllato. Progettato per trader che richiedono precisione e sicurezza, il sistema combina un concetto comprovato di br
FREE
Currency Curator Bot
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Currency Curator: A Modern Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction Currency Curator   is an innovative multi-currency trading bot specifically designed to automate and enhance your Forex trading experience. By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms, this expert advisor performs in-depth analysis of market conditions and executes trades with high efficiency. Its primary goal is to equip users with reliable tools for successful trading while minimizing risks and optimizing time management. Flexi
Goat JP
Keisuke Saito
Experts
This is a trend-following automated trading system utilizing Kagi charts . By visually capturing price direction and executing trades based on clear trend reversal signals, it eliminates market noise and enables more stable trading. The image shows the results of a five-year backtest from 2020 to 2025. Although some drawdowns can be seen, the outcome was a profit of $106,341. For details about the parameter settings, please search for  @G7671620449468G  on twitter,X and send me a DM! Features ・
Gold News AI
Michael Schuster
Experts
Gold News AI - Sistema di Trading Professionale Alimentato da IA Ricerca di Notizie dal Vivo di Livello Istituzionale Incontra la Tecnologia IA Avanzata Gold News AI rappresenta l'apice della tecnologia di trading automatizzato dell'oro, combinando l'analisi di notizie finanziarie dal vivo con sistemi di intelligenza artificiale per fornire decisioni di trading precise su XAUUSD. Questo Expert Advisor di livello professionale presenta capacità di ricerca web in tempo reale, sistemi avanzati di g
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
Utilità
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
Titan Backup
Elies Noah Siebenpfeiffer
Experts
Introducing Titan Backup : Are you ready to enhance your trading game with an automated system built for precision and flexibility? Meet Titan Backup , your expert trading assistant designed to capture high-profit breakouts by identifying accumulation zones . This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) excels in high-volatility markets such as the Nasdaq 100 and Crypto 10 , offering both hands-free automation and manual assistance to support your trading strategies. How Titan Backup Works: Titan Backup ru
MA crossing bot MT5
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
4.63 (8)
Experts
Offerta speciale! $50 invece di $90 Ottieni la versione MT4 qui ! Automatizza la tua strategia sulle medie mobili! Questa è la versione MT5 del mio best seller 'MA crossing bot' disponibile qui . Il "MA crossing bot" è l'assistente di trading definitivo per chi si affida alla potente e comprovata strategia degli incroci delle medie mobili. Questo versatile robot di trading è progettato per avvisarti o aprire automaticamente posizioni ogni volta che due medie mobili si incrociano, aiutandoti a c
VR Smart Grid MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.35 (26)
Experts
VR Smart Grid - Smart Trading Robot (Advisor), che è in grado di nelle fasi per chiudere molte posizioni di mercato con un profitto fornito dal trader. La chiusura graduale di piccole parti aiuta a ridurre rapidamente ed efficacemente i rischi. L'algoritmo della strategia di trading include diverse strategie di trading accuratamente elaborate . La strategia fondamentale consiste nella creazione di una griglia di posizioni e una chiusura parziale delle posizioni con un profitto fisso. Il robot t
CrossMaster PRO
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicatori
Powerful Alerts at Every Moving Average Crossover! Overview: CrossMaster PRO is a professional indicator designed to detect and notify you of precise crossover points between two customizable moving averages. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor — this tool will give you the clarity and timing you need to enter and exit the market with confidence . Features:  Detects both bullish and bearish MA crossovers in real-time  Sends push notifications , pop-up alerts , and scre
Gold Vision Scalper Pro
Aman Kushwaha
Experts
GOLD & FOREX BREAKOUT SCALPER A professional Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading on multiple instruments, specializing in buy-side momentum with dynamic position sizing. KEY FEATURES: Trading Strategy • Identifies key breakout levels using swing high analysis • Places strategic buy-stop orders at resistance levels • Automated position management system • Real-time visual order level display ️ Risk Management • Dynamic lot size calculation based on free margin • Trailing stop
Immortal MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The EA is based on   trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been back tested for 4 years of real tick data (2019-2022), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
Experts
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Trend Surfer for USDJPY
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Experts
Ecco i risultati del test forward. (MT4 ver.) USDJPY Trend Surfer è uno strumento di trading innovativo progettato come un EA (Expert Advisor) per il monitoraggio delle tendenze. Questo EA cattura con precisione la tendenza dell'USDJPY combinando più SMA (Medie Mobili Semplici), RSI (Indice di Forza Relativa) e StdDev (Deviazione Standard). Utilizzando più SMA, analizza contemporaneamente le tendenze su diversi periodi e, combinando indicatori come RSI e StdDev, rileva situazioni di surriscaldam
Elasticity MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Elasticity     - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This EA modifies the distances depending on the market situation, being able to shorten or increase the distances depending on how the algorithm reads the market. The system operates market breaks. Looking for the market point of greater efficiency ris/ benefit , to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses two different algorithms, one to follow the trend and the other to operate market pullbacks. D
MA Fly EURUSD mt5
Sebastian Furmanek
Experts
Backtest from   2003-2019 MetaQuotes Data Every Tick Mode EA created for EURUSD H1 Open  transaction based on MA and Volume Close transaction based on RSI or take profit One transaction at the time. No adding position, no martingale, no grid. My recommendations: For "safe mode" i recommend 0.1 lot per 10000USD For "risky mode" i recommend 0.5 lot per 10000USD Personally i use 0.3 lot per 10000 USD Fell free to increase lot size while you earn. This EA does not open transaction everyday, b
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Altri dall’autore
Smart EA Summary
Abderrahmane Benali
Utilità
Smart EA Summary MT5 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean, responsive panel. Click Here for MT4 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to
FX Clock
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicatori
FXClock – Professional Clock Indicator for Traders Important Reminder: If you find this tool helpful, please support the work by leaving a comment or rating. Your feedback motivates further development! The FXClock indicator is a practical and simple tool that displays time directly on your trading platform, allowing you to track multiple key pieces of information at the same time. It is specially designed to help traders synchronize their trading with market hours and global sessions. Key F
FREE
Smart EA Summary MT4
Abderrahmane Benali
Utilità
Smart EA Summary MT4 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean. Click Here for MT5 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to  99  USD   with up
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
Trend Vision
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicatori
Important Reminder: If you find this tool helpful ,   please support the work by leaving a comment or rating . Avoid using it without showing support. Your feedback motivates further development! Trend Vision -   SuperTrend PRO   Take your trading to the next level with a powerful upgrade to one of the market’s most trusted trend-following indicators! SuperTrend PRO has been optimized to deliver precise signals based on the strength of the ATR, with smart alerts sent instantly to your phone wh
CrossMaster PRO
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicatori
Powerful Alerts at Every Moving Average Crossover! Overview: CrossMaster PRO is a professional indicator designed to detect and notify you of precise crossover points between two customizable moving averages. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor — this tool will give you the clarity and timing you need to enter and exit the market with confidence . Features:  Detects both bullish and bearish MA crossovers in real-time  Sends push notifications , pop-up alerts , and scre
Smart Risk Manager
Abderrahmane Benali
Utilità
Smart Risk Manager – Master Your Trades with Precision and Confidence! Take full control of your manual trading with a sleek, powerful, and intuitive panel designed for traders who value speed, accuracy, and smart risk management. Smart Risk Manager lets you place trades or pending orders in seconds — all while automatically calculating the optimal lot size based on your predefined risk percentage. No more guesswork. Just clean execution. ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
Gold Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
Gold Strike EA is a professional trading robot specially designed for XAUUSD (Gold) . It uses a smart breakout strategy by placing Buy Stop / Sell Stop pending orders around recent highs and lows, combined with advanced risk management. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only 89 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to 149 USD , and gradually up to 249 USD with upcoming versions. - Get it now at the discounted price and be among the early adopters. - All future upd
Forex Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
FOREX Strike EA – Your Smart Trading Assistant * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   89 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   149 USD , and gradually up to   249 USD   with upcoming versions. - Get it now at the discounted price and be among the early adopters. - All future updates are free for life. Are you looking for a professional tool to capture trading opportunities and manage your positions with discipline? With FOREX Strike EA , you get a powerful
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione